DRACUT – In a matter of five days, the undersized Redmen Girls Basketball team, sporting a 4-9 record at the time, knocked off the Boston Globe's No. 11 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass, Bedford, and followed that up with a dramatic, overtime victory over the Globe's No. 15 ranked team, Dracut in probably one of the biggest regular season weeks the program has had in quite some time.
Bedford entered Friday night's game with a 14-1 record and Dracut entered Tuesday night's home contest against the Redmen with an 18-2 record, already with the MVC Division 2 League Championship title in their hands.
“We now have back-to-back huge wins. Bedford was a big win and I know they were a little short-handed. To get those two wins back-to-back is impressive. We have taken our lumps, but I think we're finally getting there,” said first-year head coach Joel Mignault.
The two wins, should give the Redmen a big boost from its No. 39 ranked spot in the latest MIAA Power Rankings in Division 2 (Dracut is No. 9 and Bedford is No. 10). The top 32 teams make the tournament, as well as teams that finish with a .500 record or better. The two wins also puts Tewksbury at 6-9 with five games remaining.
“We definitely have a shot (to qualify) that's for sure. We have to continue to play like we have been these two games,” said Mignault.
Dracut has been led by one of the top point guards in the area in junior Ashlee Talbot. She's pretty remarkable and sometimes completely unstoppable on the floor. She doesn't do it alone as her supporting cast is strong with the likes of Cameron Watkins and Tatiannah Fevry. In the first half of Tuesday's win, Tewksbury's defense basically held them in check, Talbot anyway.
“We pressed them the whole game and I don't know if other teams had success with the press against them. They looked confused and we were able to generate some turnovers. We played a lot of zone. I told the girls that we have to know where Talbot is the whole time. They just did a really good job with that. They executed,” said Mignault.
He said all of that was able to happen because the Redmen team was ready to go mentally and physically from the opening tip-off.
“We came out very strong tonight. We know what they do and they are very good at what they do, we have seen it all season so we had a game plan to try to execute to see if we could have some success and the girls just did that. They came out with a lot of energy,” said the coach. “We were able to control most of the first half or at least keep it close, which is what we wanted to do.”
In the second half, both teams had small leads, as the game's momentum shifted to both sides on and off again.
“We actually built a pretty big lead going into the fourth quarter and then Dracut being the talented team that they are, made some big plays and got themselves back into it. Then they got a pretty good lead on us, up by six or seven points with only a few minutes to go. We just made some huge, huge plays down the stretch to put us up by two with a few seconds left. They were able to get to the free throw line on the last possession. They knocked down some free throws,” said Mignault.
Tewksbury was up by one with 20 seconds to go, and then went up by two with a little over two seconds left. Dracut was fouled and hit two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to tie the game up at 59, sending it to the four-minute overtime period.
“In overtime, we played really well. We were able to get two of their better players to foul out of the game, well Watkins in the fourth quarter and then Fevry was out in overtime. When we got into overtime, we really stepped up on defense, we clamped up and generated some turnovers, got some stops and then (at the other end) hit our free throws,” said Mignault.
While Talbot was held to three points in the first half, she tossed in 19 in the second half and overtime periods, hitting some big shots and some freebies. On the other side, Maddie Stovesand hit two huge treys, one in the fourth quarter and the other in overtime. Kati Polimeno also went to the line several times, connecting on her freebies.
“Other than Maddie's huge shots that she made, it was us just getting to the free throw line. We hit ten free throws in the fourth quarter and six more in overtime, so we combined to score 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime from the free throw line,” said Mignault.
Overall in the game, Tewksbury was led by four tremendous performances. Junior Kat MacDonald had a career night (we said she continues to drastically improve, so wait until next year) with 19 points and 8 steals. Polimeno had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals. Madi Ryan finished with 14 points, all but one coming in the first half. Stovesand finished with 9 points, all coming in the second half and overtime.
