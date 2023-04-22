BILLERICA — On opening day, the Shawsheen Tech softball team rebounded from an 11-7 deficit to defeat Greater Lowell by a 15-14 score.
Nine days later, in a game at Lowell Catholic, the Rams trailed by a 6-0 score after two innings before embarking on quite a comeback.
In the end, Shawsheen won by an 11-7 score, outscoring LC by an 11-1 margin over a four-inning stretch that started in the third and ended in the sixth.
“It was a great comeback,” said first-year coach Jodi Campbell. “We dug ourselves quite a hole.”
Senior Mia Bisso wasn't perfect on the mound, but settled down nicely, allowing only two runs after Lowell Catholic erupted for five in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rams scored three times in the third inning.
Sophomore Stephanie MacKeen reached on catcher's interference to start the frame before singles by sophomore Kayla Mason and sophomore Alivia Imbimbo.
With one out, junior Raegan Bowden hit an RBI single to score MacKeen. Senior Brooke Carlquist then followed with a double that plated Bowden.
With two outs, sophomore Gianna Caruso singled, scoring Carlquist.
The Rams tied the score with three more runs in the fourth.
After Bisso walked to lead off the inning, Mason hit a two-out single that advanced senior pinch runner Katrina Raymond to second.
An RBI double by Imbimbo was followed by a two-run double by Bowden, tying the game, 6-6.
With Bisso cruising on the mound, Shawsheen took the lead in the fifth with two runs.
Caruso led off the inning with a home run.
Freshman Frankie Reardon followed with a single before MacKeen hit a two-out single that scored Reardon to make it 8-6.
Lowell Catholic scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rams weren't done, scoring three times in the sixth to take a four-run lead.
Imbimbo led off with a double and scored on Bowden's base hit.
With two outs, Reardon singled and Bisso drew a walk to load the bases for junior Haylee Johnston, whose line drive was misplayed by the Lowell Catholic defense, allowing Reardon and sophomore Sage Dingivan, who was pinch running for Carlquist after her single, to score.
Bisso and the Ram defense took care of business down the stretch.
LC went down 1-2-3 in the sixth and only had a one-out single in the seventh before Shawsheen closed the door.
Now 3-2 overall, the Rams are off until a Monday, April 24 home game against Arlington Catholic before a Tuesday contest on Cook Street against Whittier Tech. The busy week also includes a Thursday trip to Wakefield to play Northeast Regional.
“The girls are getting better every day it seems,” added Campbell. “We’re really looking forward to next week.”
TRACK-AND-FIELD
The Shawsheen Tech track-and-field teams lost to Greater Lawrence last week.
The boys lost by a score of 101-35 and the girls were defeated by the Gryphons, 94-42.
"Even though we lost the meet on both sides, I am confident that our athletes will continue to improve," said Ram coach Nick Sachetta.
In the boys meet, the Rams ended up with three first-place finishes on the day.
In the shot put, junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington was the winner with a distance of 42 feet, 1 inch.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley took first place in the javelin, throwing 134 feet, 5 inches, almost 20 feet better than second place.
Rogers also won the 200-meter dash for the Rams in 23.63 seconds.
Shawsheen had five second-place performances good for 15 points.
Tildsley was a runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.53 and the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 11 inches.
Gianni Zompa was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.96 seconds.
In the 100-meter dash, Zachary MacLauchlan was second in 11.71 seconds.
In the two mile, Noah Brooks was No. 2 in 11:12.26 and teammate William Biscan ended up third in 12:15.04.
Adding other third-place points for the Rams was Ethan Melanson in the mile, Brooks in the 800-meter run, Cameron Camelio in the high jump and Tom Robenek in the discus.
Several Shawsheen boys almost scored points, finishing fourth in their respective events including Zompa in the 400 hurdles and the triple jump, Matthew Ramsey in the 110 hurdles, Camelio in the 400, Joshua Caruso in the discus, Michael Ware in the javelin, Adam Doucot in the shot put, MacLauchlan in the 200, Gordon Noble in the 800 and the mile.
