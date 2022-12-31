TEWKSBURY – This year marks the 28th annual Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year award – no award was given out during the COVID year. And for the fifth time in the 28 years, the Town Crier is naming someone for a multiple time.
Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Carrina Barron is our repeat choice, and she joins the names of Kelly Boyle (3 time choice in 2000, '01 and '02), Leanne Tucker (2009 and 2010), Rachel Sessa (2016 and 2017) and Makayla Paige (2018 and 2019). Boyle went on to a great softball career at Sienna University and is already inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame. Tucker (also field hockey), Sessa and Paige were all runners who received Division 1 scholarships to compete at Villanova University, Georgetown University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, respectively. Barron will be playing her next four years at Division 1 Bryant University and she like the other three runners, will someday be in the TMHS Hall of Fame along with Boyle.
For Barron, the choice was pretty easy. She led the Volleyball team to its first ever state championship title. This was the second female state championship title in school history, joining the Girls Indoor Track Team's All-State title back in 2016.
Not only did Barron dominate the volleyball court every match – while also being a league all-star in track-and-field during the spring – she leaves as the greatest player in the history of the program. Her two-time selection to the All-State team backs that statement up. She's also the only player in program history to be crowned a Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection all four years of her career. She was named as the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, a Globe and Herald All-Scholastic and was named to the AVCA All-American Watch List.
“Carrina really is the best player to ever come through this program,” said head coach Alli Luppi, who happens to be the No. 2 player of all-time. “It takes two seconds to realize that she is playing at a level that's higher than everyone else.”
The most amazing part of all of Barron's accolades and accomplishments is the fact that after being a three-time All-League selection as a libero, she changed positions which not only elevated and rounded out her play, but allowed teammate Ava Fernandez to flourish in her role as the full-time libero, which really made the team that much better.
Certainly that's not easy. That's like taking your three-time All-Conference softball catcher and moving her to shortstop.
"I presented (the position switch) to her and she said she had been thinking of it as well," said Luppi earlier in the season to the Town Crier's Mark Nadeau. "We were both on the same page to start the season on how it would be a good move for our team. With Ava Fernandes coming in so strong (to play libero) and our two outside hitters being gone, it seemed like a no brainer to do.
"We still pull (Carrina) back for serve receives, which is arguably the most important part of the game. Without serve receive, you can't run your offense, so she's still a big part of that. She's also super scrappy in the front row, picking up tips and everything, so she's still an active member of our defense whether she's in the front row or back row."
"I trust Ava so much more after the season she had during club, so I thought it was the right decision," said Barron, of Fernandes taking over at libero. "I think it's working."
It certainly did work all season. Tewksbury finished with a 22-3 record, which included a 5-0 record in the playoffs, beating the first four teams by clean 3-0 sweeps, before topping the No. 1 seed Dennis-Yarmouth in an epic four-set battle.
On the season, Barron finished with exactly 300 kills (12 a game), 411 serve receive attempts with just 11 errors, 312 digs (12.5 per game) and 64 aces (2.5 per game). If you exclude the partial COVID season where there were no playoffs, Barron was a part of three teams that had a combined record of 54-13, including a 9-2 playoff record.
Barron was asked to reflect on the championship season.
“On behalf of my team, we are all extremely proud and overjoyed with how we completed our 'revenge tour',” she said, referring to the team losing in the state semi-final game last year. “Coach Luppi was such an incredible leader that inspired everybody to work hard at every practice, and that hard work is what led the team to the first state championship in program history. Coach (Erin) Murphy and Coach (Kaitlin) Stokes also played a huge part in our success.
“We took every practice and game seriously and even after some losses during the season, we never gave up. Even though I am sad that my time on the Tewksbury Girls Volleyball Team has come to an end, I am so happy and proud that my girls and I finished with a great win, and I look forward to continuing my volleyball career at Bryant University. My love for the team and coaches will never stop and I will miss them so much.”
Barron has been playing volleyball since she was nine years old, following in her family's footsteps between her parents, grandparents, and her brother plays at Shawsheen Tech. Carrina played Club, she played on the beach, on grass, went to camps, traveled everywhere and all of that helped her improve immensely.
“Carrina really is playing at such a high level. You look at her initially and she's small so you don't think that she's going to be such a powerhouse. Her defense is just at the next level,” said Luppi. “The way that she reads the court is something that you don't see often. She plays doubles in the off-season so she'll play beach and she'll play on grass and that is such a great way to elevate your game. She is so used to covering so much of the court and she literally gets to everything. She is just phenomenal and incredibly impressive.
“I'm excited to see where her (college) career takes her and how much she grows and develops at Bryant. She is someone who I don't think has reached her full potential. I wouldn't say that she has maxed out here, but she needs to play against stronger people and play with stronger people to continue to get better so once she does that, I think she will continue to grow. The competition she will face at Bryant will help her a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.