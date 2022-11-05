WORCESTER – After capturing the program's fifth straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship title last week, Methuen/Tewksbury swim-and-dive coach Jason Smith said that he hoped that the winning plaques and accolades wouldn't stop there.
And they didn't.
On Friday night, the co-ed team participated in separate girls and boys meets, held at WPI. While all the girls swam together and all the boys swam together, results were separated into large and small school. The Red Rangers finished in second place in both the Division 2 portions of the meet, boys and girls. North Andover won the D2 girls meet and Billerica took home the boys meet.
The Red Rangers came home late Friday night with the runners-up plaque.
“As is every MVC Meet, you have some good and bad, you have some ups and downs and you have some kids that are disappointed with their performances and some kids that are really happy with their performances,” said Smith. “That's kind of the nature of the game. You obviously hope that everyone is performing at a top level by that level, but sometimes it's just not in the cards. I thought overall we swam pretty well.
“With North Andover's numbers on the girls team and the top end talent that they have, I knew that was going to be difficult. I'm not disappointed with the second place finish. It would have been nice to win, but that's a tough task so congratulations to North Andover.”
In the girls meet, North Andover won the Division 2 title with 861 points, followed by Tewksbury/Methuen with 714.50, Billerica (418), NDA (379), Lowell (339) and Dracut (164.50).
The Red Rangers had one individual and one relay team come away with first places. Sophomore Sophia Ferrara took the top spot in the 1-meter diving competition with 175.80 points. Then later on, in the 400-meter relay race, the team of Marissa Connolly, Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi, Callie DeLano and Rebecca MacLeod finished at 2:13.37 to take first.
Elouahi had a terrific overall meet as she also fifth in the 100-free at 1:06.15, sixth in the 50-freestyle at 29.43, and then joined the same three teammates from the 400-relay to finish second in the 200-free relay at 1:55.08.
“Rania has performed very well this season. She has really stepped up. We weren't really sure where she was in terms of development at the beginning of the year. Then she had a meet early in the season where she performed really, really well in relays,” said Smith. “After that we decided to increase her workload a little bit and that has really paid off for her and for us. She had a really good meet and she earned herself a spot on the sectional and state qualifying 200 and 400-freestyle relay teams.
“I don't think Rania would have even expected this (much success) at the start of the season. You could see (Friday) night that she was really, really happy and I am happy for her.”
As for the other Tewksbury members of the team, Amanda Lightburn was 9th in the 200-freestyle at 2:48.98 and she also finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:26.69.
“Amanda wasn't thrilled with her time in the 200-freestyle, but that wasn't something that she swam a lot. She scored points for us in the meet taking ninth and she had a real good swim in the 100-yard breaststroke taking sixth which I believe a personal best for her,” said Smith.
In the 100-butterfly, Lana Dang was fourth at 1:20.92 and Joanna Green was sixth at 1:23.26. Dang was also 9th in the 200-IM at 3:02.90. Green was also 13th in the backstroke at 1:28.44.
In the 200-medley relay, the team of Hope Anderson, Danielle Lawrence, Green and Ferrara finished fifth at 2:22.58. The 'B' team of Bethany Anderson, Lightburn, Lana Dang and Caitlyn Nims finished sixth at 2:30.89. In the 200-free, the 'B' team of Lightburn, Green, Lana Dang and Ferrara finished sixth at 2:12.89.
“Lana's performances in the 200-IM and the butterfly, I'm pretty sure those were her best times of the season in both events,” said Smith. “I had a conversation with her and she's going to go to the sectionals and states as an alternate. She's probably my most versatile kid. If somebody were to get hurt or sick or just not be able to compete at the sectionals or states, she's a kid who I can plug in anywhere whether it be freestyle or any of the other specialty events. She's thrilled to be a part of it and be down on the deck so if she needs to fill in for somebody, she'll be ready to do that.”
A handful of other Methuen members of the team also had strong showings at the meet. Also in the diving, Saddie Mazzeo-Ghirarda finished third (163.50) and Leilany Flores was sixth (143.85).
DeLano was also second in the 500-free at 6:09.38 and she also was third in the 100-breaststroke at 1:19.87. In the 50-free, MacLeod was third at 27.84 and also was third in the 100-backstroke at 1:13.81. Connolly was fourth in the 200-free at 2:25.33 and Hope Anderson was sixth at 2:33.62. Connolly also added a sixth in the 500-free at 6:45.84.
