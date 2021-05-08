TEWKSBURY — Now that a pair of assistant coaches has been hired, the team roster is established, and the rest of the building blocks are in place, it’s time for newly-minted head coach Anthony Pontes to embark on his inaugural season at the helm of the Tewksbury High lacrosse team.
In the most recent year contested, Tewksbury wrapped up with a record of 6-11. That mark was achieved by former coach Zach Jacobs, who stepped down after just one year due to a new job opportunity. Despite a clean slate and a bright outlook as pandemic restrictions begin to relax, new head coach Pontes has his concerns.
“Everyone says the first year of coaching is always the hardest,” said Pontes, who played his lacrosse with Billerica High School and later joined the Tewksbury program as a JV coach while assisting Jacobs. “And with the unknowns of COVID-19, that makes it all the more challenging. But at the same time, we’ll learn how to be flexible and adjust.”
Pontes elaborated, explaining that he may have the means to fill virus-related cancellations with alternate games. The league schedule, understandably, is not locked in stone and openings may materialize which could fill gaps.
“Obviously, after what they’ve been through over the past year, I want the kids to get the most out of this opportunity,” said Pontes, who dabbled in both basketball and football before settling on lacrosse in high school. “Like the other sports before us this year, we’ll just take it game-by-game.”
Originally, Pontes was anxious about mixing the athletes between junior and varsity squads, which is typical during the course of the season. Players move up and down between the ranks to fill vacancies and develop skills. School and athletic officials were uneasy about mixing the two teams because of the potential for added exposure and a large-scale infection spread.
Pontes most pressing concern was recently resolved, however, when player turnout failed to meet expectations, effectively eliminating the JV component.
“It’s looking like we’re only going to have a varsity team this year,” the coach said. “We did not get enough player interest to field both teams.”
While that realization was disappointing, Pontes and his team may be able to have the benefit of a post-season, where fall and winter sports did not.
“There has been mention that teams may be able to opt-in to playoffs,” Pontes explained. “Because there were no spring sports last year, teams that decide to opt-in would be seeded by win-percentage. Obviously, this gives us an added objective to strive for.”
Expectations are high as Pontes and his assistant coaches, Edward Stokes and Dylan Leone, prepare to lead twenty-four athletes through a Covid-abbreviated thirteen game season over the next five weeks. Tewksbury will open with a visit by North Andover on Monday.
“My hopes for this team are to build the type of program that will be a contender for the Conference title, year in and year out,” said Pontes. “It may take a little time, but I’m confident we can get there.”
Pontes has bestowed leadership roles on Sean Fahey, Lucas Tryder, and Kyle Darrigo. This trio of Captains represent all but one of the seniors with Rory Power rounding out the talented group.
“We expect all of them to be quality leaders and each will be able to lead our younger players by example,” said Pontes. “Lucas and Sean will be heading up our defense. Lucas is an old-school, hard-nosed defender while Sean plays long-stick midfield and is an incredible athlete.”
Pontes went on to point out Fahey’s extensive knowledge of lacrosse and wouldn’t be surprised if he went on to coach someday. In the meantime, this top-notch athlete will take his lacrosse skills to Rivier College next year.
Significant offensive production for the Redmen will likely come from Darrigo, who will be playing both sides and is described by Pontes as a “stud athlete.” Joining Darrigo in racking up stats will be junior Jason Cooke and freshman Braydon Aylward.
“Jason is great at working off-ball and getting open for quality shots,” said Pontes. “And Braydon, as a freshman, is already competing at a varsity level. All three of these athletes represent a different grade, senior, junior, and freshman, and provide different things for our offense.”
Along with Cooke, junior contributors include Cole Stone, Caden Conners, Codi Mercuri, Sean Lane, and Aidan Hartmann. Representing the sophomores will be Justin Darrigo, Connor Cremin, Sean Hirtle, James Carroll, Andrew Whynot, Cian Dawson, and Ryan Fleming. And along with Aylward, the freshman class is represented by Quinn Larkin, PJ Civitarese, Michael Connors, Ryan Benchater, and Tyler Barnes.
Last, but certainly not least, is another freshman who will be tasked with one of the most important jobs on the team.
“I’m excited for our goalie, Skyler Schielding,” said Pontes. “He stepped up to play goalie this season and as a freshman, already shows signs of being a very promising goalie at the varsity level.”
When asked if there are any games on the schedule of particular interest, Pontes mentioned the obvious.
“We’re not able to face our rival, Wilmington, due to COVID restrictions and the fact that we can only face MVC opponents,” explained Pontes. “But because both Ed Stokes and I played at Billerica High School, both of us graduating in 2014, that may be an interesting game.”
When Pontes was hired for the head coaching position, he was tasked with further development of Tewksbury lacrosse, both his varsity team and youth programs. He seems to have the right approach in this respect.
“We have a solid amount of young players, which is a good sign for the future of the program,” said the coach. “I’m going to be reaching out to the youth programs and establish a connection there. We are going to be a competitive team this season, but we are also looking to build towards the future and putting my system in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.