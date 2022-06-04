BILLERICA — It would be difficult to find a team almost anywhere on the high school level in Massachusetts over the past three seasons that has been as dominant as the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team has been during that time frame.
In that stretch, which included the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons, with the 2020 canceled due to COVID, the Rams have been on a remarkable run, dominating the opposition in the CAC. That domination continued this past week, when on Monday, May 23rd the Rams defeated CAC rival Fellowship by a score of 6-1 to wrap up their third consecutive CAC title with a perfect 12-0 record on the season. The win also clinched a second consecutive undefeated season for the Rams, who went 10-0 last season, and left them with a 36-2 mark over the previous three seasons after going 14-2 in 2019.
The recent success has been a fulfillment of the goals that Rams coach Jay Tildsley set for the program when he took over prior to the 2019 season, and according to Tildsley has been accomplished through the efforts of a hard working and committed group of athletes.
“When (Shawsheen Athletic Director) Al Costabile approached me about coaching this team a few years ago, I was excited to do it, because I felt like if we brought some structure and got commitment from the kids and build the program through their character that we could be successful,” Tildsley said. “And once the kids started to take this seriously and realize how good they could be, the kids really rallied around it and have really developed a great bond.”
That bond was never stronger than this season when the Rams, led by senior captain John Zembeck, as well as fellow top three singles players junior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington and sophomore Ethan Hines of Tewksbury set a goal for themselves of winning another league title, and they were not going to be denied in their quest for the title.
"From the first practice of the year, that was our goal and the kids really rallied around it," Tildsley said. "They pushed each other all season long."
In the title clinching win over Fellowship, the formula was much the same as it has been all season long, with Zembeck, Hines and Dodge powering their way to singles victories. Zembeck won his first singles match by a score of 10-1, while Hines in second singles and Dodge in first singles each won by scores of 10-3.
The victories by the three players wrapped up not only undefeated individual seasons for this year, but it wrapped up back to back undefeated seasons for each of them, with Hines undefeated campaign last year coming in first doubles along with Tyler Newhouse. The move to singles certainly didn't slow down Hines and it certainly didn't slow down this group all season long, and certainly not in their championship clinching match.
"In the background, of course I was still a little nervous, and we started off a little slow too," Tildsley said. "And Fellowship has a young and up an coming team, so it was a little nerve wracking, but they settled and played well and did what they have done all year."
Sophomore Jasmine Johansen of Tewksbury , who has had a fine season of her own at four singles, picked up another big win, taking her match by a score of 10-2. The Rams also picked up a pair of wins in doubles play, with senior captain Sam Hines of Tewksbury and fellow senior Quinn Fallon earning a hard fought 10-8 victory, while the freshman duo of Trevor Engel of Tewksbury and Eliot Hong rolled to a 10-5 win in second doubles.
After clinching the regular season title with the win over Fellowship, the Rams had one more chance to prove their league dominance, in the CAC League Meet held at Greater Lowell last Wednesday, and they did just that, rolling to a first place finish.
The Rams took home both first and second place finishes in both singles and doubles, literally competing against themselves in many cases for the title, including in singles play where Zembeck defeated Ethan Hines 10-5 in the finals to win the championship. The win also earned CAC MVP honors for Zembeck, and capped off a season and a career that Tildsley was proud to be a part of.
"I couldn't be happier for John. He is a great player, but really he just supports everybody," Tildsley said. "He is such a good teacher for the younger players and is always helping his teammates. He is such an outstanding player, but he is one of the most humble kids I have ever coached, and is just a great kid.
In doubles play, the senior duo of Sam Hines and Fallon defeated the freshman duo of Engel and Hong in the finals to clinch their title.
The win by Hines and Fallon capped off a tremendous season for the senior duo, made all the more remarkable by Fallon joining the team with no tennis experience, having previously starred for the Rams Boys Hockey team.
"Sam needed a doubles partner heading into the season, and he mentioned Quinn, who is a very athletic kid, but had never played tennis before," Tildsley said. "But he caught on quickly and he fit the role really well. The two of them played well together and it worked out awesome."
The Rams went into the league tournament as heavy favorites of course, but even Tildsley was surprised with such an amazing showing.
"I felt like we would have some success, but I never felt like we would be in the finals against each other," Tildsley said. "It was some great, great competition between our guys. They have battled each other on the practice court all season, and they battled hard against each other in the league meet."
After finishing off another tremendous season, the Rams must now look ahead to next season and beyond, a future that will not include Zembeck, Sam Hines or Fallon, all of whom are graduating, but will include as roster filled with many of the same players who helped lead the team to this year's undefeated season.
Dodge and Ethan Hines will return to play once again in singles, while both Sarah and Jasmine Johansen will compete in either singles or doubles. They will be joined on the team by Engel and Hong, among many others. The Rams will miss their departing seniors, but appear well prepared to defend their CAC title once again, even in their absence.
"We feel good about what we are bringing back, but we also know that it will be tough to replace the guys we are losing, and everything they brought to the team," Tildsley said. "The league is getting better, and everyone would like to knock us off, so we will have a target on our backs. So, we are optimistic, but we also know that we will have to work hard and show the same type of commitment that we showed this season."
Tildsley Named Coach of the Year
In recognition of the Rams outstanding season, Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley was selected as CAC Coach of the Year by his fellow CAC coaches for the second consecutive season. The Rams are 22-0 over the past two seasons under Tildsley's guidance and have now won three consecutive CAC titles. Tildsley deferred the credit for winning the award to the outstanding work of his players.
"I am humbled by being nominated for Coach of the Year for the second straight year. But all of the successes of the team are from the outstanding players and their determination."