Caitlyn Nims was sixth in the 100-yard free at 1:07.51 and was also 9th in the 50-free at 30.31, with Alyssa Kobrenski 22nd at 40.15. She was also 17th in the 100-free at 1:39.26. In the 100-backstroke, Bethany Anderson was tied for 9th at 1:23.32, followed Faith Bolduc, who was 16th at 1:35.87. In the 100-breaststroke, Hannah Sapienza was 12th at 1:56.88. In the 200-free, Bolduc was 10th at 2:58.88 and Sapienza was 12th at 3:32.82. In the 200-IM, Bethany Anderson was 8th at 2:59.16, followed Danielle Lawrence, who was 11th at 3:13.62. In the 500-free, Hope Anderson was 7th at 6:50.31.
Turning to the boys, Billerica won it with 630 points, followed by Tewksbury/Methuen (486.50), Dracut (246.50) and NDA (68).
The Red Rangers were led by first places by Tewksbury's Matthew Jo, who won the 200-IM at 2:05.39 as he beat out Mazen Halloul, who was second at 3:05.28. Jo was also second in the 100-free at 50.90.
“Matthew's two individual events were simply fantastic swims. His previous best time in the 200-IM was 2:12 and (on Friday night) he went 2:05 and there was nobody close to him,” said Smith. “For him to go out there and swim like that with not a ton around him was very impressive. To drop seven seconds is certainly something but to do it already with a time of 2:12 is pretty crazy. If his previous time was in the three minute range, that's a little different story, but when you're coming at 2:12 and finish at 2:05, that's pretty impressive.
"I know he was disappointed with coming in second place in the 100-freestyle but he finished with a time of 50.90. The kid who beat him finished at 50-flat, but that 50.9 time is fast. That is some fast swimming."
The other individual first places came from Carter DeLano in the 500-free at 5:20.36 and Juan Polanco in the 1-meter diving with 164.95 points.
In the 200-free relay, the team of Johnathan Phan, Carter DeLano, Philip Nguyen and Jo finished first with a time of 1:38.86. Phan was second in the 200-free at 2:01.58 and third in the 100-butterfly at 59.78. Nguyen was second in both 50-free at 25.13 and the 100-backstroke at 1:08.00.
Alan Dang was third in the 100-back at 1:15.71 and fifth in the 100-butterfly at 1:11.47. Juan Polanco tied for sixth in the 50-free at 30.33.
The 200-medley relay team of Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Phan and Jo finished second at 1:52.43. The 'B team of Polanco, Elijah Putnam, Halloul and Alan Dang finished fourth at 2:11.43. Then in the 400-free relay, the team of Halloul, Putnam, Polanco and Dang finished third at 3:10.55.
“Alan (Dang) will also be coming to states and sectionals as an alternate. He will probably get the chance to swim on one of our relays as we qualified in all three relays for both sectionals and states. He'll get to extend his season for two more weeks, so good for him,” said Smith.
This Sunday a handful of individuals will compete for both teams at the Division 1 North Sectionals to be held at WPI. On the boys side, Phan, Jo, Carter DeLano, Nguyen, Dang and Halloul will all compete in one form or another and on the girls side, Ferrara is the lone individual and then Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly, Rebecca MacLeod, Rania Elaouhi and Caitlyn Nims will also represent, with Lana Dang as an alternate.
The other members of the team had their seasons end at this MVC Meet, which includes Green, Lightburn and Nahlia Elouahi.
“The three of them performed very well during the season,” said Smith. “Amanda has worked real hard all season long to improve in her events and I look forward to next year and expect big things from her as she'll be a key component for us.
“Joanna is disappointed getting sick towards the end of the season, but she still had a real good meet on Friday. I know she's looking to up her game a little bit and she's talked about swimming more year-round, which will obviously benefit her and the team. She had a real good freshman campaign and we look forward to three more years of her doing good things in the pool.
“Nahlia is very young and this is a new sport for her. She got some interest in the sport from her sister. I'd love to see a huge jump between her freshman and sophomore year like we did with her sister. She's improving and I think she gets it a little bit more now. She understands the commitment and the whole sport is about, so we will look for some definite improvement from her so she can get to the point where she can really contribute on a regular basis next year.”
