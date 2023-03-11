PROVIDENCE, RI — When Jack Callahan was preparing for this senior season of wrestling, he had three main goals: win states, place higher in All-States, and to place in New-Englands.
As the Tewksbury High School standout wrestled his last match in a Redmen uniform last weekend, Callahan didn’t just reach his goals. He went above and beyond.
In the final installment of Callahan’s legendary postseason run, the 126-pounder didn’t simply place at New-Englands — he finished second among the best of the best.
Combine that feat with championships at the sectional, state, and All-State meets, and Callahan is truly going out on top.
“My performance at New-Englands was probably some of the best wrestling that I’ve done throughout my whole high school career,” said Callahan. “I feel like I really started putting together all my moves, both in neutral and on top and bottom.”
Following a first round bye, Callahan won three matches to reach his way to the finals. Callahan pinned his first opponent Kai Ly of Minnechaug Regional at 3:17 before meeting with familiar face Andrew McCarthy of Mt. Hope of Rhode Island.
The last time Callahan battled with McCarthy, Callahan came away with a thrilling overtime victory in the finals of the Sons of Italy Tournament. Last weekend, Callahan’s 6-4 decision win put him one step closer to the New-England finals.
After a 10-2 major decision over Coventry’s Stone Farnsworth, Callahan punched his ticket to his last career high school contest slated against the highly talented Jacob Joyce of Ponaganset.
“I definitely knew it was going to be a really tough match,” said Callahan, “I knew the kid is committed to Stanford for wrestling so I knew he was going to be real good. I knew I had to go out there and give all my effort and just leave everything on the mat. Leave it all out there so I wouldn’t think back and have regrets about the match.”
Even though Callahan fell by a score of 17-3, Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak thought the match encapsulated everything Callahan stands for.
“I know he lost in that finals match, but it was such an incredible effort by him,” said Kasprzak. “We always talk about don’t let yourself get out-toughed, don't let yourself get out-worked, and never quit. If you erased the scoreboard, you would have thought Jack was up by a hundred points.
“He took it to the kid the whole match,” said Kasprzak. “He was on the attack for the full six minutes and he never took his foot off the gas pedal. He left it all out there on the mat and I wish more kids got to see him wrestle that way live even when he was down in points because that’s how you want kids to respond and continue to compete. It was something special to watch.”
Like Callahan, what Kasprzak witnessed last weekend is what he believes to be the best he’s ever seen the senior wrestle.
“I was just happy for Jack to have that moment on that stage,” he said. “It was a tremendous finals match and a fantastic tournament. He was so dialed in and so focused. He was on the attack from jump street, he was in on his offense and wasn’t going to let anybody else get settled throughout the entire tournament.
“Right from the first match he was shooting off the whistle and relentless in his takedowns,” said Kasprzak. “He was riding guys out for two minutes when he was on top and that demoralizes people when they can’t escape.”
As Callahan closes out his Redmen career, Kasprzak has seen him improve his skills on the mat, but there’s one particular characteristic that has in fact stayed consistent.
“He certainly will be one of the all-time greats,” said Kasprzak. “To watch his growth from really as an eighth grader he spent a little time with us, his character has never changed. That’s always been the same.
“Who he is as a person and what his character is and his growth as a person really has stayed the same,” he said. “He’s always been since he’s been in our room such a mature, hard working, helpful kid. He’ll be remembered in this program for a long time, and not necessarily for his accolades on the mat, but more so who he was as a person and who he was in the practice room.”
Callahan has gathered quite the list of accomplishments amidst his high school career. His season record of 53-4 accounted for championships at the sectional, state, and All-State meets this season.
His dominant career record of 137-28 also includes two sectional second-place finishes (‘20, ‘22) as well as a state second-place finish in 2022. Callahan has been honored as an MVC All-Conference selection three total times.
For Callahan, he doesn’t immediately point to his accolades. Instead, he understands his accomplishments were a direct result of one mentality.
“One of the biggest takeaways that I’ve gotten from all the wrestling that I’ve done is the hard work that you put in will eventually all pay off if you stick with it,” he said. “Throughout the years I’ve grown more into myself, I’ve figured out what my style of wrestling is. I’ve gotten more comfortable in all the different positions.”
Above all, he is proud to have done it alongside his teammates and coaches.
“I’m proud of all my teammates and everyone on the team for sticking with it and for all working through it together and making each other better,” said Callahan. “All of us couldn’t have done it without our coaches.”
