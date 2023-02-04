It was a week to remember for the Tewksbury High School wrestling team. During that time, the squad captured a fourth consecutive MVC title with a win over league rival North Andover as well as having a first place finisher in the highly competitive Methuen Invitational.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury was able to close out a dual meet with the Scarlet Knights, prevailing by a score of 40-31 and improving to 15-3 on the season.
The lower half of the lineup was able to get the job done, with all of the Redmen’s wins coming from the 152-pound weight class and below.
Tewksbury saw pins from Jack Lightfoot (106-pound weight class), Nick Desisto (113-pound weight class), Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class), Ryan Fleming (145-pound weight class), and Hunter Johnson (152-pound weight class).
Ben Barrasso (120-pound weight class) won by forfeit and Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) was victorious through major decision.
The Redmen sought to cap off an already successful week at the Methuen Invitational on Saturday.
In a competitive field of teams from all across New England, the Redmen placed ninth place out of the 21 teams who participated.
“It was the toughest tournament we’ve wrestled in all year outside of the Lowell Holidays,” said Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak. “There’s a boat load of teams from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire (who participated).”
The highlight of the day for Kasprzak and his team was the first place finish for Jack Callahan in the 126-pound weight class.
“Callahan wrestled great,” said Kasprzak. “He executed well and I don’t think it was a shock as the one seed going into the tournament, but he didn’t wrestle down to his competition, he wrestled up.”
Due to being the first seed, the senior received a bye in the first round where he wrestled his first match of the day against Ken Huynh of Cranston East-RI, pinning him at 1:14.
Callahan then moved on to the quarterfinals, beating Cael Loria of Xavier-CT in a 14-0 major decision. He faced his toughest match of the day in the semi-finals to Anthony Demaio of Methuen, but ultimately came out on top with a pin at 2:30.
Callahan made easy work of Nathan Sayers of Xaverian in the finals, beating him in a 13-1 major decision.
The Redmen had more successful performances from the Desisto brothers, with Nick claiming a second place finish and Angelo a sixth place finish.
“Both Desisto boys Nick and Angelo wrestled tough,” said Kasprzak. “Angelo had a great tournament coming back after missing a couple. Nick had a nice win against the Salem New Hampshire kid who was heavily touted. He also wrestled tough in the finals against the top ranked New England kid.”
Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) won his way to the finals, pinning his first three opponents. Desisto beat Aaron Coellette of Mount Anthony-VT by pin at 0:24, Caden Hughes North Kingstown-RI by pin at 2:30, and No. 2 seed Evan Lynch of Salem, NH by pin at 4:39.
He ultimately fell to No. 1 seed Raekwon Shabazz of Xavier-CT by pin at 1:23.
Angelo Desisto’s (113-pound weight class) sixth place finish consisted of a second round exit followed by two wins in the consolation bracket.
Angelo Desisto won his first match of the day against Ezekiel Vargas of Minnechaug by pin at 1:23 before falling to Braylon Gonzalez of Xavier-CT by pin at 3:36.
In the consolation bracket, he went on to beat Eli Konarski of Algonquin by pin at 0:25 and Mason Darezzo of North Kingstown-RI by pin at 1:39.
The final placer for the Redmen on Saturday was a sixth place finish from Donovan in the 138-pound weight class.
The senior entered as the No. 4 seed and won his first two matches against Zachary Fondo of Xaverian by pin at 0:47 and Rohullaiy Ahmadi of Rangers by pin at 2:23.
Donovan was sent to the consolation bracket with a 10-3 decision loss to Tyler Schartner of North Kingstown-RI before he went on to win his next two of three. Donovan beat Alexander Mclaughlin of Melrose in a 9-3 decision as well as Jariel Hernandez of Salem, NH in a 6-2 decision.
Although the Redmen only placed four wrestlers, Kasprzak is proud of the way his team battled through the fierce field of competition.
“I’m happy with a lot of kids and the way that they fought,” said Kasprzak. “We knew it was going to be a grind and we were going to be tested in every weight class and we were, that’s why we went there.”
As the regular season comes to a close, Kasprzak views the final events as practice for what really matters.
“Overall it was a nice tune up as far as our last tournament before sectionals,” said Kasprzak.
