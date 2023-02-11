ROXBURY – Last Wednesday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team concluded its regular season dual meet schedule with a tough 60-39 loss to Chelmsford.
The defeat ended the Redmen's Merrimack Valley Conference season with a 3-5 record, while the Lions improved to 8-0 and officially captured the Division 2 league title.
On the day, Tewksbury had six first place finishes, a pair of seconds and three third places to account for the team's points.
Senior Alex Arbogast led the way with two firsts, winning the 55-meter dash at 6.65 seconds and then running the 300 for the first time this season, he won it at 36.86 seconds. He finished the season tops in the entire league in the dash and then is fifth in the 300 rankings.
“Of the two, I think his 300 was more impressive. That’s not an event that Alex loves and the first meet he ran it, he didn’t run as well as he could have,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “In this race, he executed his race plan perfectly and dropped a 36.86. This time is only a few tenths of a second off his personal record, which he ran at last year’s Division IV state championship meet.”
Another big highlight from two of the team's distance runners, Nick Alvarado, who won the 1,000 meters at 2:44.51 and Will Eskenas who took the top time in the two-mile at a 10:07.74 clip.
“Our distance squad had an outstanding day, with personal records all over the place. The two senior leaders of that group, Will Eskenas and Nick Alvarado, led the charge. Nick ran the 1,000, an event he is very well suited for but hasn’t gotten a chance to run yet this year. His best time going in was 2:50 and he threw down a 2:44 in this race a personal record by six seconds. He also ran a beautiful race, passing several athletes and nearly winning the event outright – as he took third overall.
“Will was in the two-mile, which is always a tough event at these dual meets. The two mile is one of the last events of the night – kicking off around 7:00 pm – and it can be a grueling slog, especially if you find yourself running alone. This was, unfortunately, the exact situation Will found himself in: the top two competitors took it out in a quick seventy seconds for the first 400, and Will smartly backed off. This left him on an island in between the top two competitors and the rest of the field behind him, despite this less than favorable turn of events, Will dug deep and locked into a rhythm, just clicking off consistent 37 second laps.
“As the race went on, he started lapping runners, which gave him some renewed energy. In the last two laps of the sixteen lap race, he managed to hunt down the second place runner, and passed him on the final straightaway for a magnificent 10:07 time! That is a personal record for Will and puts him in a great spot when he gets to a race with more people to run with.”
The other two first places came from Steven Oppedisano in the mile at 5:01.74 and Kodie LeGrand won the shot put, throwing 42-07.50. Finishing behind those guys included Nathan Laboy taking second in the mile at 5:04.25 and Kyle Adams finishing second in the shot put, throwing 41-02.
Rounding out the scoring included third places from King Shakes in the 55-meter dash at 7.22 seconds, Austin Manetta in the 600 at 1:37.66 and Evan Festa in the mile at 5:19.15.
“Nate Laboy chopped a whopping nine seconds off his best in the mile with a 5:04 and King Shakes ran big personal records in the 300 and the 55 meter dash. Overall, a good day for us.”
This Friday evening (5 pm), Tewksbury will compete in the MVC Championship Meet to be held back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“We are heading into the final few meets of the season, with the MVC League Meet this coming Friday February 10th and then the Division IV Championship meet the following Wednesday. We should have a number of athletes competing at that meet, and it will be fun to see how we do in that setting.”
