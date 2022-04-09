TEWKSBURY — Coming off an abysmal campaign last year that saw only one win in twelve tries, it comes as no surprise that second-year head coach Anthony Pontes is returning highly-motivated and determined to lead the Tewksbury High School lacrosse team to a significant improvement in 2022.
Pontes has good reason to be upbeat about his prospects as he embarks on the new season. While Tewksbury struggled through much of Pontes’ debut, he felt that the Redmen played far better than their record indicated, particularly down the stretch when several of the defeats were by small margins in comparison to double digits losses at the outset.
As Pontes explained it, the strength of his competition was partly behind the sub-par results.
“With the COVID restrictions last year, we were only allowed to play games within our Conference,” the coach explained. “Compared to many of the lacrosse leagues across the State, the MVC (Merrimack Valley Conference) is loaded with talent. That represented a challenge for us.”
Pontes was referring to Billerica, Andover, North Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, and Central. All six of these MVC programs are well-established and in last year’s meetings, each proved to be a formidable opponent. Tewksbury, meanwhile, is in the midst of a rebuilding phase and admittedly, has yet to rise to the level of their league foes.
Under relaxed rules, however, teams are once again allowed to seek out non-league competition to fill out scheduling vacancies. Pontes is taking full advantage of this reinstated opportunity.
“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “I was able to schedule a few games of my own. We chose teams that we felt were a good match-up for us based on last year’s results. We’ll be facing Woburn, Arlington, Belmont, and our rival, Wilmington.”
Pontes might be on to something. These four non-league clubs managed a combined record of only 15-36 last year. While a win is never certain, he understands that competitive games will inspire his team to greater heights.
Some of that motivation is already built in to the formula. This season’s lacrosse roster features a contingent of eight topnotch players who are just two weeks removed from a tournament run in ice hockey in which Tewksbury ultimately claimed the MIAA Division 2 State title with a 3-1 win over Canton. Players who traded a hockey stick for a lacrosse stick include sophomores Michael Connors and Tyler Barnes, juniors Andrew Whynot and Conor Cremin, and a quartet of seniors including Jason Cooke, Sean Lane, Codi Mercuri, and Caden Connors, who led the Redmen on ice with 21-goals and 27-assists.
“They’re bringing that hockey culture to our team,” said Pontes, who pointed out that all of the former hockey players are tasked with offensive assignments. “This is the last sport the seniors will play before they graduate and they want to achieve more success. They’re sharing their winning mentality and energy with the other kids.”
Through his playing years with Billerica High School as a defenseman and later, in a coaching capacity, Pontes was naturally defensive-minded. After careful examination of last season, he realized that he would have to take a different approach and introduced a new system. Thus far, through a series of practices, both the players and the coach have adapted well to the changes.
“My new offense isn’t focused on any one individual,” explained Pontes. “I’ve been emphasizing to our players that they must find and capitalize on mismatches on the opposition’s defense. We’re seeking offensive balance and I think our scoring will be evenly spread out as a result.”
During the off-season, Pontes sought out improvement opportunities of his own. For instance, he learned about a number of new drills and schemes that seem to be popular with his athletes. He’s particular fond of a new offensive set that he claims is a better fit for his personnel and their playing styles. Pontes also benefited from a coaching stint with HGR (Home Grown Lacrosse) which is a club team out of North Andover.
“I coached alongside St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon who won the Division 1 state title last year,” said Pontes. “I learned a lot from him, as well as coaches from Billerica and Concord-Carlisle.”
Pontes has named attacker Jason Cooke and midfielder Caden Connors as the team captains. He also held high praise for several players who are expected to be key contributors.
“I think sophomore Braydon Aylward will prove to be a big feeder this year,” said the coach. “He’ll be starting at position X, behind the cage. He’s been very good at finding the open man. And Cody Mercuri is already looking strong at starting attack. And of course, our goalie Skyler Schieding is looking very good. He put in a lot of work during the off-season and has improved his passing and getting the ball back in play quickly after a save.”
Additional players expected to contribute to the Tewksbury cause include senior Aiden Hartmann, junior Justin Darrigo, junior Ryan Fleming, junior Jaden Mercer, all tasked with defensive assignments and midfielders Dan Fleming, a senior and Drew Rennell, a sophomore.
Compared to last year, we can see that the kids put in a lot more work during the off-season,” said Pontes. “They went out and did a lot on their own and the results of their personal effort are obvious. We have a lot of returning players and they’ve bought in and are excited to succeed this year.”
