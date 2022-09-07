Eric Impink has had a flying disc in his hand since he could walk. The recent TMHS graduate is well known to fans of the Tewksbury High Boys Soccer team after being a co-captain for the Redmen this past season. But people may not know that he is also an Ultimate frisbee player. And not only that, he is a pretty good one. Impink traveled last week to the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota to compete with the Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance U20 Boys team in the USA Ultimate Youth Club Championships.
Impink has played youth Ultimate since age 12, and has played for a local summer league team, Flying Salsa, for three years. With no team at TMHS, Impink played a brief stint with Billerica high school’s team prior to the pandemic. This year, Impink made the state’s youth club team, and played with teens from Andover, Lexington, Amherst, Newton, Somerville, Belmont, and Arlington; towns that all have their own high school teams. Most teams play as a club vs. a sport, and compete around the state.
“I’d love to see TMHS have an Ultimate team,” said Impink.
Impink’s dad, Victor, has played Ultimate since his own college years. It was natural to teach his children how to play the game, known widely on college campuses and now played by over 100 high school teams in Massachusetts. The sport is incredibly popular around the country and the world, and appeals to both men and women, with single gender and co-ed team play. Ultimate is played with a 175-gram Discraft disc; this is not the Wham-O discs of old. Further, the game should not be confused with disc golf, a game that uses a different style of flying disc and is played on a specific course, similar to traditional golf.
Ultimate is played with seven players on each end of a field similar to football, with end zones, but smaller. Play starts when one teams “pulls” the disc from their end zone to the opposing team. As soon as a player gets the disc, a pivot foot must be established. If the subsequent throw from that player to another player on their team is not completed, it’s a turnover and the opposing team gets to move play in the other direction. A goal is scored by completing a pass across the opposing team’s goal line. There are no off sides, and games are played to a score of 15. Ultimate does not have referees except at the professional level, and “spirit of the game” is the prevailing guidepost.
Ultimate teams from around the country converged on Blaine to play, and fans who were not there in person could watch via You Tube or the Ultimate Channel, Ultiworld. The Massachusetts team swept their first day with a 15-5 win against DEVYL Ultimate from New Jersey and an 11-8 win against Seven Hills Ultimate from Seattle, WA. The team went on to play SEPDA from Philadelphia in a 14-13 win, then a 15-6 win against Triforce from North Carolina. Impink’s BUDA team lost in the semis to Utah Swarm, but placed third overall in the nation. Impink primarily plays defense, but scored multiple goals and had several assists.
“It was an amazing experience and I encourage anyone interested to get involved,” said Impink, who plans to play in college as well. “Find a pickup game, join a summer league team, form a club.”
BUDA, the Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance, is one of the oldest Ultimate organizations in the country. The group runs learning leagues for kids as young as kindergarten, and supports youth, adult, and senior leagues in and around the state. There’s even a professional team, separate from BUDA, Boston Glory, that competes in the American Ultimate Disc League with 25 teams from around the United States and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.