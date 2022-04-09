TEWKSBURY – A year ago at this time, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Tennis team had no idea about the program's future. During pre-season of the abbreviated 2021 season, the Redmen were down to about eight players on the team, all brand new to the varsity level mainly due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season and the 2019 club being basically an all senior-oriented team.
Last year's season did happen and the Redmen finished with a 2-12 overall record, but certainly improved throughout the course of the season. Three of the team's top players return for this year's season, and while last year there were eight players for the seven varsity spots, this year it's a much different tune with 14 players vying for the seven slots.
“I am very excited (for this season). We’ve got a few returning players, we’ve got a lot of new players, and we have some players who did a clinic with us over the past summer,” said head coach Rick Keene. “Me and (Girls Coach) Mary (MacDonald) did a free clinic over the summer and three of the boys who attended that clinic are now on the team. We have a bunch of new kids came on. A few of them never played before.”
Keene went on to say that besides getting several players from the clinic to join the Redmen team, those returning players from last year worked hard in the off-season, taking lessons and playing on their own. On top of that four freshmen are out for the squad.
“We are starting to get a good base together and I’m hoping with the clinic that we do in the summer, it’ll continue to pay off for us with more boys coming out for the team,” said Keene. “It kind of acts like a feeder program and it’s great. We do it for free, me and Mary volunteer our time because it helps us, our programs and helps to get kids involved.
“I know there’s other schools who look to get waivers for eighth graders to join their programs and I don’t want to get to that point. I want to continue to build the program, bring them up, continue to get some fresh faces in. It’s definitely building up.”
Another reason for the increase in numbers is thanks to the two senior captains, Win Bo and Brady Litton, who helped recruit some first-time players. The two of them along with junior Derek Castiglione have the most varsity experience returning.
“Win Bo is playing excellent. He took lessons over the summer. He and Brady, the other returner, are both playing excellent right now,” said Keene. “Win’s backhand is phenomenal. I remember the first day of practice and I was just feeding the balls to him and he was working on his forehand, and I hit one over (him) and he lined it up for a great backhand shot and I was like ‘where did that come from’? He told me that he has been working really hard in the off-season, taking lessons and working on his forehand. His backhand is like a beautiful (Roger) Federer shot – he comes up on the ball. I don’t have a one-handed backhand like that. His one-handed backhand is beautiful, and he’s (physically) strong.
“Brady is also (physically) strong. He’s like a backboard. Every ball that comes near him, it’s coming back over the net. He covers his ground very well.”
At the time of the interview, Keene said that the team hadn't had its challenge matches to determine who will be slotted in the first three singles' spots, and then the two doubles teams. Both Bo and Litton played singles last year and Castiglione played mostly doubles and that could be the case again, unless the latter slides into that third spot.
“We still have to do our challenge matches, but most likely (Win and Brady) will be our top two singles players. (Michael Gaglione) has never played before and he looks great so far,” said Keene.
Bo and Litton are the lone seniors, Castiglione along with Adam Chawkate, James Cozzo, Daniel Franklin and George Zackular are the juniors. Gaglione is a sophomore along with Jason Morris and Ashwin Narayanan, and the four freshmen include Toffy Beyloune, Tyler Chesbrough, John Deskine and Gregory Mercado.
Dayton Fisher is also a member of the team.
“We don't open the season until April 11th so we have extra time than usual,” said Keene. “That’s one of the reasons why I am so excited as we have more time to get these kids ready and the weather has been great. We’ll be doing the challenge matches, so we’ll take the top seven kids and then have the full challenge matches so we can slot the kids in the right spot. I’d like to give every single kid a chance to compete in the challenge matches. Even if you never played tennis before, I want you to play in them. Add up your scores and figure out what spot you’re going to be in. Every kid deserves a shot to be in the front seven.”
Tewksbury will open its season on Monday at Haverhill and its home opener will be Wednesday against Lawrence. The Redmen were slated to have a 14-game schedule but Lowell has folded its boys program, with the selected few players joining the girls' team. That leaves Tewksbury with a 12-match schedule as of now and that includes two matches each with Haverhill, Lawrence, Billerica, Methuen and one each with Central Catholic, Chelmsford, Andover and North Andover.
“I’m comfortable and I think we can definitely compete and win some matches,” said the coach. “I think we can have a really good season considering that half of the team didn’t play before. They do definitely show a lot of potential. They are working hard. We’ve had a bunch of practices so far, the weather has been good and we haven’t had to shovel the snow off the courts like we have in the past. It’s been a good start so far – a very good and surprising start. The leadership on the team with Brady and Win has been excellent, I made them my captains.”
