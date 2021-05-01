There is a high level of expectation as a member of the Tewksbury High Varsity Football team, and those expectations are instilled at the younger levels of the program where the JV and freshman football programs begin preparing young Redmen players for the rigors that lie ahead.
This season was no exception of course, even in an abbreviated season, with the JV program posting a 1-3 record under the direction of head coach Steve Kasprzak. Kasprzak would of course, have liked to see his team win a few more games this season, but more important than that, he was very happy with the way they continued to improve throughout the season and began to learn what it means to be a member of the Redmen football program.
“We need to continue to hammer home some of the finer techniques of the game, but they realized the importance of detail. It's the little things that the naked eye doesn't see within a play that makes it a success or not,” Kasprzak said. “High school football is a large jump from the youth game in terms of fundamentally sound football, and I'm proud of how our guys started to take ownership of that. It’s a process and it doesn't happen during one practice.
“Given the shortened season I think our kids really began to take pride in the importance of detail and understood what they do impacts those around them. I believe, had we had a typical ten week season with games we would have continued to see this escalation. With that being said I'm encouraged by what they accomplished and what we have moving forward.”
The Redmen showed some of that future potential in their last game of the season when they faced a talented North Andover squad. They weren’t able to come up with a win that day, dropping a 14-0 decision, but the final score of the game hardly mattered.
“The last game of the season vs Andover they showed some growth as a team. Winning is hard, and you can't just show up. Winning takes a mentality in this sport and I think they figured out what it means to compete and fight for one another,” Kasprzak said. “This is a very young group, and just like every year maturity and accountability are key lessons for our program. I believe that they recognized that they need each other, and that they have to play for each other. When they continue to grow in this manner, and believe that their teammate is willing to do the same the wins will come. We lost that game, but there was a different feeling walking off the field. It felt like we won. It seemed as if they realized that they can do it, and it was a positive ball of momentum that they can take and build on in the future. “
Some of the players the Redmen are hoping to build the future of the program on stepped up this season, showing potential to contribute at the varsity level included sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Contarid and fellow sophomore Blake Ryder.
“Brandon had a great season for us on both sides of the ball. He shows a lot of promise and brings that old school toughness that you want in a football player. He has the potential to really do big things for us down the road, and we hope his attitude is contagious. He’s not into phony tough guy stuff after the whistle, he flat out plays hard clean football every play,” Kasprzak said. “Blake was Mr. Utility for us this season and really played out of position and sold out for us no matter what. The definition of a team player. I’m anticipating that he's going to do the work in the weight room and he’ll be a guy that the rest of the league knows about.”
Sophomore defensive back Ryan Fleming and sophomore running back Justin Darrigo were two other standouts for Redmen, and Kasprzak expects even bigger things from them in the future.
Ryan is tough as nails. The old Tewksbury saying applies here. Another kid who gets it, and will do anything we ask of him. Loves contact and makes sure his tackles are remembered by those opposing ball carriers,” Kasprzak said. “Ryan wants to get better, and learn. He has that will and that want. That's all you need in our program. You have to have that will to do it, and you have to want to do it. Ryan will be committed to the weight room and all the things it takes to be a successful player, because he wants it.
“Justin found out this season that he really has what it takes to play this game. We are very pleased with what he brought to the table. He needed to fill some shoes for us early in the season at the Varsity level, and got to share the huddle with his older brother Kyle. I think that's an experience he will appreciate as he gets older, and in terms of football he got a sniff of that level. That will pay not only for him but for the preparation of his teammates in the coming years. He will do a good job relaying that understanding of the varsity game to his peers.”
Several other players also contributed to the Redmen this season and showed promise for the future, including Royce Bacay, James Carroll, Max Mattuchio, Brett Graham, A.J. Russo, Alex Bosworth, Chandler Dubat, Nevzat Kiran, Rangshai Sophon and Kodie Legrand.
“Really our entire line on both sides of the ball has a really high ceiling. Royce had a great season and we love the way he jumps off the ball. James Carroll has to continue to progress, but he did that everyday. James got better every day and he has a real shot to be a major impact for us next year at the varsity level,” Kasprzak said. “Max Mattuchio gives you everything he’s got on every play. You win with guys like that. are all intracule parts of this group up front, and we are going to need them all to perform.”
The Redmen also got big contributions from the juniors on the squad, with Logan Auth, Aiden Trulli and Evan Silva all being key members of the team.
“We had a very small amount of older guys this season for a number of reasons, but their dependability and calmness really impacted our younger guys,” Kasprzak said. “They really took on some selfless leadership roles for us. We can’t say enough good things about their field demeanor and what that does for a young group.
“In all honestly we are going to need all these kids to one day be varsity ready. We are such a small school compared to others on our schedule. Every kid on our roster has to help us.”
FRESHMAN FOOTBALL
The Tewksbury High Freshman Football team put together a very good season, posting a 4-2 record under the direction of coach Paul Saunders, while the youngest members of the Redmen program took their first steps towards someday joining the varsity program.
The Redmen had several big wins during the season, but it was a 32-30 loss to Billerica that stood out most to Saunders, and exemplified the heart and effort of his team.
“We were down 24-6 at halftime, but we battled back didn’t quit and played hard to the end,” Saunders said.
It was that never quit attitude that helped the Redmen get through this difficult season, and it is also what Saunders believes will carry them through the rest of their high school football careers.
“This was a different type of season obviously but I think the practices we had in the fall really helped. This group was always at practice and put work in each and every day,” Saunders said. “This is a good group of kids. Each game and practice there was always something that stuck out but football is a team sport so in my opinion they all get the credit. I think if this group hits the weight room and sticks together, they will be successful.”
Members of the Tewksbury High Freshman Football team included Cameron Areias, Jake Austin, Braydon Aylward, Tyler Barnes, John Baron, Ryan Benchater, Timothy Bradley, James Capiello, Peter Civitarese, Aidan Cram, Kyle Cummings, Timothy Duggan, Colby Flahive, David Forgione, Paxton Greene, Zachary Hayes, Hunter Johnson, Cameron Kearney, Owen Kinnon, Anthony Loder, Aidan MacDonald, Sam MacMillan, Shaun Martin, Michael Parisi, Benjamin Piccolo, Noah Russo, Adam Saad, Jaden Sanchez, Skyler Schieding, Luke Shaw and Daniel Sullivan.
