BILLERICA – Their two most challenging meets of the season still likely lie ahead of them, but there is little doubt that the defending (2019) CAC dual meet champions are once again one of the teams to beat in the CAC.
The season may only be half as long, with the Rams competing in only five meets as opposed to the usual ten, but the results remain the same for the Rams, who after posting a perfect 10-0 record in 2019, are off to a 3-0 start this season after an exciting 71-65 win at home over Greater Lowell last Thursday afternoon at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
The Rams had several outstanding performances along the way on their way to the narrow win and one the best of the day, as he has been all season, was senior co-captain Alex Smith. Smith is in the midst of another outstanding season for the Rams, excelling in not only his specialty races like the one mile and 800 meters, but also with his new found excellence in the triple jump and long jump.
Last Thursday was no exception, as Smith earned three second place finishes and one fourth place finish, taking second in the mile, 800 and triple jump and fourth in the long jump. There have been several weeks this season where Smith has taken first place in both the mile and the 800. It wasn’t meant to be against Greater Lowell who may have the best miler in the league on their roster, as well as the best 800 runner, but Smith holding off all other competitors to earn second place in both events, as well as the triple jump provided the Rams with some valuable points.
Smith finished second in the mile with a time of 5:21.93, trailing only the Gryphons Albert Ferreras, who finished in a blazing 4:40.85, and his second place finish in the 800 came in a time of 2:22.89, trailing only another outstanding Greater Lowell runner, Dante Ocasio, who finished in 2:24.83.
“You pretty much know what you are going to get with Alex. He is so consistent that sometimes he is easy to overlook,” Shawsheen head coach Jeff McGrath said. “You just know that every week, you are going to have him either first or second in the mile and the 800, or sometimes first in both. He ran great (on Thursday), but he ran against a kid who runs a 4:40 mile and then he came back and ran another great race in the 800.”
This season Smith has also added the triple jump and long jump to his arsenal, and has been just as consistent in those events, providing points in every meet. Thursday was more of the same, as he took second in the triple jump to Shawsheen’s Tyler Archibald with a leap of 34-09.00 and fourth in the long jump with a distance of 16-06.25.
“He just picked up the triple jump this season and all of a sudden he is our second best triple jumper and our third best long jumper,” McGrath said. “The thing with Alex is that you are never surprised that he is doing so well, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive that he does it every time he goes out there.”
Another consistent performer for the Rams both all season and in the victory over Greater Lowell has been senior co-captain Derek Costello of Wilmington, who once again won first event of the day, the 400-meter hurdles, in a time of 1:05.39, while also taking third in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.99,
Costello’s consistency has been huge for the Rams this season, especially running the first event of every meet in the 400-meter hurdles.
“Derek is super underrated, and he is another kid who is just so consistent for us that is he is easy to overlook,” McGrath said. “He is great for us, because we know we are going to start off just about every meet with a five point lead. It’s like you can just slot him in for that, because he is super consistent.”
Costello has also been excelling in the 200, but he has talked recently about possibly switching to the 400-meters, as it could benefit the team more with him in that role.
“Derek has been finishing third in the 200, but we may move him to the 400, because with him doing so well in the 400 hurdles, I think he would do very well there, and strategically I think that could help us put up some more points,” McGrath said. “Derek is willing to do whatever is best for the team. He is going to be sorely missed when he is gone. He always puts the team first and that is a tough thing to replace.”
One runner who did not put up points for the Rams, but performed admirably in his effort to do so was freshman Donald Alphonse of Wilmington, who competed in the 400 meters and knocked nearly three seconds off his personal best time, running a 1:04.61.
“It is quite unusual for a freshman to be as highly respected by his teammates as he is,” McGrath said. “He is very well liked by his teammates, but he is a super quiet kid. He just comes to practice every day and works hard. I just want him to come out of his shell a little bit. He is obviously doing something right with his training and conditioning. He has already shown he has a very high ceiling.”
Other top performers on the day for the Rams included senior Tyler Archibald, who won three events, taking the long jump with a distance of 20-05.05, the triple jump with a distance of 37-07.50 and the 400 meters with a time 52.65.
Freshman Zach Rogers of Wilmington was also a multiple winner for the Rams, winning three events. Rogers took the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.43, the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.12, and the shot put with a distance of 34-07.00. Sophomore Christian Rainone of Tewksbury also had a strong day, taking first in the 100-meter dash in 11.67, as well as second in the 200 and third in the triple jump.
The Rams will be back in action next Thursday, June 10, when they host Greater Lawrence, before closing out their season on the road at Essex Tech that Saturday, June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.