TEWKSBURY — When Peabody arrived at Hazel Field on Wednesday evening for the most anticipated matchup of the season for the Tewksbury High softball team, the scene was set for a highly-competitive game.
Two of the best teams in the state, two of the best pitchers in the state, and the last game of the regular season provided for the perfect storm — until the rain had other plans.
Due to the pouring rain, the game was suspended in the opening inning, meaning No. 5 Peabody (division 1) and No. 3 Tewksbury (division 2) would have to wait five more days to battle it out on the diamond.
On Monday morning, the teams did just that, where Tewksbury ended up falling by a score of 4-2.
“We put that as a good loss,” said Redmen head coach Brittney Souza. “This is why we put the game here, obviously it was supposed to be played last week, but we wanted to face the best teams at the end of our season. Win or lose, it’s a good measuring stick on what’s to come.”
Tewksbury finished their season with a 15-5 record, challenging itself with many competitive teams along the way.
The Redmen ultimately couldn’t shake Peabody ace Abby Bettencourt, who tossed a complete game where she totaled a whopping 16 strikeouts and allowed only four hits.
“That’s going to be the best pitcher that we see in the whole tournament,” said Souza as she looks ahead to the postseason. “We knew it was going to be a battle and the girls came to play today.”
In the circle for Tewksury was Sam Ryan, who struck out nine batters while allowing eight hits in the effort.
Ryan went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, while Becca Harris also went 2-for-3 with a double and a single to lead the offensive push.
Tewksbury was able to plate two runs in the first off a Sam Perkins fielder's choice RBI and an Alyssa Adams walk with the bases loaded. From there, it was a struggle to drive in runs, as the team stranded a total of six runners in scoring position.
“They put the ball in play in the right spots, and that’s where we didn’t capitalize,” said Souza. “When we had runners on, we couldn’t collectively get the extra hit to push a couple runs across.”
However, the Redmen failed to make an error, playing a defensively sound game in the field that included an Abby Tower pump fake to first that resulted in a Peabody base runner to be tagged out at third base.
The Redmen currently await their tournament draw, and are ready to take care of some unfinished business.
“We’re back for more,” said Souza of the team’s playoff mindset. “We made it as far as we possibly could last year, so we want to finish it off this year.”
