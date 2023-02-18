BILLERICA - At one point in time before she became a high school athlete, Shawsheen Tech freshman Maura Krueger gave up racing and did synchronized swimming.
Unfortunately for other swimmers in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this season, she isn’t synchronizing anymore.
“She got away from competitive swimming when she was younger,” Shawsheen swim coach Rick Menard said. “Swimming is a sport where if you don’t love it, you’re just banging your head against the wall. You have to have your heart into it. I’m glad that she came back to it.”
Krueger, of Tewksbury, had quite a rookie campaign for the Rams.
She qualified for this winter’s sectional championships in a total of five events, ultimately choosing the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle for last Saturday’s meet in Beverly. She qualified for both of those races at this Saturday’s state finals at MIT in Cambridge as well.
Krueger finished 19th in her races at sectionals, the biggest swim meet of her young career.
“There were a lot of people there,” she said. “But it went well.”
“I’m very proud of her,” said her smiling older brother Jared, who helped the boys team win the state’s vocational championship with a variety of roles on the team two weeks ago. “I’ll never tell it to her face, but I’m very proud of her.”
In the backstroke at sectionals, Maura was the third freshman to touch the wall with a time of 1:05.73, rebreaking her own school record in the process.
She was less than a second away from scoring points in the event as the 16th place finisher, Mystic Valley freshman Isabella Cirame, finished in 1:05.05.
Two sophomores finished ahead of Krueger, putting her sixth among all underclassmen in the race.
Maura was fourth among freshman and sixth among underclassmen in the 100-free, finishing in 57.62 seconds. Once again, she was less than a second away from scoring in the event as Newton South junior Zoe Zalkind was 16th in 56.87 seconds.
“She has a big swim background,” Menard said. “She came in and her conditioning was top-notch. Her father was a high school coach and a club coach so she has always been around (swimming). She kind of grew up on the pool deck.”
Menard had an interesting challenge as the season started.
“We have a six-lane pool and we try to separate the (boys and girls) teams,” Menard explained. “If I can do it evenly, I’ll try to keep the girls together, especially when you’re trying to build camaraderie and doing a lot of drill work.”
The problem?
Krueger was faster than all of the girls on the team, and even some of the boys.
“It was almost detrimental to the other girls in the lane,” Menard added. “She’s just running over three or four kids. I’m like ‘OK, you have to go swim with the senior boys.’ I’d stick her over there with her brother and the big kids and even at that, she was right there. She was leading her lane or going second behind one of the bigger boys in a different lane. It was nice.”
“I walked into the pool on the first day of tryouts and said ‘This is my sister, she is faster than me, I know this and I have no shame in it,’” joked Jared. “I knew she had very good swimming abilities, but when she first hopped into the water, even I was like ‘She is really good at this.’ It was good to see her swim.”
The swim program at Shawsheen wasn’t even a sure thing for Maura as an eighth grader. Initially, she planned to attend Tewksbury High before ultimately deciding to go to Shawsheen with her brother.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Menard said. “At the last minute she said she was really interested in electronics so she jumped on it. We’re very happy to have her.”
Maura was part of three state vocational championships this season, taking first in the butterfly in 1:08.51, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.1 and helping the 200-yard freestyle relay team win in 2:01.22 along with teammates Makayla Nolan and seniors Leah Casey and Sarah Simonds. The efforts helped the Ram girls take second place in the state as a team.
Maura set two school records during the season as well, both in a Jan. 6 meet against Mystic Valley. In both cases, it was only Maura’s second time during the season that she tried those races.
She topped the butterfly record owned by 2016 graduate Molly Harrington of Tewksbury, who would go on to swim at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, with a time of 1:06.5.
“Molly was a very good swimmer,” said Menard, who coached Harrington at Shawsheen. “Her name was on the record board eight times at Shawsheen Tech.”
The other mark was the backstroke record, which was in existence since 1999 and belonged to Tewksbury’s Candice Judd-Mulik. Maura finished that race in 1:05.98.
“I didn’t think I was going to get (any records) that early in the season,” she admitted. “I thought it might be more toward the last meet.”
Menard doesn’t think Krueger is done breaking records. He even thinks she might someday have a chance to take down a record from 1981 that sits up on the board in the 200-yard individual medley. That time is 2:12.
“Maura isn’t close to it right now, but over the next three years she has a chance to pull that one off,” Menard said. “That would be amazing. I love it when the kids look up at the board and see the old numbers and they’re like ‘I can get that.’”
Menard said Maura’s talents are contagious in a sport like swimming.
“Maura is the next one up,” he said. “You get these core kids and everybody just kind of builds off of them and what they’re doing. They see that putting in the work is reaping rewards and your relays start to get faster and the next thing you know you have one anchor on your relay and the other three kids say ‘I have to pull my weight.’ She raises the level of competition.”
Jared has a way of raising the levels of competition as well, higher than most people would be comfortable with, in fact.
Actually, higher than he was OK with as a freshman.
“As a freshman I sort of hopped onto the diving board because I told (Coach Menard) that I had done gymnastics,” Jared said. "I tried one dive and said ‘Nope, not for me.’”
He didn’t go near the diving board as a sophomore, but gave it another try this season, with tremendous results.
“I decided to give it another shot,” he admitted. “And hit it off with it this time.”
He sure did.
Now, Jared is Shawsheen’s top diver, placed first just about every time he competed and nearly qualified for the postseason meets in the event. Jared won the diving event at the CAC championships, chipping in big points as the Ram boys won the team title.
“As long as I score some points for the team, I’m happy,” he said.
“He’s a really good diver,” said Maura, while quickly acknowledging with a laugh that she will never participate in the event.
Jared also competed in several individual events including the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly. He was also a part of all three Ram relays.
“He’s a very strong swimmer,” Menard said. “He won’t be one of our captains next year, but he will be one of our leaders. I’m looking forward to having him for another season.”
“We had a good season,” added Jared. “It’s been a pleasure being part of the team.”
