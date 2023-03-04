TEWKSBURY – Derek Doherty has seen it all. He’s gone through all of the emotions that a coach could possibly endure. He watched his teams win state championship games in 2011 and last year. He’s watched his teams win in dramatics and double-overtime thrillers. On the flip side, he’s watched No. 1 seeded team lose in the first round because the goalie on the other side played as if he was Tim Thomas.
When it comes to playoff hockey, nothing, nothing can be taken for granted. Last year’s state championship title, and this year’s No. 1 seed has to be thrown out the window starting with Thursday’s first round match-up against No. 32 seed Lowell Catholic (8-10-2) — who defeated Haverhill in a preliminary round game, 1-0, held on Monday night — to be held at the Breakaway Arena starting at 7:10 pm.
Every team is 0-0 and last year’s title happened last year.
“If we play our game, I think we should be fine (against Lowell Catholic), but you know how the state tournament goes as anything can happen,” said Doherty. “We just have to go out there and play hard. Talent wise (against Lowell Catholic) we should be alright, but watching another game it's hard (to try to analyze things).”
Doherty and his assistants were all in the stands on Monday night watching the Crusaders come away with the win. Lowell Catholic has several local players on this year’s roster including Tewksbury residents James Kierce and Adam Ellegood, but both are injured.
“They have a couple of good players. They have a defenseman (Andrew Marcucci) and forwards (Kyle Dauteuil and Jake Cabral) who are also pretty decent players. If we play our systems, we'll be fine,” said Doherty. “They are not very physical and we are, so I'm hoping (that helps us) since we are physical. We're ready to go and everyone is healthy so we're hoping for a good night.”
Should Tewksbury prevail over LC, they will then host the winner of No. 16 Marblehead (13-5-4)/No. 17 Norwood (12-6-2) most likely Sunday or Monday.
On Tewksbury’s side of the bracket, certainly No. 4 Walpole (12-6-2), No. 5 Silver Lake Regional (14-7-1) and No. 8 Hopkinton (16-4-0) could potentially give the Redmen some fits. On the other side, No. 2 Duxbury (15-5-2) and No. 3 Canton (17-4-0) are extremely dangerous teams.
Last year, during their championship run, Tewksbury defeated Silver Lake, Duxbury in double-overtime and then Canton in the state final.
“Once you get to the Final-16 teams, you know that you're going to be play a solid, decent team so you have to be ready for them. Anyone can knock anyone else off,” said Doherty.
Last year’s run should certainly help Tewksbury — in terms of eliminating the deer in the headlights look with the big crowds, the intensity and the crazy atmospheres.
“I really think so. I think the kids are going to be fine playing in front of a big crowd which they just did against Wilmington. They are not going to panic and they're just going to go out and play hockey,” said Doherty. “They know what it takes and that's a good thing to be in a situation like this where you are coming off a state championship, you have good players back with your goalie, you have good leadership, you have good defensemen and good forward lines.
“A lot of these kids played in the tournament games last year. I think a line like Barnes-Insogna-Cooke really thrive off of (the big crowd and great atmosphere). We'll see what happens.”
The Tyler Barnes-Jeremy Insogna-Matt Cooke line has combined for 44 goals and 49 assists this season — seven more points and they’ll reach the century mark. Their defensive teammates Nick DiCiccio and Cooper Robillard have combined for six goals and 32 assists, meaning 5-on-5, Tewksbury’s first line has combined for 50 goals and 82 assists for 132 points coming in 20 games.
On top of that, goalie Ben O’Keefe comes in with a 0.98 goals against average, a .947 save percentage and eight shut outs. Just one time this year has the Redmen given up more than two goals in a game.
“We are battle tested for sure and that's a good thing. That Ed Burns tournament is awesome and for us it's fantastic. We were lucky that we were invited and now we have to take advantage of it and go out there and see how the better teams play and elevate our game up,” said Doherty.
While he has seen everything in his 20-something years of playoff hockey, Doherty was asked if has taken a different approach into these playoffs as the games have transpired over the years.
“I think that I have changed (as a coach). My demeanor with the kids (has changed). I trust them and they trust me. It's one of those things where I'm more of a players' coach where I used to be like (NHL coach John) Tortorella,” he said with a big laugh.
“It's also (more about) how the kids have treated the program so when they get there, they know what it's all about. You don't have to tell them, but you remind them — but you don't have to preach it to them. They are ready and they get it. It's nice because you can coach and you (coach) kids who care. They want to win.”
Hopefully that starts on Thursday.
“We're ready to roll. I'm excited about it. We were scouting the Lowell Catholic game tonight and my assistant coaches were all with me and I said to them 'what an exciting time of the year'. For us, it's the best time of the year,” he said.
Doherty, like many other coaches across the different sports, really enjoy the new playoff format.
“I love it. It's the best thing that (the MIAA) ever did. It really shows where you're at, who you're playing against,and it helped us get the number one seed by beating Wilmington by three goals. They have done a good job with this, and it'll really help next year if they bring back the Super-8 tournament which they are talking about.”
