HAVERHILL – Last Tuesday, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team kept its perfect season going edging out Haverhill 97-87, improving the team's record to 6-0.
The Tewksbury residents played a big part in this victory. Freshman Matthew Jo was the winner of the 200-yard freestyle at 2:03.38, while he was also second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.34 and was part of the first place 400-yard freestyle relay along with Katie LeFebvre and siblings Carter and Callie DeLano, as the group finished with a time of 4:05.88.
“Matthew has been performing a high level all season, but I think that we are just starting to crack the surface of his potential,” said head coach Jason Smith. “He won the 200 freestyle and had a personal best for the season in the breaststroke.”
Sophomore Lana Dang was part of the second place 200-yard freestyle relay team along with Kristen LeBlanc, Danielle Lawrence and Jonnie Charest with a collective time of 2:19.5 . To cap it off, Dang was also a part of the fifth place 400-freestyle relay team along with Charest, LeBlanc and Lily Forsyth at a combined time of 4:56.88.
Senior Ada Nicodemus was part of the fifth place 200-medley relay team along with Forsyth, Julia Gaigals and Caitlyn Nims as they came in at 2:17.10.
Amanda Lightburn didn't place in this meet but did in several of the previous meets.
“Ada, Lana and Amanda all continue to improve their times in the breaststroke each meet. I look forward to seeing them in some different events over the next few meets,” said Smith.
The Red Rangers had a different foursome which won the 200-yard medley relay and that was Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Jonathan Phan and Cory Boisselle with a time of 1:54.74. Taking fourth in the same was included Galuska with Callie DeLano, Jenny Nguyen and Brady Lyons with a combined time of 2:09.19.
The other individual first places came from Phan in the 200-IM at 2:18.38, Boisselle in the 50-free at 25.71, Lex Flores in the 1-meter diving competition with 240.15 points, Carter DeLano in the 500-free at 5:30.29 as well as in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.23.
Earning second places included Caleb Canavan in the 50-free at 26.41 and in the diving with 235.15 points, Phan in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:02.94, Boisselle in the 100-free at 58.82 and Galuska in the 100-backstroke at 1:10.70. Also, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Lyons, Jenny Nguyen, Marissa Connolly and Nims were second at 1:59.86.
There were also two place-finishers in six different events. In the 200-free, Callie DeLano (2:18.21) and Katie Lefebvre (2:20.32) were fourth and fifth. In the 200-IM, Philip Nguyen (2:30.46) and Galuska (2:37.84) were also fourth and fifth. In the 100-yard butterfly, Philip Nguyen (1:08.17) and Jenny Nguyen (1:16.18) were fourth and sixth. In the 100-freestyle, also taking fourth and sixth were Lyons (1:03.25) and Connolly (1:05.83). Then in the 500-free, it was Callie DeLano taking third at 6:00.70 and Lefebvre finishing fourth at 6:14.74. Finally in the 100-backstroke, Forsyth placed fourth at 1:16.29 and Gaigals was fifth at 1:16.90.
Rounding out the scoring included a third from the 400-freestyle relay team of Connolly, Nims, Galuska and Gaigals with a combined time of 4:29.96, while Lyons was third in the 50-free at 27.21 and Anna Bolduc was fourth in diving with 188.85 points.
The Redmen will be extremely busy with three meets in six days. The team first faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before going to Greater Lowell tech on Friday night to face Dracut and then coming back home Monday for a non-league meet with Stoneham.
