This year, high school football rules and regulations will now be implemented by the National Football High School system, instead of the NCAA.
There's a countless number of changes and many of which are drastic. Below is just a small portion of the bigger changes.
• Quarters are now 12 minutes long
• Only three timeouts per team, per half
• The play clock is now at 25 seconds
• There will be a running clock if the difference of points is at 42 or greater from the start of the third quarter to the end of the game, or if the differential is 30 points to begin the fourth quarter. The running clock concludes the rest of the game.
• The hash marks on the fields are now moved to 53 feet, 4 inches from each sideline
• The goal posts are now 23 feet, 4 inches apart
• Field Goal attempts missed outside the 20-yard line results in a touchback, if the ball crosses the goal line
• A quarterback can no longer throw the ball out of bounds (on purpose), even if out of the pocket. The QB must throw the ball at least five yards to a receiver.
• Players can no longer block below the waist unless they are an offensive or defensive linemen. Players can no longer cut block on the outside or cut block anyone down field.
• No automatic first downs on penalties, with the exception of roughing the passer, snapper, kicker/holder.
• All penalties are from the spot of the infraction, with the exception of offensive penalties from behind the spot.
The Town Crier asked the local high school coaches their thoughts on these changes.
"We had to do some adjustments to the rule changes and we had to change some of the things that we normally do like cut blocks and that sort of thing," said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward. "We made the adjustment and it changes things pretty significantly for us, so you can prepare for it and we have prepared for it.
"My only concern is consistency among the officials. Whatever the rules are, we'll follow the rules, but I just want to make sure that everyone is on the same page. It's frustrating to have coached a certain way and things change and then yet having varying interpretations of those rules. That's always a concern but I think we'll be alright. The bottom line is it's still tackle football so you have to tackle and block if you want to win."
Although it's just a small sample, it seems as if the new rules has resulted in a lot more penalties in games. This past weekend for example, in the Wilmington-Billerica game, there were a combined 14 penalties called for 140 yards and in the Shawsheen-Millis game, a combined 12 penalties for 95 yards.
"It is really an unfortunate situation," said Shawsheen coach Al Costabile before the season began. "They forced everyone to spend way too much time on things they shouldn't have to. It has dominated the coaches thoughts, and dominated conversation. This isn't something coaches should be spending time on as they are getting ready for the season.
"There are so many rules changes that it is tough for the officials. There is a lot of confusion around the changes, which can lead to some very stagnant football because there are so many conferences and conversations among the officials. We had a scrimmage the other night with Bedford and the officials were constantly getting together for conferences. And these were good officials, too."
Mike Ippolito contributed to this report.
