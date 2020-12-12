TEWKSBURY — When Zach Jacobs took over as head coach of the Tewksbury High Boys Lacrosse team in the spring of 2019, he did so with the intention of helping to turn the Redmen Lacrosse program around, and also lead them for years to come.
Jacobs certainly appeared on his way to accomplishing the first part of that mission, as in his one year at the helm of the Redmen. He took a team that had been winless the previous season and had gone 11-49 in the previous three seasons, and led them to a 7-11 record, keeping them in contention for a state tournament berth until the final week of the season.
With 16 seniors set to return in the spring of 2020, it looked like even better days were ahead for Jacobs and the Redmen, before as we all know, the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Unfortunately for the Redmen, Jacobs will not be able to fulfill his goal of leading the Redmen for years to come, as this past week, he made the difficult decision to resign from his position as head coach, stepping away from the team and program that he loves.
Jacobs, a 2013 graduate of Tewksbury High, who scored 132 goals and tallied 150 assists for a total of 282 points, including scoring 40 goals and adding 40 assists during his senior season, looked to be on the same path of success as a coach that he enjoyed as a player. But with a new job working for the MBTA Transit Police in Boston, and new responsibilities, Jacobs realized that he would not be able to dedicate the time necessary in order to make him and the Redmen continue on that path to success.
“I started about three weeks ago, and I have been working extra shifts and I am working the night shift as of now,” Jacobs said. “So, I would be working right during the time would be having practice, so I knew I would not be able to give the team the time I would have needed to.”
While the decision to step away seems like an obvious one, that doesn’t mean it was an easy one. Not for a proud Redmen alum, who had grown to love coaching even more than he expected.
“I am definitely going to miss coaching. Coming into it, I knew I would enjoy it, but I didn’t realize just how much,” Jacobs said. “Once me and my staff started to see the kids buying into the coaching and seeing our schemes work and the kids learning how to play their positions properly and things like that, I really grew to love it.”
If Jacobs is going to miss coaching the Redmen, then the Redmen are going to miss him equally as much. Tewksbury Athletic Director Ron Drouin thanked Jacobs for his time with the team and the steps he has taken to help the program improve. And while he will certainly miss having Jacobs as a coach with the Redmen, he understands why he had to move on.
“Zach did a good job while he was here. He was organized, he was pretty well versed in lacrosse being a former college player, he got our (participation) numbers up a little bit, he held our players accountable so I wish him nothing but the best,” Drouin said. “He left here on his terms. He wanted to be in law enforcement and it looks like an opportunity has presented itself to him and that's just a big part of his life.
“Coaching just wasn't going to work anymore with where he wants to go with his professional life. He had to make a sacrifice so he's giving up lacrosse.”
While Jacobs will no longer be coaching the Redmen, that doesn’t mean he is forgetting about them. He will merely shift from being their coach to being their No. 1 fan. And whether or not he is coaching, he feels like the Redmen will continue to improve over the next several seasons.
“I sure hope so, and I think they will,” Jacobs said. “When we took over the team, they hadn’t won a game the year before, but we knew we had some really good athletes and once they started to buy into things, we started to turn it around,” Jacobs said. “I know they will get a good coach and I am sure whoever it is will do a good job and they will keep getting better.
“There are some great kids in the program. They went from not winning a game to having a good season the next year. And then we had some kids move on to play in college. They worked really hard to improve, and that says a lot about the character of the kids on this team.”
Jacobs has also not ruled out the possibility of returning to coaching someday, perhaps even in Tewksbury, although he doubts his services will be needed any time soon.
“I loved coaching high school, and I could definitely see myself getting back into it at some point. The only reason I am leaving is because of my schedule,” Jacobs said. “Coaching at the high school level again would be great. I would love it to be in Tewksbury, but I also think they are going to do really well with their new coach, so they won’t need me.”
Speaking of hiring the next great coach for the Redmen, Drouin is already working on it, as he hopes to continue building a successful program for years to come.
“I intend on getting that position posted probably next week. We will look to find the best candidate that we can. We have had quite a bit of turnover in that program,” Drouin said. “I'd like to get some more stability there. I'd like to try to build a better connection with our youth program and in order to do that we need some stability. That would be one of the priorities to make that connection with the youth program so we can grow that program.
“We have a competitive, athletic town and a strong youth program here in the community. This program needs to grow for us.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
