SALEM, NH – The frustration continues to mount.
On Monday night, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team took the ice against Central Catholic. Despite holding a 41-14 shot advantage, the two teams skated off the I-Center Ice surface at a 1-1 tie, which included a five minute 4-on-4 overtime frame.
The one goal in a game is a repetitive theme for the Red Rangers. They have been held to one goal or less in eight of their 12 games.
After this one, head coach Sarah Doucette was clearly frustrated, knowing that another point was out there for the taking.
“We played really well but we're not creating enough solid (scoring) opportunities. Their goalie certainly played well, but we have to create better chances. We have to keep working on (our offense),” she said.
The Red Rangers controlled the game, the tempo, had the 3-to-1 shot advantage, and had more time possessing the puck, but also managed a handful of real quality scoring chances. It seemed like a lot of the time, the players took the puck outside to the circles, instead of driving to the net.
“I think maybe it's (lack of) confidence to drive to the net and saying 'I can score' or 'she can score', It's just one of those games,” said Doucette.
Central took a 1-0 lead as Natalie Belliveau put home a rebound off an initial shot from Cecilia Sinopoli coming just 5:54 into the game. The Red Rangers answered just 1:32 later as Riley Sheehan poked home a loose puck in a scramble in front of the net with helpers going to Breena Lawrence and Jessica Driscoll.
The score remained 1-1 the rest of the way. With under two minutes left in the first, Driscoll took the puck through the neutral zone and into the CC end before stopping at the top of the left hand circle and then sending a hard wrist shot that went off the cage before being covered up by goalie Cara Kuczek (40 saves).
Early into the second, the best chance for the RR came when Nikole Gosse came down the left wing side and her big wrist shot was headed to the top right corner before Kuczek snagged it. That eventually led to a CC penalty, but the RR couldn't get anything going, which has been the case on the player-advantage throughout the season.
“I think our power play looks a little bit better, but again we're having trouble getting the puck to the net and getting it behind the goalie,” said Doucette.
Driscoll had two more solid bids in the third, including a low wrist shot that was covered up during a short-handed bid.
In overtime, Kuczek absolutely robbed Lawrence with a beautiful right pad kick out save.
Red Rangers goalie Michelle Kusmaul made ten saves.
The game also featured the yearly fundraiser event between the two schools as they honored Ryan Driscoll, a former Central Catholic player and brother of Red Rangers' captain Jessica Driscoll, who passed away from an automobile accident back in June of 2019. Ryan's parents Dennis and Lisa dropped the ceremonial first puck at center ice which came after the pre-game ceremony, in honor of Ryan.
Two days before the 1-1 tie, the RR defeated Westford/Littleton, 6-1 as Jessica Driscoll netted her second hat trick of the year as she inches closer to the 100-point career plateau. Kat Schille added two goals and Emma Giordano had the other. Giordano and Emma Ryan each had two assists, while Lawrence and Gosse had one each.
Last Wednesday, the RR fell to one of the top-ranked teams in the state, Acton-Boxboro, 2-1, including scoring the game winner with about 45 seconds left, coming on the power play.
“That was probably the best game that we have played all season. I thought we dominated, or at least we were controlling a lot of the play I should say and we had a lot of opportunities and couldn't convert. We made a mistake towards the end of the game (and they scored the game winning goal),” said Doucette.
AB controlled play throughout the first period but Kusmaul was up to the task, making a number of really strong saves, 28 in all.
“Michelle has been keeping us in a lot of games,” said Doucette to the Eagle Tribune. “She’s made a lot of big saves when we’ve needed her to make big saves. She has really been a point of confidence for us.”
The Colonials were able to get one by and take a 1-0 lead with about three minutes left in the first. The score remained that way until under five minutes were left in the second as Driscoll took a shot which was turned away only to see Lawrence sneak the rebound inside the far post to tie the game up at 1-1.
The score remained the same until AB's late game winner.
“We’ve gotten a lot better than the last time we played them,” said Doucette to the Tribune. “The last time (1-0 loss), I think A-B dominated a little bit. This game was pretty back-and-forth, and I think we had the slight edge. But we have to toughen up at the end of games and make fewer mistakes, because good, experienced teams are going to take advantage of that.”
The Red Rangers will continue to climb the tough mountain with two tough home games this week against top ranked teams, Andover on Saturday (7pm) and Shrewsbury next Wednesday.
