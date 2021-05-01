This past Thursday, Eleanor Riddle, a big TMHS sports supporter, passed away. Back in the November 28, 2007 edition of the Town Crier, Rick Cooke wrote this story about Eleanor and a large group of the other Redmen Football moms and wives who attended the games together and formed friendships and lifetime memories.
TEWKSBURY — Over 40 years and 40 grandchildren. That's a lot a football and plenty of child rearing. They call themselves the 'Fifty Yard Line Mothers', and they've seen and cared about hundreds of Tewksbury High School football players. Football is fun, but for them, families have always been a big part of the process.
Agnes LaFreniere, Eleanor Riddle and Joan Tremlett are charter members of this group that began going to Tewksbury High School football games back in 1964, when Agnes' oldest son Roger was playing quarterback and defensive end for coach Frank Flanagan's Redmen. Roger was the son of a now-retired Tewksbury firefighter, also named Roger, and he marked the beginning of a clan that raised cheerleaders and football players for two decades.
"Roger didn't play a lot until he was a senior, so that's when we started this (the mother's club) back in 1964," says Agnes. "It was something that I thought would be great, because there wasn't much being done for the team back then. I decided that at that time it would be nice to start the spaghetti suppers at my place. Roberta Chandler, the firechief's wife, made the dessert and I made the spaghetti. I did it myself (for the 18 TMHS players) for a couple of years,then Eleanor came in to help, then Joan. It just got bigger and bigger."
It became a club of caring when mothers mostly just washed their sons dirty uniforms and hoped for the best come Saturday. Breakfasts, tailgating, lunches before the away games, and of course, plenty of rooting for football players in between.
The LaFreniere brood of eight (Roger, David, Diane, Joanne, Carol, Cindy, Robert and Jeanie), the Riddle clan (Matthew, Mark, John, Luke, Missy and Peter) and the Tremlett quartet (Ray, Doug, Scott, Pat (always known as 'Boo') all watched as their moms became charter members of the group that included Nancy Billings, Barbara Hague, Ruth Perrin and Ruth Maher.
Traditions were started and took hold with this group of caring women. In the LaFreniere family, you either were a cheerleader or a player, sometimes even part of the band, but you were always there to be a Redmen in one way or another. The Riddles featured some hard-nosed and hard-luck football players (Matt and Mark), while the Tremlett's raised some outstanding athletes that included a pair of football players (Scott and 'Boo') who helped build the TMHS winning tradition in the 1980's.
They began going to games not on a lark, but because they really liked and cared about Tewksbury High School football. 'People just did not take our seats when we started going to the games, if we were there yet or not. Those seats were always there for us," Agnes remembers. "In the early 90's, we moved to the thirty-five yard line."
Eleanor Riddle began going to TMHS football games with her father in 1946 and really has never stopped going, especially on Thanksgiving morning. Last Thursday, when Mickey Deshler was up leading the cheers for his nephew Tyler, she was two seats down. She remembers when her late husband Jim was tailgaiting with the rest of what she calls 'the boys' and she was helping to prep the pre-game Turkey Day breakfast.
"We tailgated next to the Center School garage. We'd cook eggs and bacon, with orange candles on the tables, and everybody would stand in line with their money,and we'd say no — this isn't a real breakfast, you don't have to pay," she laughs. "Jimmy Gillis from Wilmington (WHS assistant coach) would come over and we'd say, he's ok, give him a cup of coffee."
Then there were the road trips and the Saturday lunches.
"All of us would meet every Saturday for lunch in whatever town the game was. We would find a restaurant in that area for every game, no matter where it was," says Riddle.
Eleanor organized the fans' buses for Tewksbury's first Super Bowl in 1981 against Winthrop at Boston College. "I remember that the Winthrop people called us farmers," says Riddle. Those farmers could really travel in style, and were there in droves to see the Redmen fall,14-0.
Mothers tend to remember wardrobe. Joan Tremlett, whose son 'Boo' played on that 1981 team, recalls her kid's shoes for that game. "I remember that they had to give the kids special shoes for the astro-turf, and only the seniors got to keep the shoes."
Eleanor Riddle not only recalls the games, but the injuries, always a part of high school football. When you are a 50-yard-line mother, or any mother for that matter, you feel your son's pain. She says that her son Mark 'never played a Thanksgiving game.' Injuries bit the third Riddle to play TMHS football for three seasons, as he broke his collarbone, ankle, and finally his neck during his senior season. But Eleanor remembers one game. "His senior year he had three interceptions against BC High at their field."
These days, the club numbers three, and they say although the times and faces have changed, they all still love Tewksbury High School football. Agnes' daughter Cindy has quad-boys, so the Redmen may have the beginnings of a full-house backfield in the near future.
The games are not without memories mixed with some hope and sadness. "It seems that a lot of the mothers that we sit next to in the stands bond together," says Tremlett. "A lot of the people that we used to sit with are gone," says Riddle. "The last Thanksgiving game that I went to in Tewksbury, I think that I knew about five people. I said, what's going on, nobody's here."
'The boys' are also gone. The fathers and husbands of these women who care about Tewksbury High School kids, even if their sons and daughters have long since graduated from the school. They still think about 'the boys.' Joan Tremlett's husband Ray, died last year, and if ever there was a TMHS Super Fan, it was Ray Tremlett.
"For the last few years, it's been Matthew going to the games with Ray, Tommy Conlin, and all of a sudden....." Eleanor Riddle's voice trails off. "Matthew hasn't gone to a game all year because he's had nobody to pal around with. He finally told me this year, but I know that's why he wasn't going to the games".
Eleanor remembers when Matt kicked his first field goal, when Mark broke his neck, and when 'the boys' tailgated as a happy group before that first Super Bowl at Boston College. Agnes can remember when she sat in the stands and cried when TMHS Hall of Famer Connie Barry broke his leg in 1964. The three still have what they call 'coaches meetings' on Friday night's when they get together to talk all about life and families.
Conversation does at times drift back to 'the boys.' "Those guys would always go to the games together," says Riddle. "Pa Barry and Pa Aylward were always in their lawn chairs in the endzone every Thanksgiving. Most of the other guys always walked around during the games while we sat. We could always meet them after the game down by the back gate. They're all gone now."
But, the '50 Yard Line Mothers' have the memories and the photo that backs it all up. There 'the boys' stand, ready to let everybody from Winthrop know just what these Tewksbury 'farmers' are all about. The wives, sons and daughters are still around to remind everyone that Tewksbury football basks in tradition.
And don't forget the pounds of spaghetti, bacon and eggs, and some tender-loving cheers. The charter members are still around. So, when you see them, give them some respect. And save them a seat.