The Shawsheen 4x100 relay team didn't win, but the foursome of Jack McLaughlin, MacLauchlan, Rogers and Christian Rainone had a fast time of 45.2.
"That is very close to the school record," Sachetta said.
The Ram girls won five events against Greater Lawrence.
Alexis LeBlanc took first in the 100-meter dash in 13.51 seconds, Amelia Matzke captured the 800-meter run in 3:06.06, Gabriella Walazek added first-place points in the javelin with a distance of 74 feet, 7 inches and Lindsey Frontain won the discus with a heave of 84 feet, 4 inches, leading a 1-3 finish that saw Walazek place third with a distance of 83-4.
The Rams also won the 4x100 relay in 54.8 seconds with a combination of Kendra Minghella, Arianna Farrell, LeBlanc and Megan Steeves.
Second-place points for Shawsheen were scored by Brielle Pigott in the two mile in 15:35.69 and Minghella in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 4 inches.
Makayla Nolan was a runner-up in three different events including the high jump after she cleared 4 feet, 6 inches, the triple jump with a distance of 28 feet, 3 inches and the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 7 inches.
Frontain added a third-place point in the shot put, throwing 27-4.
The girls also had several competitors just miss scoring, taking fourth in their respective events including Ayla Biscan in the two mile, Farrell in the 100-meter hurdles, Steeves in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, Olivia Quinn in the 800 and Addison Dunham in the javelin.
Shawsheen track and field is back in action on April 27 at home against Greater Lowell starting at 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Sometimes, losses aren't the worst thing in the world.
The Shawsheen Tech co-ed tennis team suffered its first loss in over three years on April 5 with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Lowell Catholic.
How did the Rams respond?
In two matches since that rare loss, Shawsheen has won two matches by a combined score of 13-1 including a 6-1 triumph over Greater Lowell last Wednesday.
Shawsheen is 3-1 overall after the Greater Lowell match.
The rematch with Mystic, which could be a showdown for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, is set for Moday, May 8 in Billerica.
"We came into Greater Lowell with an edge," said Ram coach Jay Tildsley. "The team shook off the loss and were determined to play near perfect tennis."
The Rams won all three doubles courts in competitive matches.
Will Lamonica and Nate Barnes beat Greg Moore and Ted Lagent at the No. 1 spot by a 10-4 score.
At two, Christina Rivera and Jasmine Johansen defeated Lilly Tee and Monica Reardon, 10-5.
At third doubles, Jake Metcalf and Sarah Johansen outlasted Mia Burke and Kristin Burke, 10-6.
"Our doubles teams really played well," said Tildsley. "We have so much depth. It's very difficult for teams to match our talent throughout the lineup."
Shawsheen also took three of the four singles matches.
At the top spot, Trevor Engel was a 10-3 winner over Robie Tiago while Ethan Hines didn't drop a game in a 10-0 win against Teo Lopez.
At third singles, Robert Dodge cruised to a 10-2 win over Ian Fuller.
Greater Lowell's only point was a 10-3 victory by Mark Schroeder over Shawsheen's Faith Martin at No. 4 singles.
"These players are so fun to be around," said Tildsley. "They have great attitudes."
Next week, the Rams have three important CAC battles.
Monday, Shawsheen hosts Nashoba Tech before a Wednesday home match against Fellowship Academy. On Thursday, the Rams travel to Greater Lawrence to start their second trip through the league.
BOYS LACROSSE
Junior Chase Darcey scored six times and the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team upped its record to 4-2 on Monday with a 16-5 win against Malden Catholic.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Rams, who visited Belmont on Wednesday and host Northeast Regional next Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m.
Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker wasn’t sure what to expect from Malden Catholic, but was pleased when his squad passed a stiff non-league test with flying colors.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Baker. “It was probably the best game we’ve played all year.”
Along with Darcey’s six goals and one assist, junior Trey Elliott added four goals and an assist and Brayton Carbone and senior Derek Maguire of Wilmington each contributed three goals.
