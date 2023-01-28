Two weeks ago, former TMHS star pitcher and Hall of Famer Scott Oberg announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Last week, the Town Crier ran the first of a three-part series of his retirement, with his future plans and becoming an employee of the Colorado Rockies Front Office. Here is Part 2 to the series, where he talks about all of the support he received throughout his 10 total years as a pro.
Throughout his life — and particularly as a star pitcher throughout high school, college and professionally — not once has Scott Oberg forgotten his roots, forgotten where it all started or been nothing but a consummate professional, extremely humbled by nature.
“Looking back (on my career) I understand how fortunate I really am so that's necessarily lost on me,” he said. “I'm grateful for that and the opportunities that I had. Knowing that I'm never going to throw another ball again, being OK with the fact that I gave it everything that I had from a mental standpoint, from a physical standpoint, I basically rode the train until my body broke. In the sense that I did the thing that I needed to do, I didn't burn any bridges and looking back on it now, I think (I did things that) my younger self would be proud of.”
As he has stated numerous times over his 10-year professional career, his humility, his perspective on life and the many challenges he had to face, and his drive to succeed, all started with his parents Royd and Theresa.
“(The support) has come from everybody, but it starts with my parents without a doubt. They laid the foundation for me and for my brother (Jeff) without a doubt,” said Oberg. “They were always making sure that we were doing the right things, that we were working hard, making sure that we were open minded enough to take in as much information as you possibly can and make the most of your ability.
“Looking back on it now, one of the things that I really appreciated was my Dad would always tell me that 'no matter how good you think you are and no matter how hard you think you are working, there's somebody out there who is better than you and there's somebody out there who is working harder than you'. That little thought process not getting so encompassed with my own ego and trying to instill that humility and attitude, I think that paid huge dividends down the road that neither of us really expected or anticipated at the time. Those core values to lay a foundation (were so important to me) and I just can't thank my parents enough.”
From his early days of growing up in Texas, before moving to Tewksbury, Oberg always had that love for the game of baseball. He played on the various Tewksbury Youth in-town and all-star teams, including one time facing current San Francisco Giant Mike Yastrzemski in a summer all-star game. A few years later, Oberg got into high school and had a stellar career pitching for then coach Ron Drouin. The two have remained very close since those days.
From tee-ball to high school with Coach Drouin, Oberg hasn’t forgotten everyone who helped him be a better baseball player, but more importantly a better person.
“Basically every coach that I've had (I need to thank). Starting from the Tewksbury system from Frank Ferriero at nine years old to Ron Drouin, to my college coaches with Jim Penders (at UConn) and getting recruited by them, and then all of my coaches throughout my minor league career, all of the members of the training staffs, the doctors and the people who were always in my corner, (I want and need to thank them all),” he said.
At TMHS, Oberg finished with a 14-3 record and a 1.11 ERA. He helped lead the team to two straight MVC Division 2 Championship titles, while he was named a two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and a two-time Lowell Sun Player of the Year.
He went on to UConn, where he had a tremendous career breaking records for all-time appearances with 71 and all-time saves with 11. In 2012, he finished 5-0 with an 0.99 ERA and 9 saves, while being named to the All-Big East First Team.
Oberg, who turns 33 in March, was drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Rockies. He became just the second person in Tewksbury to be drafted joining Chris Mader, who was chosen in the 53rd round by the Chicago White Sox back in 1991 out of Rollins College, which came after a great career at TMHS.
Oberg then played part of seven seasons at four different minor league affiliates, putting up strong numbers each time out and being named a league all-star twice. He made his Major League Debut in San Francisco in April of 2015 before closing out his career, collecting a save in a 3-0 win back on August 16th of 2019.
“I have to thank Jeff Bridich. He was the Farm Director when I was coming up and he was the (Rockies’) General Manager was I was in the big leagues. He could have cut ties with me a lot earlier and he didn't,” said Oberg. “I got a lot of opportunities. Just the organization in general (gave me a lot of opportunities).
“If I was in a different organization and a different situation, I don't know how many opportunities I would have gotten had I not been with the Rockies. I think about that a lot. If I was with the Dodgers or the Yankees or the Red Sox, I don't know if I get four chances at it (before remaining in the Major Leagues). Some organizations are willing to cut their losses even if there's still a lot of potential.”
