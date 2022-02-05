TEWKSBURY – It was nearly impossible to find any dry eyes inside the Romano Gymnasium on Friday night.
The fundraising event for Tewksbury Memorial High School longtime volunteer assistant girls' basketball coach, Mike Hayes, was nothing short of special, extraordinary and most of all emotional.
The ceremony – before tip-off of the Tewksbury and Central Catholic Girls teams – before approximately 500 people, took about a half-hour between first-class speeches from former head coach Mark Bradley, current head coach Joel Mignault and then Hayes himself. Immediately after he thanked everyone for their support, Hayes jumped into a huddle with the current members of the team for the final pep-talk, like he has done before games over the past 14 years.
The event was first-class through and through. Between the guest speakers, the large group of youth basketball players all wearing the “Mike Hayes: We Fight Together T-shirts”, to his large group of family members who took up one section of the bleachers, to the countless number of former players, who all found their way over to Hayes whether before or after the game, it was all overwhelming for the 45-year-old and his wife Jess.
On top of all of that was the fundraising. Besides the t-shirts, there were bracelets being sold, a 50-50 raffle with the winner graciously donating her half back to the pot, as well as two four-pack sets of tickets to future Boston Celtics games, donated by the first-class Central Catholic Basketball program headed up by head coach Casey Grange. There were several sponsors, including Al Fresca Ristaurante and Wicked Cheesy Restaurant and many others, who all gave a hand in helping to raise money to the Neuro Oncology Innovation Fund of the Pappas Center at Mass General Hospital on Hayes's behalf.
"Ever since I started teaching and coaching in Tewksbury, this is how this town and this community comes out and represents," said Mignault. "Everything is done the right way. People don't want their names to be mentioned but they want to help. Even the outreach that I got from some of the other coaches in the MVC (has been terrific). Mike is beyond appreciative of everything, but I think the town of Tewksbury really showed its true colors tonight. It's just such a great community."
Hayes made sure that he thanked this special community. Taking the microphone in front of the Redmen bench during the pre-game festivities, Hayes, who is always quiet and reserved and not liking the limelight at all, gave such a heart-warming speech.
"On behalf of me and my wife, thank you isn't enough to say to everybody who has taken part of this. People I know, people I don't know, the support is just unbelievable. You never know who you touch in life and one of the examples of this is who we have reached out to here at Tewksbury.
"I would like to say thank you to Coach Casey Grange and the Central Catholic program. Thank You just doesn't cut it. Thank You to my girls, the Tewksbury Basketball players. I think the world of you. Your constant support since last March has been absolutely phenomenal.
"I also have to recognize my team at MGH, (especially my three doctors). Without them, I wouldn't be having this conversation. I have to thank my friends and family, who have also been so phenomenal in their support. It's been unreal and we need that. I'm going to keep fighting and kick this thing in the (butt). I'm going to battle because that's what we do.
"My final and most important thank you goes to my wife. You are my world, and there's no one else I'd rather be in this fight with than you."
This fight of being diagnosed with Grade-4 Glioblastoma, has included a Craniotomy, months of radiation and six rounds of chemotherapy. Despite all of that, he is still at almost every single practice and has been on the bench for every single game this season.
"He's been such a trooper all season and you would never know (that he is sick)," said Mignault. "He shows up to practice and he'll use the word 'wonky' but that's about all he will give us (on how he feels). He doesn't tell us if he is hurting or if he slept well or if he had to drag himself to get here. He's himself and I'm just so happy that he's been able to be himself all season."
This is Hayes' 15th season as a volunteer coach, working under his former high school coach at Littleton High Pat McAndrews for two years, Bradley for the next 12 and now the first year with Mignault. Hayes and Bradley are extremely close friends, who several years ago led the Redmen to their first ever trip to the Division 2 North Sectional Championship game. Bradley spoke of the 12-year journey together, the success the program had, but more importantly, he spoke about their friendship, and just what Hayes means to him.
"Mike is the most genuine person I know. He's a guy who never complains and a person that wants the best for everyone," Bradley said to the crowd. "He’s a guy you can go to for advice because you know you are going to get straight answers.
“Mike never complains, never complains, but he used to have one complaint as a coach. He would always say to me 'Marko, why isn't the gym packed on a Friday night? Why are the boys games packed but not the girls games? It's not right at all.' He is always pushing and supporting the girls. Well Mike, we got what we wanted, maybe not for the right reasons but this gym is packed because of you and what you have meant to this program. Your passion and commitment to the program has brought all of these people out to show their support to you and raise money in your honor."
Later on in the evening, well after the 63-41 defeat and a long line of former players, friends and family shared a few moments with Hayes, he was first asked about the entire night and what it meant to him, and then how he is feeling despite his every day battles.
"Obviously, we wish the game went better, but the turnout was what he had hoped for. Hopefully if things continue to stay the way they are going, we do this again next year and we keep it going. That's the plan. I'm beyond thrilled that we had so many alumni come back and it was just a good night.
"I feel good and I'll probably be wiped out (later) tonight, but I feel good, I really do. This is on a little bit of a high right now, but we're plugging away and that's all we can do and have to keep doing. We have to keep doing what they tell us to do and that's it because it's working right now. That's the important part right now."
If you would like to donate to the Neuro Oncology Innovation Fund — in honor of Mike Hayes — which has been set up to fund translational and clinical research, you may do so by going to: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/neuro-oncology/
