BOSTON – Emma Spengler could have easily forgotten where she came from, but the Tewksbury resident didn't.
She also may not be the All-Scholastic player or the go-to scorer on one of the all-time greatest teams to play in this state.
But when it comes to teams that finish 27-0 and just totally whitewash any opponent that comes near them, it's so vital that those rosters have an Emma Spengler. That is, someone who provides terrific leadership, someone who is an incredibly hard worker, who grinds it out, works to improve and most of all is incredibly humble.
The senior who is an assistant captain, was consistent all season long and that carried over to Sunday night's Division 1 Championship game as she helped the No. 1 ranked Austin Prep Cougars defeat the No. 3 seed Arlington Spy Ponders, 4-1 played at the TD Garden.
"It feels incredible to win as a team. We've been trying so hard (to get back here) since that 2020 championship game got cancelled (and we were crowned co-champions)," she said. "This has been in the works for a while. We knew that we had to lay everything on the ice tonight and that's what all of these girls did."
Spengler made the AP team as a sophomore. That was a year after the Tewksbury/Methuen Girls defeated the Cougars 2-1 in double-overtime to take the state championship. Her first season, AP finished 17-2-1 and then beat four more teams in the state tournament, pushing them right back to the state final, but COVID-19 cancelled those plans and AP and Woburn were crowned co-state champions.
"When that 2020 state championship game got cancelled, that was just devastating and heartbreaking. Last year we didn't get to play for a state championship, but we played within our league and lost in the semi-finals and that was (also) devastating. We put all of that frustration and devastation into the game tonight," she said.
Tonight, was the 4-1 state championship win. AP scored two goals in the first and two more in the second, but a good portion of the game it was 2-1 with Arlington's goalie making a lot of terrific saves. That was making things interesting for a bit, as AP had beaten Arlington 6-1 earlier in the season and were the heavy favorites to win this one.
“There was a lot of pressure but all of the girls rose to the occasion and we delivered tonight. Yeah we were nervous, but who wouldn't be? I had faith in the girls that we would come out on top as long as we kept working, kept pushing, and we needed to continue to put pucks on net and pressuring them," she said.
Head coach Stephanie Wood said that Spengler has come such a long way in her three years.
"Emma is someone who has gotten better every year. She never gets the high flash or the high roll, she will go in any position that we ask her to do. She was perfect on our third line tonight. She did her job. She got the puck up, she got it deep and just helped wear down the other team," said the coach.
Before joining AP, Spengler's hockey days started at the youth level in Tewksbury – a place that remains dear to her heart despite wearing the Green AP colors instead.
"I was with Tewksbury Youth Hockey up until Bantams and then switched to play for the (North Shore) Vipers (Girls team). Then this year switched to the Islanders” she said.
Despite wearing the 'wrong' colors, Spengler said that she was cheering on Tewksbury, including many members of the team who she has been friends with since her first year in TYSA.
“I'm so proud of what they did, (winning the state championship),” she said. “I loved everything that Tewksbury taught me. They taught me my foundation of hockey.”
A foundation that turned her into a state champion.
