HAVERHILL — The Hockey Night in Boston 41st Annual Sophomore All-Star showcase wrapped up this past week, with several local players taking advantage of one final opportunity to show how they stack up with some of the best players in the northeast and beyond.
The biggest local story continued to be Tewksbury High sophomore Matt Cooke, who had a tournament for the ages, leading all scorers in the tournament with nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in just five games heading into last Tuesday night’s final with Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh rather remarkably managed to keep Cooke off the scoreboard in Tuesday’s final, but just as he had picked his teammates up all through the tournament, they came through to help him this time around, pulling out a 3-2 win over their rivals from Pittsburgh, fighting back from a 2-1 second period deficit to pick up the win.
Several other teams in the tournament also played last Tuesday night in consolation brackets, starting with Team Coastal, which was coached by Shawsheen Tech head coach Chuck Baker. Coastal, which lost their first two games of the tournament, won their last three, including Tuesday’s game where they picked up a 4-2 win over Capital District, led by Tewksbury High forward Tyler Barnes, who had two goals and one assist in the game, including assisting on what would prove to be the winning goal in the second period, and then adding an insurance goal later in the period. Barnes finished the tournament with four goals overall.
Team Essex, meanwhile got a goal from Tewksbury High forward Jeremy Insogna in their 2-2 tie with South Shore, while Central Catholic goalie Jake McLean of Wilmington continued his outstanding tournament, stopping all ten shots he faced. McLean finished the tournament with a remarkable 0.80 Goals Against Average. McLean stopped 71 of the 73 shots he faced in the tournament and had a 0.97 save percentage.
