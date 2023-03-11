Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Jack Callahan finished one of the best seasons in program history as he was crowed the Division 3 North Sectional, Division 3 State and All-State Champion, and then finished as the second best wrestler in the 126-pound division at this past weekend’s New England Meet held in Providence, Rhode Island. Joining him to celebrate his incredible accomplishment include the Redmen Wrestling coaching staff from left former head and current assistant coaches Brian Aylward and Steve O’Keefe, along with current head coach Steve Kasprzak. (courtesy photo).