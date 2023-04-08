BILLERICA — The numbers continue to be staggering for the Shawsheen Tech coed tennis team.
Last year, Shawsheen continued an unbelievable streak, finishing 13-0, winning the regular-season title and then the league tournament.
The perfect season pushed the Rams undefeated streak to 26 matches in a row. With the team’s 7-0 sweep of Northeast Regional to open the 2023 season, the number moved to 27.
“We are excited for this season and defending our league title,” said Jay Tildsley, the Shawsheen coach for the past four years. “The team has dominated and captured the league title in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Hopefully our returning players and newcomers can come together to produce a stellar lineup.”
Tildsley said a large number of players turned out for tryouts this season. The field of hopefuls was so big that the Rams actually had to make cuts this season.
“We’re 36-2 over the last three years,” he said. “I think the winning tradition that has been built up and people want to be around it.”
Senior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington and junior Ethan Hines of Tewksbury look to be Shawsheen’s top two singles players. Neither player has ever lost a match during the regular season and Hines lost in the league tournament final against one of his own teammates, John Zembeck of Burlington, who was Shawsheen’s top player a year ago.
“They’re both very good players, very consistent,” Tildsley said of Dodge and Hines. “I had Ethan’s brother my first year coaching tennis so there is some good lineage there.”
One of the top doubles teams coming back will be the twin-sister combination of Tewksbury’s Jasmine and Sarah Johansen.
Sophomore Trevor Engel of Tewksbury lines up to be the third singles player for the Rams.
Other top returning players include senior Will Lamonica of Wilmington and senior Olivia Bongiovanni while Christian Rivera, a junior, is a good newcomer to the squad.
Tewksbury residents also on the team include Carly Heichman, Teddy Buccynski, Nishtila Lamsal, Christina Rainone, Gabriella DiSalvo, Karina Palencia, Amaya Maxi, Cameron Smith, Ian Gray and Ilya Butler.
Other Wilmington residents are Ivone Airoso, sophomore Alexandra Quick and Daniel O’Mahony.
After facing Mystic Valley on Wednesday, the Rams will host Greater Lawrence next Monday at 4 p.m.
