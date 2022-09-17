TEWKSBURY – Back in the fall of 2011, the Town Crier did a feature story on Christina (Dick) Keefe, who was one of the cross-country team's captains, one of just two girls returning to the line-up with varsity experience, and she was coming off a season in which she battled her share of injuries.
Keefe ended up being the team's No. 1 runner that year and went on to run three years at Rivier College. Since then she has been a teacher in the Wilmington Public School system, and just last month, she was officially named the head coach of the Tewksbury Boys Cross-Country program.
For anyone who knows Christina, this really isn't a shock that she's coaching, or leading the boys program because she's been that type of leader, dating back to her own high school days.
“She’s such a great kid - she’s aces,” said former girls' head coach Peter Molloy back in 2011. “She has grown up so much. When she was a freshman, she was just this little peanut of a kid who didn’t say a word to anybody and I wasn’t even sure if she was going to stay on the team because I didn’t know if she was liking it. And now, she’s the distance runner, our best distance runner and I’m super proud of her.
“She’s a wonderful kid and it’s no surprise because she has wonderful parents. I’m so very happy that Christina is a leader and that she’s our number one runner and so proud of how much she has grown.”
Molloy stopped coaching after the 2018 season but always is there to give a helping hand, whether it's to former coach Fran Cusick or now back with Keefe. While she is excited about this opportunity and confident in her own abilities, Keefe said she has sought out help from Molloy and others.
“The toughest part is definitely being a new coach. I have coached and I have volunteered, and was with the middle school (program), and that was more fun and really wasn’t so much about competition,” said Keefe. “Now being in charge of a team that’s expected to compete well, that’s a little scary. I’ve had great coaches in the past and they have all reached out to me and given me some advice and some of their training plans, so I’m just trying to follow that in my first year. I’ll be tweaking it a little bit, depending on how these guys look, but overall, it’s been exciting.”
She said that she had a long chat with Molloy and they went over practices, the proper training as well as rest and recovery.
“As a former runner, I know a general amount (of training regiments), but I didn’t know necessarily how far or how fast they should be running, so I’m trying to get a feel of that. Luckily I’ve had great coaches who are helping me. I’m leaning on Peter Molloy for sure. He’s been great. He (recently) stopped by practice and he told me that if I ever needed someone to vent to, to give him a call as he will always be here for me.”
During her high school days, Keefe said that she really remembers her junior season the most. That season, the Redmen finished 6-4 and had three of the top 15 individual place finishers at the Eastern Mass Divisional Meet.
“We made it pretty far that season, and we were just a few points away from making it to the All-States. I think I ruined that as I had a stress fracture and I just did not perform well that day,” she said with a laugh. “That season was so much fun with Laura Patriarca, Ashley Toland, Emily Parker and those girls. We were close as a team and had a lot of fun. We did a lot of things together outside of cross-country such as spaghetti dinners and we created blankets for charity together. It was just a lot of fun. Those are my favorite memories.
“I want this boys team to create their own memories. (New girls coach) Courtney (Graffeo) and I are preparing to host a spaghetti supper for them and we want to bring that bondness and that closeness back to the team because that’s what kept me coming back every year.”
Besides that junior year, Keefe said that she vividly remembers the first two weeks of her freshman year, when she wanted nothing to do with being part of the program.
“I was a little freshman and was like ‘I don’t know if I want to do cross-country’. My dad had to physically bring me to practice – like get me out of the car. I just didn’t want to do it. Then by the time I was a senior, I was sad to leave because this team meant a lot to me. I just want it to also mean a lot to all of these kids,” she said.
While Keefe will strive to try for every kid who comes out for her program to have an enjoyable experience, there's the fact that she's a woman, coaching a boys sport, which can have its challenges.
“I knew that Peter Fortunato put in his resignation and at the time I didn’t think anything of it. Then I heard that they were really looking for a coach, so I have the time, I love the sport, so I was like ‘I’ll do it’. I was excited about coaching the boys,” she said. “When I was in high school, the boys team was so close and they made it fun with us girls. It didn’t matter to me if I coached the boys or the girls.”
Keefe inherits a team that is young and inexperienced. She knows that she has her work cut out for her if she wants the program to get back to elite status, including the six straight All-State Meet appearances under Fortunato. But to her, starting out, the wins and losses will be on the backburner. She's hoping that the kids have a good experience, they improve along the way and the numbers increase.
“It’s not necessarily about this year, and it’s not necessarily about being really good in terms of wins and losses. It’s about the team. It’s about building up this team, so they all know that they have a place that’s safe and fun for them,” she said.
Outside of Tewksbury, there's a number of schools that purposely train their boys and girls cross-country and track-and-field programs together. Keefe and Graffeo didn't say that would exactly happen, but both are working together to make both programs a healthy and fun environment.
“We lean on each other so much and we bounce ideas off one another. I’m so grateful that I’m working with Courtney. She’s so flexible, she’s so funny and so amazing,” said Keefe. “It would be hard to do this if she wasn’t here.”
It would also be difficult for Athletic Director Ron Drouin if Keefe and all of her strong attributes, wasn't the new leader of the boys program.
“So far Christina has been tremendous. She's a hard worker, she's diligent and she connects with kids. When we needed a coach, she jumped right in here. She has worked hard to make a connection with her student-athletes. I'm happy for her, I love the way she carries herself and the way she goes about her business. She's a nice asset for us to have right now,” said Drouin.
