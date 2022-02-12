TEWKSBURY – It was bound to happen and before a pretty decent crowd on Monday night, it did happen.
The 'it' was finally getting into the win column.
Before the season started, it was evident that the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team would struggle for wins. Without any returning starters and just a handful of guys who played a handful of minutes during the abbreviated COVID season, the team was expected to take its lumps while competing in the toughest public league school in the state. And while the Redmen suffered through 13 straight losses to open the season, throughout that stretch, the team consistently showed improvement and would have spurts during games of hanging with the better clubs.
In game number 14, a make-up contest against Malden, the Redmen were firing on all cylinders and came away with a 66-28 victory.
“I am just really happy for our kids to finally get the result. Before the game we talked about the process of leading up to each game and we have really have not been trying to focus on the result, but more what it takes to get that result,” said first-year head coach Steve Boudreau, who also earned his first victory behind the bench. “Tonight it came together and we were fortunate enough to come away victorious.”
Right from the opening tip-off, Tewksbury displayed great energy, and also had a strong tempo which led to terrific ball movement and plenty of open looks.
“We talk all of the time about not taking good shots but great shots and I thought we demanded that out of ourselves tonight,” said Boudreau.
Ten different players scored at least a point in the win as Tewksbury shot 9-for-20 from three-point line. David Miller finished with a career high 17 points, while Ryan Cuvier had all 11 of his points in the first half. Christian Marsden finished with 9 and Thomas Crawford had 8.
Last Thursday, Tewksbury played fantastic for two-plus quarters against Lowell, trailing by two points, until six straight turnovers helped push the Red Raiders to a 62-45 victory.
“Our focus (against Malden) was playing 32 minutes but against Lowell we probably played 22. We did a great job in sports in that Lowell game offensively and defensively,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Tuesday and were defeated 56-44 to fall to 1-14.
The Redmen will be back in action on Thursday with a home game with Waltham (6-8), before hosting Dracut (8-7) on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.