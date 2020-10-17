TEWKSBURY – After watching the field hockey, volleyball and boys soccer teams fall to Lowell by a combined score of 13-2, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team would make sure that they didn't let Lowell leave the field with their brooms all dirty.
Instead, goals by Lexi Polimeno and Allie Indingaro led the Redmen to a 2-1 win over a young, but much improved Lowell squad, in the two team's season opener held Saturday afternoon at Ed Dick Memorial Field.
After last week's original season opener with Billerica was cancelled when the MVC Superintendents put the league on pause for a week, no one really knew if Saturday would actually get underway.
“I was just so glad that we were finally able to play. Even all the way to today, I was just hoping that the game would be on and these kids could actually play,” said head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “We had a lot of fun practices. I didn't do a lot of fundamentals. We just played at practice because I didn't know if we were going to have a game and I wanted the seniors to enjoy it and I didn't want to bore them. I wanted them to have fun.
“We're not playing for playoffs this year, so I just want them to enjoy the season because they haven't been playing.”
Just six minutes into the game, Tewksbury struck as Erin McIntyre sent a nice pass over to the middle of the field where Polimeno collected it, and deposited a shot to the back of the net.
The score remained that way until just under nine minutes left in the second quarter. Junior Daniela Almeida gave a gorgeous long pass ahead to Indingaro, who caught up to the ball before sending a rocket shot to the top inside left corner for what proved to be the game winner.
"It was really important for us to get off to such a great start,” said Tavantzis. “I was really impressed with a lot of the ball movement from our girls on the field. It's tough because we hadn't had a game yet, so the first game you usually have jitters, but I thought they all did great.”
Indingaro had another nice scoring chance near the end of the first half which was nullified and the Redmen had the 2-0 lead at the break. The score remained that way until Lowell got one inside the second minute of the fourth quarter. The Redmen were able to hold the fort the rest of the way.
“The first half we did a real good job defending and I think second half we got a bit tired,” said the coach. “Plus, I mixed it around a lot. I had girls out of their normal positions just so I could get all of the seniors on the field and I was impressed because they all did well.
“We were able to play everyone which was awesome, especially all of the seniors. Everybody impressed me today. You could tell that everybody just wanted to play, just get out there and actually play a game which is nice because we haven't had that.”
Goalie Kassidy MacDonald made four saves in net for Tewksbury to notch the win.
