BILLERICA– With one of their games canceled, it was a very light week for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team, with their only game coming on Tuesday night on the road against CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech. But the Rams certainly made the most of their om time on the court, using a great defensive effort and a stellar fourth quarter to come away with a 43-37 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Rams and Knights were locked in a tough battle all night long in this one, with the Rams holding a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, and Northeast holding leads of 22-21 at the half and 29-28 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Rams defense, which has been their strength all season, took over while they did just enough offensively to stay perfect on the season.
First year coach Sam St. George certainly wouldn’t object to seeing her team putting up a few more points, but she isn’t about to quibble with her team’s relentless effort in this one, as they overcame a gritty Northeast squad.
“It was just back and forth all the way through, until about midway through the fourth quarter,” St. George said. “The defense played really well all game and we will take it. It was a nice win for us.”
The Rams were led in the fourth quarter and throughout the game by their senior captains Susanna Gillis and Shelby Bourdeau. Gillis led all scorers with 16 points to go along with four steals, while Bourdeau had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Junior Karissa Rogato also chipped in seven points to help the Rams cause.
While the game was close throughout, St. George was not surprised to see her team prevail down the stretch, given their strategy going into the game.
“They were much bigger than us, so we knew we couldn’t beat them down low. We knew we had to try and run them out and I think that worked for us,” George said. “Northeast got tired in the fourth quarter, which led to us making some steals, which led to fouls on their part. You need to give our girls all the credit. We are quick and we wore them down.”
Defense has been a key for the Rams all season long, with Tuesday night’s 37-point output by Northeast, being the most points the Rams have allowed all season, as their opponents have averaged just 26 points against them through their first four games.
“We focus on our defense and try to turn it into offense,” St. George said. “And we also tell them that if they make a mistake on offense, you can make it up for it on defense. Most of the time that has worked for us. We have an amazing core group of defenders.
One of the tops among that core group has been guard Lindsay McCarthy, who has created numerous turnovers on the season already.
“Lindsay can pick up almost any pass, force a steal and create offense for us,” St. George said.
The Rams will look to continue their impressive start to the season on Thursday night when they host Northeast in a rematch at Shawsheen Tech, before traveling to Lowell Catholic next Tuesday night. Despite their 4-0 start, St. George and the Rams will be looking to take their game to an even higher level in the coming weeks.
“We don’t have a lot of time between games, but we will work on what we need to improve on,” St. George said. “There are always things you can improve on, and we are hoping to continue to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.