SALEM, NH – On back-to-back nights, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' gymnastics team faced North Andover and Lowell in a tri-meet on Thursday, and followed that up with a trip to A-2 Gymnastics on Friday night to face Dracut.
In the tri-meet, Tewksbury split, losing to North Andover 135.85-131.85 and then topped Lowell 131.85-126.60. The next night the team was missing four members of the team and that took away a lot of points for the Redmen, who were then defeated by Dracut 129.3-118.4.
"It was a bummer because I thought we could have beat Dracut if we had a full team. We only had five kids to compete," said head coach Jessica Wilkey.
The 1-2 week ends the team's regular season, and the team now waits until February 6th to compete at the MVC Championship Meet which is back again at the A-2 facility.
"We finished 2-6, beating Haverhill and Lowell. The MVC Meet is in three weeks, so my message to the team is 'let's do this TMHS'. I couldn't be more proud of this team," said Wilkey.
In both meets, freshman Amanda Ogden was the team's top performer, taking second overall in the tri-meet with a score of 35.65 and first against Dracut with a 35.1. Sophomore Isabelle Schille was right behind in both meets, third in the all-around with a 35.5 in the tri-meet and then second at 34.9 against Dracut.
Amanda and Isabelle are killing it and just consistently hitting on their routines," said Wilkey.
Starting with the vault to the bars, balance beam and floor exercise, Ogden scored an 8.95, 9.2, 8.2 and 9.3 in the tri-meet and then had scores of 8.8, 8.0, 8.85 and 9.45 against Dracut. Schille, meanwhile, had scores of 8.8, 8.2, 9.15 and 9.0 and then 8.5, 8.05, 9.1 and 9.25.
Junior Emma Cole received a 7.3 on the vault in the lone event she participated in the tri-meet, but then was thrown into three events against Dracut, scoring a 7.5 on the vault, a 5.5 on the bars and a 6.0 on the beam.
Seventh grader Jocelyn Delory was in the same predicament as she scored a 7.2 on the bars in the tri-meet, and then against the Middies, she had a 7.3 on the bars, a 5.3 on the beam and a 6.2 on the floor exercise.
Eighth grader Julia Carlson was busy in both meets. She received a 7.1 on the vault, a 5.6 on the bars and a 6.0 on the floor exercise and then the next night she finished with a 6.7 on the vault, a 5.2 on the bars and a 5.4 on the floor.
Junior Madison Wheeler competed in three events in the tri-meet, ending with a 8.2 on the bars, a 7.75 on the beam and then an 8.3 on the floor.
Eighth grader Alexis Devlin competed in three events in the tri-meet, bars, beam and floor getting a 6.5, 8.3 and a 7.5, respectively.
Finally, Olivia Satterfield ended with a 6.4 on the beam and a 7.0 on the floor in the tri-meet.