Netminder Quinn Guinane made 10 saves for the Rams.
“Defensively we played really well,” added Baker. “We stayed out of penalty trouble and that helped us big time.
Sophomore Niko Georgoulis added 13 faceoff victories for Shawsheen.
Baker was looking forward to Wednesday’s game with the non-league Marauders from the Middlesex League as another good preparation for the rest of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference season.
“If we play like we did today, we will definitely have a shot to win,” added Baker of the Belmont game. “Two (non-league) in a row would be nice.”
BASEBALL
An eight-run third inning helped the Shawsheen Tech baseball team improve to 4-0 on Friday with a 12-0 mercy-rule shortened victory over visiting Greater Lawrence in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference contest.
“The kids did a good job,” said Ram coach Brian McCarthy. “We never took the foot off the gas.”
Up 4-0 after two innings, the Rams actually had two outs with nobody on base in that explosive third before sending a total of 15 batters to the plate in the frame.
Senior Aiden MacLeod of Burlington started the rally with a double to left and scored on a ground-rule double by freshman Dyllon Pratt of Billerica. Senior Blake Parrott of Tewksbury reached on an infield hit and junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Tewksbury sophomore Robbie Welch’s fly ball to right was misplayed, resulting in three runs scoring and Welch ending up on third base.
A walk to senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica and a base hit by sophomore Nate Galanis of Tewksbury made it 9-0 before senior Mike Maselli of Wilmington and junior Brendan Lee of Billerica drew back-to-back walks to force in another run.
MacLeod had base on balls to force in Shawsheen’s 11th run and a balk brought home Maselli to complete the scoring.
An RBI triple by Nate Galanis drove in Bourdeau, who doubled, for a 1-0 Ram lead in the first inning.
Shawsheen added three runs in the second when MacLeod singled, Pratt doubled and an error on a grounder by Parrott scored MacLeod and made it 2-0. Pratt scored on a double steal by the Rams and Parrott would eventually come home on a dropped third strike with Welch at the plate.
Sophomore pitchers Lukas Poirier of Wilmington and C.J. Newkirk of Tewksbury split the victory on the mound for Shawsheen.
“They looked good,” McCarthy said.
Poirier went the first three innings, striking out five, walking one and yielding only two hits.
Newkirk, in his first action of the season on the mound, pitched a 1-2-3 fourth and then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to finish the game.
A one-out single and a two-out hit batsman and walk filled the bases before Newkirk induced an infield pop up to end the game.
Before the fifth, Greater Lawrence only had one runner reach second base, a two-out double in the third that Poirier took care of himself when he caught a pop up to end the inning.
Prior to the Greater Lawrence win, Shawsheen beat Essex Tech, 8-2, in an entertaining contest.
The Rams (4-0 overall, 2-0 in CAC play) actually trailed 2-1 late in the game before scoring seven unanswered runs.
“I give credit to the guys,” said McCarthy. “I challenged them in the seventh inning. It was nerve-wracking for a coach, but that was a fun game.”
MacLeod was the story of the game for Shawsheen both on the mound and with the bat.
MacLeod pitched a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, and yielding just four hits. The senior finished with seven strikeouts.
The Rams led 1-0 after one inning before Essex took the lead with a run in both the fourth and fifth frames.
Shawsheen trailed 2-1 when it came to bat in the top of the seventh.
Welch and Bourdeau both had hits to leadoff the inning, setting up Nate Galanis' clutch two-run double to put the Rams head to stay, 3-2.
Shawsheen ended up scoring five more times before MacLeod set down Essex in order to close out the win.
MacLeod also had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run on offense while Bourdeau went 3 for 3.
The Rams have a busy stretch on the horizon.
After visiting Greater Lowell on Wednesday, Shawsheen hosts Lowell Catholic on Friday at 11 a.m., visits Saugus on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. and then has CAC road games against Northeast Regional and Whittier Tech on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
