BILLERICA – Despite being the higher seed and holding home field advantage, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team entered their Division 2 North first round matchup as decided underdogs against Wakefield High last Wednesday at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
On paper, No. 13 seed Wakefield, coming from the powerful Middlesex League, appeared to have a decided advantage over the No. 4 Rams based on the schedule they face during the season. But this Shawsheen team had defied the odds all season long on their way to an 11-2-4 regular season.
The Rams nearly did it again against the talented Warriors but came up just short in a heartbreaker falling in a 1-0 in the second minute of overtime, which ended the Rams’ tremendous season.
Wakefield’s Guy Jacob potted the game winner for the Warriors, pouncing on a rebound and finally beating Shawsheen junior goalie Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington, who had been outstanding throughout the game.
The Rams were led by an outstanding effort by Newhouse, who along with his defense of senior captain Matt Pustizzi, junior Joe Hansen of Wilmington and sophomore Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, turned aside several Wakefield chances to keep them off the scoreboard throughout regulation.
“I thought we played well,” Shawsheen coach Tom Severo said. “We stayed organized. They couldn’t crack our defense. I thought we played very well, but we just couldn’t mount enough offense.”
Shawsheen didn’t muster much of an offense in the first half, but as they game went on, and they adjusted to speed they had not seen all season long, they began to get their chances with senior forward Chris Melo of Tewksbury, along with fellow senior forward Dan Archibald and junior forward Tyler Archibald all creating some offense.
“We were hoping to play a defensive game against them,” Severo said. “That was the game plan going in, trying to contain them.”
Wakefield had the better of the territorial play in the first half, with most of the action occurring in the Shawsheen end, but despite their large edge in zone time, the Warriors did not have many opportunities to score as the Shawsheen defensive strategy forced the Warriors into shots from outside the box. When they did threaten with a good opportunity, Newhouse was equal to the task.
Dan Archibald had the best opportunity of the game to score for the Rams with about 18 minutes left in the contest when he launched a big shot on goal, but the Wakefield keeper was up to the task, denying Archibald’s bid. Less than a minute later, Wakefield had an opportunity of their own, but Newhouse made a big stop to keep the game scoreless.
Newhouse would come up with two more big saves in a row with 11:15 left in the game, as Wakefield started to find their range, but still could not beat the talented goalie.
“Tyler played a great game,” Severo said. “He took over in net full time with two games left in the season and did a great job and he stepped up and played well for us today.”
While obviously disappointed to see the season end for his players, it could not diminish Severo’s pride in all that his team accomplished this season. The Rams battled their way to an 11-3-4, overall record and a number four seed in the state tournament, and also earned the program’s first ever victory over Chelsea earlier in the season.
“It’s hard for me right now, because of losing in overtime and seeing it end so suddenly,” Severo said. “But you realize this was a wonderful season. We exceeded our expectations and the kids were all so wonderful to work with, and it was great in every regard, except you hate to see it end like this.
“These kids played hard all season long. They played with a lot of intensity, but they played with class. We played 19 games this season and we had just one yellow card. They had a great season, but they also conducted themselves as gentlemen. I am very proud of this group.”