Throughout his five-year career that included appearing in 259 games, Oberg played for two managers, Walt Weiss, who is now the Bench Coach of the Atlanta Braves, and current manager Bud Black. Oberg said the two of them were so instrumental in his development, going from a mop-up relief pitcher to a dominant late-inning flamethrower/slider guy.
“Walt Weiss was a younger, first-time manager and we were on some not so great teams and I had a lot of opportunities to learn, to fail and to succeed. Buddy Black was different. He's more of a traditional manager in the sense of if you are pitching well, you are going to get a lot of opportunities and he challenged me to better myself along the way. Even the times when I felt like I was going well, he would remind me saying things like 'hey you're almost there.' It would just be little things that he picked up along the way because he's very intuned to what's going on in games, situations, execution of pitches and things like that. He was someone who I really relished pitching for because Buddy had a pitching background and he challenged me in a very positive way. He turned me around and made me expect more out of myself.
“The two of them had different managing styles. I thought Walt did a fine job managing a bullpen in the National League which at the time wasn't the easiest thing in the world. It takes a little bit to get used to. You don't really see that anymore because of the designated hitter, but usually for the first-time managers there's a little bit of a learning curve so I thought he did a pretty good job. I was there his second year and I was able to get a lot of opportunities, even if I had failed and even if I hadn't done well.”
While Oberg built strong relationships with his managers, he also did so with numerous teammates, whether it was former Rockies players such as pitcher Adam Ottavino, Wade Davis or catchers Tony Wolters, Nick Hundley, Ryan Hanigan or Chris Iannetta, all of those players (except Ottavino) as well as his managers and coaches told the Crier at different times, that Oberg was the ideal teammate.
“Having an appreciation for those relationships at a baseline level (is something I'll always remember). Having guys to talk to, and to talk baseball with (was big for me). You ended up growing as a baseball player and as a person, and at that time, there's so much more involved than just a game as you go through it,” said Oberg. “You keep peeling layers of the onion back. I always appreciated having guys who were willing to have that conversation, willing to help pass along some of the knowledge and wisdom that they have. I was fortunate enough to play alongside of some guys that I had done it successfully at a very high level for a very long time. More so, just appreciating the friendships that were created over the years.”
Oberg has remained good friends with a number of his former UConn teammates including Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer and Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes. With the Rockies, Oberg said he became very close with Chad Bettis, who was on the team from 2013-2019. While Oberg battled his own adversity with the blood clots, Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in December of 2016, but was able to come back fully healthy in August of 2017.
“He had gone through his own bouts of adversity. He was one of the first guys who I became friendly within the organization of itself when I first got out to Arizona with my first instructional league (season),” said Oberg. “He was there (when I arrived). He was drafted a couple of years before me and we just hit it off immediately.
“Then we were there together through 2018 and 2019, all the way through and had a lot of hotel conversations after games with (experiences from) Triple-A, from the big leagues or what have you. He was one of those guys who I really kind of came along with. That friendship has always been meaningful to me.”
The two friends both went through life-threatening events – Bettis with the cancer and Oberg with blood clots, which at different times were scarier than others, including Oberg landing in the ICU for a day as the trainer at one point couldn't find his pulse. Throughout those dark days of pain, hundreds of trips to hospitals and to see doctors, to have procedures done, or to go under the knife, all of the recovery time, and the millions of thoughts that run through his head, Oberg said he was able to stay the course, thanks to some big-time professional help.
“The most success that I ended up having was through the mental help skills coordinator, Danielle Martin. She played such a pivotal role over the last number of years. At the particular moment when she came into my life, it was profound and life-changing,” he said.
Most and above all, he said that the biggest thank-you and support system that he had throughout this incredible journey, is his wife Diana.
“I always had her support and she always had my back along the way and she went through the ups and downs with me. It's not me that goes through it, it's her too. To me that can't be understated of how much support she had for me over the years between me doing so much traveling, us being apart for so long, raising our daughter, going through the ups and downs of a season, getting sent up and down (to the minors) and just everything, she wore a lot of the emotional trauma as well. It's something that I can't thank her enough for.
“To be there and support me especially at a time when I needed it the most, I can't thank her enough,” he said.
