METHUEN – After losing so much firepower from last year's state championship team, this year's Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team had to find its own identity for this 2019-'20 season.
And certainly over the first six games, that hasn't been easy with the team's incredible schedule. In the latest Boston Herald Eastern Mass Division 1 Poll, the Red Rangers have already faced the No. 16 team in Andover, the No. 20 ranked team in Franklin, and on top of that, the team faced Longmeadow, who is ranked No. 6 in all of Massachusetts by Hockey Night in Boston.
On Monday night that trend continued as the Red Rangers hosted No. 8 ranked Needham, an extremely skillful and talented team, who came into the rink sporting a 4-1-0 record with 20 goals for and just five goals against.
The Red Rangers, fresh off victories over Franklin and a much improved Acton-Boxboro team, scored two third period goals to come away with the hard-earned 2-0 victory over Needham in a terrific fast-paced game played at Methuen High School.
"They are a good team. I think we just had a game plan, we stuck to that game plan and the girls really prepared and executed," said T/M head coach Sarah Oteri.
The win improves the Red Rangers to a record of 3-1-2 overall as the team started out with ties against Lincoln-Sudbury (1-1) and Andover (3-3), before falling to Longmeadow (2-1).
Since then it's been a nice streak with a 3-2 win over Franklin, a 5-2 win over AB and then the 2-0 win over Needham.
"We're getting better everyday, every game and that's something that you obviously want to see in December and January, but it's better to see that as the season continues," said Oteri.
Senior goalie Kaia Hollingsworth was terrific in net in the team's win over Needham making all 19 saves for the shutout.
"That's the best game I have seen her play this year," said Oteri. "We need her to play well this season because we don't necessarily have those top notch goal scorers so if we get two goals a game, that's pretty good for us (having her in the net) and tonight she did pretty well for us.
“She did a good job of covering up pucks, steering shots off to the side instead of putting the rebounds in front of the net especially if our defensemen are not there to clear it out."
The game was scoreless after each of the first two periods. The Red Rangers held shot advantages of 7-6 and 11-5 and late in the second period, had several real good bids to get on the scoreboard with one in particular as Abby O'Keefe came down the right wing side, had a shot on net and would later go to the left side of the net, get the puck back and fire a shot which was covered up by goalie Kenzie Kelly (22 saves).
Then early in the third period, the Red Rangers were finally able to get one past Kelly. Tori Schille gave a pass ahead to Jessica Driscoll, who came down the right wing boards before cutting to the middle and putting a shot to the right side for what proved to be the game winner coming just 3:11 into the period.
The Red Rangers added a second one with 3:49 left in the game as Driscoll took a shot that was kicked out to Riley Sheehan, who drove home the rebound for her third goal in the past two games.
She scored the team's final two goals in the 5-2 win over AB. Lydia Pendleton, Brenna Green and Driscoll had one each, while, Ryan Quinn had three assists, Greene had two, while single helpers were given to Schille, Alexis Raymond, Driscoll and Hollingsworth.
"They (Acton-Boxboro) are a very good team. Their goalie is pretty young, but they are very, very good and I think we just wore them down a bit in the third period," said Oteri.
Before that was the exciting 3-2 win over Franklin. Driscoll netted the team's first two goals with Greene getting assists on both and then Madi Sjostedt, also getting one on the first. She also picked up her second assist on the game winner, which was off the stick of Pendleton.
"That was a good game," said Oteri. "They (Franklin) have a lot of talent and a lot of depth. We just kept battling. It was a back-and-forth game."
The Red Rangers faced the No. 12 ranked Masconomet Chieftains on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host the No. 4 ranked HPNA squad, who currently sits in first place in the MVC/DCL Division 1 standings with the Red Rangers behind them. That game will start at 7:00 pm.
Then next Wednesday, the team will travel for the first time this season to take on Chelmsford/Billerica at the Forum, also a 7 pm start.
