BOSTON – Just like the girls team, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' indoor track-and-field team opened the season on Monday afternoon with the first of three MVC League Dual Meets and came away with a 3-7 record in round one.
The Redmen defeated Andover 51-48, Chelmsford, 53-47 and Dracut 66-26, but were defeated by Lowell, 86-14, Methuen 52-48, North Andover 69-31, Central Catholic 72-22, Billerica, 66-34, Lawrence 56-42 and Haverhill 58-40.
"The team did well overall, but some performances weren't as good as we would have liked, but those were balanced out by some really good performances," said first-year head coach Jacob Cofer.
Four individuals and two relay teams placed in the top ten of their respective event to lead the way for the Redmen. Senior Zach LaLonde was second in the 55-meter hurdles at 7.84 seconds and then Thomas Barinelli finished sixth in the long jump at 19-02 and then in a tie for sixth in the high jump as he cleared 5-8.
Alex Boudreau was ninth in the shot put throwing 39-11.50 and Alex Lacerda was tenth in the 55-meter dash at 6.99 seconds.
Finally in the relay races, the 4x200 team of Jeremiah Kakeeto, Neftali Mercedes, Zack Daigle and Lacerda finished sixth with a time of 1:41.67 and then the team of LaLonde, Nick Polimeno, Joey Branchaud and Justin Flynn were ninth at 3:52.14.
"(We had strong performances from) Zach LaLonde (who) did well in 55-meter hurdles and Alex Lacerda did much better than his seed time in the 55-meter dash. A special shout out to Alex Arbogast, Zach Daigle, and Cam Gondola as they did admirable in relays in which they were last second replacements for injured teammates."
Coming in behind Lacerda in the dash included Mercedes, who was 3th at 7.28, Kakeeto, who was 50th at 7.58 and Nick Johnston, who was 53rd at 7.64 and then later was 26th in the long jump at 16-01.75.
In the 300, it was Arbogast finishing 17th at 39.40, followed by Branchaud, who was 18th at 39.60, Daigle, who was 35th at 41.84 and Eric Impink, who was 44th at 42.79.
In the 600, Riley Auth led the way as he was 16th at 1:34.16. Then in the 1,000 meters, it was Cam Gondola, who was 18th at 2:59.34, Josh Linnehan, who was 35th at 3:09.92 and Alek Cranston, who was 36th at 3:13.64.
In the mile, senior Will Andella was 11th as he cruised in at 4:55.23 and was followed by Bricen Boudreault, who was 23rd at 5:16.30, Patrick Killion, who was 34th at 5:27.47 and Nick Alvarado, who was 42nd at 5:34.97.
In the two-mile, Zach Connolly was 13th at 10:56.48 and in the hurdles, Lovens Lamousney was 15th at 9.25.
Finally in the field events, Trevor Trodden was 19th in the long jump at 16-09.50 and then in the shot put it was Liam Cafferty (19th, 37-05.00), Conor Moynihan (32nd at 32-10.50) and Patrick Powers (34th at 32-03.25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.