BILLERICA — There's an old hockey adage that goes like this:
"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."
Shawsheen Tech junior Chase Darcey of Billerica took a shot from a crazy angle with 16 seconds left in last Thursday night's Div. 4 state tournament opener against Hamilton-Wenham.
The bid, which was just about behind the H-W net with Shawsheen skating shorthanded, somehow found its way in, helping the Ram boys hockey team escape with a 4-3 victory against a surprising group of Generals that lost to Shawsheen by a 6-0 score earlier in the year.
“We weren’t even sure it went in,” Ram captain Nick Calouro of Tewksbury said. “When we saw the ref finally call it (a goal), we had some fun on the bench. We were very excited.”
With the win, the No. 5 seed Rams (17-3-1) advanced to the second round to face the No. 12 Cohasset/Hull team. The loss ended the season for N0. 28 seed Hamilton-Wenham, who fell to 6-14-1 with two of those losses at the expense of Shawsheen.
Prior to Darcey's goal, the Rams let a 3-0 lead slip away as the Generals chipped away over the final 22 minutes of action.
Calouro knew before the game that Hamilton-Wenham would be no pushover in the postseason.
“It doesn’t really matter how your regular season went once the playoffs hit,” Calouro said. “Everyone is going for the exact same thing and if you don’t give it your all, you’re done for the season.”
Shawsheen opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period when junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington scored a goal assisted by sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford and Darcey.
The Rams struck quickly in period No. 2 as Darcey made it 2-0 with a goal that was actually assisted by junior goalie Mike Cedrone of Billerica at 1:14 of the stanza.
Just 32 seconds later, Shawsheen increased its lead to 3-0 when Higson scored. Senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington earned an assist on the play.
“We got off to a good start,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker. “We played well early.”
Hamilton-Wenham didn't quit.
At 7:49 of the second, freshman Bruce Danaher scored for the Generals, finishing a pass from junior Aiden Clarke and junior Will Stidsen.
The visitors scored again with 22 seconds left in the period as Clarke had the goal with Stidsen picking up the assist.
That led to a wild third period that saw the teams combine for eight penalties.
For the night, Shawsheen had 13 penalties and Hamilton-Wenham had 10, making for a busy day for referees and scorekeepers alike.
“Having a good penalty kill is amazing,” said Calouro. “I think we have a solid group and it really does help, especially in those close games. It’s crucial.”
Shawsheen’s shorthanded unit against the Generals had strong play from a group that included Cullity, Ackerley, Higson, Brady Darcey, Chase Darcey, junior Brody Amenkowicz of Billerica, sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington and Calouro.
“They did an excellent job,” Baker said. “That’s such an important part of the game and the guys really came through.”
Shawsheen actually started the third period on the power play, but the third period saw very little 5-on-5 play.
Shawsheen was called for a penalty at 1:52 and H-W was whistled for an infraction eight seconds later.
The Rams were shorthanded at 4:32 before both teams got called for penalties halfway through the period, the Generals at 6:07 and Shawsheen at 6:37.
With 3:07 left, Shawsheen went shorthanded one more time, but an additional penalty 62 seconds later left the Rams down two men. When Hamilton-Wenham pulled its goalie for a three-man advantage, the tying goal came eight seconds later when Danaher scored his second of the evening, assisted by Stidsen, who ended up with three assists.
Fifty-six seconds later, Chase Darcey skated to the side of Hamilton-Wenham's goal and proved that old adage to be true,
The third period was a lot more than trips to the penalty box.
General goalie Luke Graham was outstanding. He stopped a breakaway by Darcey and great bids by both Darcey and Higson. With three minutes left, a rare puck slipped past Graham, but Danaher actually swatted it away in mid-air before it went into the General net.
“Their goalie played very well,” said Baker. “We had a lot of good chances and he came up big.”
Darcey also hit the post with a shot off of an Ackerley pass early in the period.
Baker was pleased to see his shorthanded unit escape the chaotic third period with just one goal allowed in such a high-pressure situation.
“It wasn’t easy, but we’ll take it,” said the coach. “We didn’t play our best, but hopefully we will bounce back with a better game in the next one.”
