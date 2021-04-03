SCOTTSDALE, ARZ/TEWKSBURY – Throughout his stellar baseball career – whether it be from little league to high school to college and to the pros – Scott Oberg has always dealt with adversity. He's handled every situation – poor outings, being sent down to Triple-A, or medical issues – with the utmost class, dignity and respect.
On the flip side of that, he's the same way whether he is the winning pitcher of an epic 13-inning playoff game, or when he tossed a three-hit shutout for the Tewksbury Redmen back in the day.
On Monday morning, he met with a group of reporters through a Zoom session in an emotional 33-minute long interview to discuss his latest challenge, one that may have ended his career in Major League Baseball as a reliever with the Colorado Rockies – but that's yet to be determined.
He doesn't know if he will ever pitch again. He doesn't know his future plans, but never said he was retiring.
As tough of a pill as that is to swallow, not knowing any of these answers, he remained first-class, responding to each question with nothing but honesty, sincerity and wearing a thousand hearts on his sleeve.
“I think it's too early to even consider anything, and whatever (my future) looks like,” he said. “The main focus is day-to-day health, to make sure I stay on my medication, get in contact with the doctors and setting things up on the short term.”
Last Wednesday, Oberg pitched in a 'B' game and things went well. The goal was to get him eight appearances and he would be with the Big Club for this Thursday's opener with the Dodgers. He was well on his way to that until something didn't feel right while playing catch on Thursday morning.
“I felt some tightness in the top of my forearm. I noticed that my hand had kind of gone white and I started to feel numb. I started to get some cramping in my hand so I kept my throwing short that day,” he said.
After some phone calls, he was met in the Emergency Room by a vascular surgeon, where he underwent an Angiogram test, before having a catheter run through his groin and up through his arteries. The next day, they went back in to clean everything out, making sure the clots were gone.
“You just never know what can happen when you have to take a trip to the emergency room. I just tried to take it in stride, get the best advice and care that I can possibly get from these doctors and these vascular surgeons who I have been fortunate enough to be around,” he said. “I have been around some of the best guys in the country. It certainly can be very dangerous, especially if the clots break off and start heading towards the heart and the lungs. I have been told that the arteries have been away from those vital organs.”
He was asked about his own emotional and mental state, going through this ordeal once again, after months of rehab.
“It is a little nerve-racking but really more nerve-racking for my family, more than myself,” he said. “My wife (Diana) was amazing this whole past week. She's been at home (in New Jersey) during spring training, getting everything set up for the season, getting it set up for Denver and taking care of our daughter (Charlotte). Then this gets thrown on her plate kind of out of nowhere. She was a rock star the whole time. It was probably worse for her than it was for me.”
Oberg has grown into a very popular player in Colorado. Besides management, coaches and teammates, he is adored by fans, because of his personality, as well as being one of the game's top relievers for nearly a two-year stretch.
In 2017, he struck out Paul Goldschmidt and JD Martinez in the wild card loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The next year, after being sent down to Triple-A for six weeks after scuffling in April, he came back to post an 8-1 overall record with a 2.45 ERA in 56 games and was the winning pitcher in the epic 13-inning wild card play-in game against the Cubs. Oberg struck out all four batters he faced – an outing that will forever be linked to him.
“I'll always remember that day, that night and that final pitch,” said manager Bud Black to Nick Groke of The Athletic. “He's a vital member of our team, and well-liked, So when you get that news, it hurts. It's tough on guys. It's emotional.”
In 2019, Oberg was 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA, appearing in 49 games. Pitching at the hitting friendly Coors Field in a season where home runs were going out left and right, he didn't allow a single round-tripper, a truly incredible statistic. In fact he had a 1.71 ERA at home and held opposing hitters to a .191 batting average. That season was cut short when Oberg underwent thoracic outlet surgery in September. He came back for Spring Training in 2020 ready to go, only to be shut down due to the clots and had another procedure done. Again this season, he worked his way back and was pitching well over these last few weeks in the Cactus League.
“I felt pretty good and I was confident with the way I was throwing the baseball. My velocity was OK. I thought my breaking pitches were pretty good and I was putting a little bit more attention to my change-up. One of my goals was to increase the percentage of how I use that pitch this year. I was getting some pretty good movement on it and was pretty happy with it. I even got a couple of swings and misses which I don't normally get on that pitch.”
Now he won't be able to work on his change-up. He's been put on the 60-day disabled list and it certainly appears that he will not pitch this season. As for his future, he doesn't know that either.
“In general, baseball is going to be on my mind, it'll always be on my mind and has been on my mind since I was a kid and I started playing the game. It'll be with me and always on my mind as I move forward. Currently right now my thought process is just overall, general health, making sure that I am there for my family the best that I can be. My focus at this point, is just to get with the doctors, asking further questions and doing whatever they are asking me to do and move forward here.”
Throughout his career, Oberg has had many medical challenges, which started in college. He had Tommy John surgery and also dealt with psoriatic arthritis, which forced him to use a cane to get out of bed every morning before medication ended that.
He was asked about being 'tough' since he's had to overcome so much in his baseball life.
“There's been times when I reflected on (the injury I had in college) and how it's paved a way for me. I don't know if tough is the right word or not because I don't feel tough. To me, it's just the mental approach to the way I view things. The value system that was instilled upon me as a kid, with my brother (Jeff) by my parents (Boyd and Teresa). To me that's where it all started, having that solid foundation. I try not to get too upset about things that are out of my control. My college coach, Jim Penders, was kind of the same way. No matter what was going on, he was always at 72 degrees and you want to emulate that because it seems like a trait that can get you through a lot of difficult times. Certainly that has been the case for me.
“At the end of the day, I haven't had any regrets with any of the decisions that I have made in this game, even from going to UConn or wherever. I had other offers on the table at that time when I was an 18-year-old kid betting on myself essentially. I just took that mindset and attitude with me all the way through and even the times when I was struggling in my early part of my big league career. I was going back and forth between Albuquerque and Denver and it's easy to get wrapped up in yourself and think that you deserve more than what you are getting or you get upset because you are getting sent down again. Just persevering through those times too and those times people forget about.
“It's never been easy to be at the top of your field and have it taken away and essentially demoted because of performance or (other reasons). Sometimes guys will be sent down and you never see them again and that happens across the board. I think that's been the story for me – constantly overcoming the hurdles on a yearly or daily basis or whatever it is. I'm definitely proud of how I have handled those things and the way that I have thrown the ball.”
