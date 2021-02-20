METHUEN – On Wednesday night as this paper is hitting the streets, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team was taking on Andover for the fourth time in this abbreviated COVID-19 season in the semi-final round of the inaugural Merrimack Valley Conference Playoff Cup.
The winner of the game gets a date with No. 1 seed Billerica/Chelmsford on Sunday at the Tsongas Center starting at 3 pm.
In three games this season, the Red Rangers hold a 2-1 series advantage, losing the first one 7-1, only to come back and win the next two 2-0 and then 3-1 last Wednesday. Tewksbury/Methuen has won 7-of-its-last-9 games, losing twice in that span to Billerica/Chelmsford, three times in all, after starting the season out 0-2.
Head coach Sarah Oteri watched her team play lights out last Wednesday, easily the best game of the season and she is hoping for a repeat in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think (this format) is great,” she said. “The girls are really excited. It gives them kind of a taste of the playoff atmosphere this year and it gives our seniors something to play for during this last week, so we're definitely really excited. It'll be a tough game against Andover, obviously. I think it'll be a playoff type game. We'll see their best effort and hopefully we'll be ready with our best effort. I expect it to be a really fast pace, physical, smart hockey game.”
Should the Red Rangers win, they will face B/C also for the fourth time this season, losing all three games, while not scoring a single goal against them, 5-0, 3-0 and 2-0. Billerica/Chelmsford finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, have arguably the best player in the league in Samantha Fantasia, have strong defensemen and a good impressive freshman goalie.
“We're definitely focusing in on Andover right now as that will be a really tough game. Whoever does play Billerica/Chelmsford is going to have to have a good game plan because they have a lot of strengths, a lot of talent, a lot of depth, so you'll really need a game plan down and execute it really well. Whoever does play them is going to have to come up with something to get to their goalie, to beat their defensemen and take care of their good forwards, too.”
Against Andover and CC, Oteri usually skates two lines and adds in an extra forward or two and defenseman from time to time. She was asked about the potential of playing for the championship game on the bigger ice surface at Tsongas and if that would play a factor.
“I don't think so. If we're fortunate enough to get there, it's the championship game so there's already a lot of excitement and adrenaline, so I think we would adjust to that bigger ice surface, but a playoff championship game, we definitely want to remember to continue to play our game even though the stakes are a little bit higher.”
