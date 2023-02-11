The Shawsheen Tech boys swim team captured the state's vocational championship on Thursday, easily outscoring the rest of the field.
The Rams piled up 359 points, almost twice as much as second-place Minuteman High School of Lexington, who was second with 188. Greater Lowell of Tyngsborough was third with 184.
Ram coach Rick Menard said the championship was a fitting way for his seniors to finish their careers in the pool.
“They’ve worked hard and really deserved this,” he said. “They all rallied and did exactly how we thought they were going to do, which was terrific.”
The Ram boys had nine seniors on the squad, a group that includes Evan Pinto, Nathan Barnes, Daniel Penney, captain Anthony Bastianelli, Adam Doucot, Joseph Conte and Zachary MacLaughlin.
Shawsheen had four swimmers win two or more events and eight Rams had multiple top-three performances.
Matthew Kilfoyle sparked Shawsheen with three firsts.
Kilfoyle won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:16.01, took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.93 and helped the 200-yard medley relay team take the top spot along with teammates Penney, Eliot Hong and Jared Krueger. That foursome won by seven seconds.
Penney's busy day also included a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.06 and a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.77 seconds, Penney finished behind only teammate Barnes, the event's winner in 56.36 seconds.
Penney, Barnes, Pinto and Bastianelli joined forces to take second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Barnes was also part of Shawsheen's winning 200-yard freestyle relay along with Pinto, Bastianelli and Harrison Kinsella.
The Rams had two other vocational championships.
Penney captured the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.06, leading a 1-3 finish that also included Krueger, who placed third in 1:22.28.
Bastianelli took the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.68, just ahead of second-place teammate Hong, who touched the wall in 1:06.45. Pinto took third in the event,
Other second-place points for Shawsheen were scored by Kinsella in the 200-freestyle, Bastianelli in the 200-yard individual medley and Pinto in the 50-yard freestyle.
Chipping in with third-place points was Hong in the 200-IM and Barnes in the 50-free.
The Rams chalked up points in eight other races.
In the 50-free, Kinsella was fifth, MacLaughlin was eighth and Tim Niles took 10th. Niles also tied for sixth in the 100-free.
Logan Dupont was sixth in both the 200-free and the 200-IM.
Doucot was a seventh-place finisher in the butterfly and a 12th-place performer in the breaststroke.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Trevor Engel was ninth for the Rams and Ben Spidle placed 10th.
In the backstroke, Conte scored seventh-place points and Engel took ninth.
GIRLS
The Shawsheen Tech girls swim team had five champions at last week's state vocational meet and ended up second overall as a team, behind only Blue Hills Regional.
Maura Krueger was part of three state championships, taking first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.51, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.1 and helping the 200-yard freestyle relay team win in 2:01.22 along with teammates Makayla Nolan and seniors Leah Casey (a team captain) and Sarah Simonds.
Nolan and Simonds were individual champions for the Ram girls.
Nolan won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:10.57 and Simonds was the first-place finisher in the 50-yard freestyle in 30.24 seconds.
“Sarah’s older brother Kyle swam for us,” said Ram coach Rick Menard. “Sarah is just a great athlete. She obviously swam very well.”
Nolan and Simonds also helped Shawsheen's 200-yard medley relay team take second along with Madison Chew and Jasmine Johansen.
Shawsheen's 400-yard freestyle relay team also took second with a foursome of Krueger, Casey, Alexandra Quick and Shea Kelley.
The Rams had three scorers in four different events.
In the butterfly behind Krueger, Simonds was fourth and Johansen was 11th. Christina Rainone just missed scoring, taking 13th.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Casey was sixth, Quick was seventh and Kelley placed 12th.
In the 50-free, Shawsheen actually had four swimmers score as Casey was seventh, Kelley was ninth and Raina Raposa was 12th.
In the 100-free, Johansen was seventh, Alisa Lavino was ninth and Addison Dunham just missed scoring, taking 13th.
The 100-yard backstroke saw Quick place sixth, Rainone end up ninth and Lavino finish 12th.
Additional scorers for the Rams included Emily LaFond, who was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth in the 200-IM, Madeline Long, who was eighth in the breaststroke and the tandem of Chew and Sophia Ditonno, who took 10th and 12th, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle.
Menard said the meet was a nice sendoff for seniors Casey and Simonds.
"They did a great job," the coach said. "We're going to miss them."
FINAL DUAL MEET
The Shawsheen Tech coed swim team wrapped up its regular season with a 9-1 overall record last week after victories over Northeast Regional and Lynn Tech.
Against Lynn Tech, Shawsheen dominated.
The Rams took the top two spots in the 200-yard medley relay. The foursome of Evan Pinto, Eliot Hong, Nathan Barnes and Anthony Bastianelli was first and the combination of Maura Krueger, Makayla Nolan, Sarah Simonds and Jasmine Johansen was second.
Shawsheen had the two fastest times in the 200-yard freestyle relay as well with Krueger, Nolan, Simonds and Leahy Casey taking first and Pinto, Bastianelli, Shea Kelley and Madeline Long placing second.
The Rams had first-place finishers in four other races.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Daniel Penney and Jared Krueger tied for first and Harrison Kinsella took third.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Logan Dupont won, Long was fourth and Morgan Dunham ended up fifth.
The 100-yard butterfly was won by Hong with Simonds taking third and Nolan scoring fifth-place points.
Pinto won the 100-yard freestyle and Penney was second.
Shawsheen had three scorers in two other races.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Maura Krueger was second, Casey was third and Emily LaFond was fifth.
Trevor Engel was second in the 500-yard freestyle, Sophia Ditonno was third and Christina Rainone placed fourth.
The Rams had two scorers in three events.
In diving, Jared Krueger was second and Nolan was fourth.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ben Spidle took third and LaFond was fourth, and in the 100-yard backstroke, Rainone was third and Alisa Lavino was fifth.
Against Northeast Regional, Shawsheen celebrated Senior Night,
“It was a chance for us to let our core kids show one last time what they can do for the home crowd,” Ram coach Rick Menard said. “The rest of the team was put on the bench for the most part and the spotlight was on the stars of the night. They did not disappoint either, after picking what they wanted to compete in, they made the most of their opportunity.”
Menard said the atmosphere at Shawsheen was memorable.
“The team spirit and the packed house in the stands was just so electric to be a part of,” he added. “One swimmer from the Knights said they couldn't believe all the energy on our deck. It was special from the start to the finish.”
Shawsheen finished 1-2-3 in five different events.
Bastianelli, Pinto and Jared Krueger swept the butterfly, Barnes, Penney and Joseph Conte took the top three spots in the 100-free, Maura Krueger, Hong and Kinsella swept the IM and the trio of Pinto, Barnes and Bastianelli were the three fastest in the 50-free.
In diving, Jared Krueger, Madison Chew and Nolan completed a 1-2-3 sweep.
The Rams took first and second in two individual races.
Maura Krueger won the backstroke and Matt Kilfoyle was second and Kilfoyle won the 500-free with Hong taking second.
In the breaststroke, Penney was first, Adam Doucot was third and Zachary MacLaughlin took fourth.
Shawsheen placed 2-3-4 in the 200-free with a trio of Simonds, Casey and Doucot.
The Rams won all three relays.
The medley relay was won by Bastianelli, Penney, Pinto and Barnes.
Dupont, Kinsella, Kilfoyle and MacLaughlin won the 200-free relay and Kinsella, Kilfoyle, Engel and Hong took first in the 400-free relay.
Shawsheen also took second in the medley relay behind Hong, Kinsella, Maura Krueger and Jared Krueger.
