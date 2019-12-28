WILMINGTON – As seems to be the case every year, Saturday afternoon at the Shriner’s Auditorium was another successful Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament for the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team.
While they were unable to take home the team championship as they did last season as well as in 2016, the Rams once again made their presence felt among the best teams in the state of Massachusetts with a fourth place finish in the field of 20 teams.
With a team that is a little less experienced those squads that took home titles two of the past three years, Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan was more than happy with his team’s performance on Saturday as well on with the dual meet season they are having thus far.
“We are 6-0 as a team and we have some young guys that are just now getting into the system, so I am pretty happy with where we are and with a third place finish here,” Donovan said. “The end of the year is where it really counts, so we can use this as a stepping stone toward that.”
The Rams did not have any champions this season, but they did have seven wrestlers finish in the top four of their weight classes, with three of them advancing to finals.
Junior Aidan Leffler of Tewksbury earned a trip to the finals at 182 pounds with wins by pin over Jancarlo Figuero of Haverhill in 4:14 and then Ryan Day of Tewksbury in 1:25. His finals match against Owen Buffagna was a classic. The match stood tied at 3-3 heading into the third period, and the third the lead changed hands several times with both wrestlers scoring critical points before Buffagna finally pulled away for the win.
“He’s a stud,” Donovan said of Leffler. “He has only been wrestling for a year and a half. He is just a tough kid. He is a hard nosed kid and he works hard in the room every day.”
Senior Andre Comeau earned his spot in the finals at 195 pounds with a pair of wins by pin in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing in sudden death to Jack Carbone of North Andover in the finals by a score of 8-6.
“He went out and had a great day,” Donovan said. “I mean, he lost in overtime in the finals, so he did very well, and he had a chance to win it. The tough thing for him right now is to maintain his weight. He went right from golf season to wrestling so it is kind of tough, but he is working hard at it.”
Junior Austin Dube also advanced to the finals for the Rams, earning runner up honors at 120 pounds, while several other Rams finished in the top four.
Among those top four finishers were a pair of local wrestlers. Sophomore Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury had a big day for the Rams, as did junior Diondre Turner of Wilmington, with D’Ampolo earning a third place finish at 106 pounds and Turner taking a fourth place finish at 145.
D’Ampolo stated his day with a win by pin over Adam Donovan of Tewksbury in 1:05, followed by a loss to Derek Torres of Brookline by a score of 9-6 in the quarterfinals, moving him to the consolation bracket. Once there, D’Ampolo couldn’t be stopped, pinning Nyobe Bandele of Winchester in a time of 2:44 in the consolation semis and then earning an 8-2 decision over Sebastian Boisvert in the third place match.
Turner meanwhile, won his first two matches of the day, winning a narrow 8-6 decision over Cam Cimmino of Tewksbury and then a 4-3 decision over Ethan Calderwood of Haverhill in the quarterfinals.
After a loss in the semifinals, Turner moved to the consolation bracket where he once again defeated Cimmino, this time in 38 seconds, before losing a tough match in the third place match by a score of 6-5 to Nat Vachon of Lawrence when Vachon picked up two points in the closing seconds of the match.
Other place finishers for the Rams included Frank Foti with a third place finish at 126 pounds and Justin Merrifield in third place at 138.
Several other Shawsheen wrestlers also won at least one match on the day, with Devin DeLucia taking home two wins at 132 pounds, while Jason Elias earned a win at 152 pounds as did Lucas Moreira of Tewksbury at 220 pounds and Robert O’Hearn of Tewksbury at 285.
Donovan is looking forward to seeing what his young and talented team can do in the weeks and months ahead
“We feel good about the rest of the season,” Donovan said. “We are only going to move forward and keep getting better.”
The Rams will be back in action this Friday and Saturday when they compete in the Lowell Holiday Tournament at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
