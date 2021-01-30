TEWKSBURY – There's nothing like the friendly, comfortable Tony Romano Memorial Gymnasium.
Through four games of this abbreviated COVID-19 season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys basketball team has started each of their first two home-and-home series on the road, losing to North Andover and Chelmsford, only to come back home and beat the same two teams.
Last Wednesday night, the Redmen were defeated by the Lions, 64-57, in a game that saw Chelmsford's Big Man Tarmo Tari score 25 points and add 13 boards. On Friday night, behind some adjustments, the Redmen held Tari to 12 points (two in the second half) and 11 rebounds, while offensively the Redmen had strong second and fourth quarters which were all the difference in the 60-46 victory.
“One thing that I am proud of this group is the adjustments that we have made after game one (of this series),” said co-coach Steve Boudreau. “We made some adjustments in Thursday's practice and it showed and that's only made possible if our kids buy into it and they did.”
The biggest adjustment was switching defenses – well in particular putting senior Michael Kelly on Tari, who did a real good job on him between his athleticism and mental toughness.
“Michael covered him tonight but it was a team effort,” said Boudreau. “It was a three-part solution: ball pressure, it's fronting the post and then having good weak side help. After we watched the film, we thought putting Mike on him would be a good thing.”
Tewksbury set the tone of the game in the first 1:39, storming out to a 6-0 lead behind baskets from Kalu Olu and Brady Eagan on drives, and then Kelly on a lay-up, off a steal from Eagan. That forced former TMHS coach Charlie Micol to call a timeout to try to get the Lions to regroup.
“I thought (that run) started with our defense. We held them to 27 points through the first three quarters and that's a big step in the right direction,” said Boudreau.
The lead to open the game was pushed up to 9-0 as David Miller sank a three-pointer, and the Lions didn't get on the board until 3:26 left in the first quarter. Tewksbury closed out the first ahead 15-9. The score was 18-12 before Tewksbury put on another run, 7-0 this time behind two drives by Olu and a three-pointer by Kelly. Chelmsford answered with a 6-0 run, cutting it back to seven point deficit, before Tewksbury closed out the half on a 9-5 edge, with baskets coming from Christian Marsden (jumper and a three-pointer), Um'ari Seney and two freebies by Eagan to take a 34-23 lead at the break.
Tewksbury played fantastic defense in the third quarter holding the Lions to just one field goal and four points in all. Ryne Rametta and Kelly converted on treys, while Eagan, Marsden and Seney all converted by attacking the basket. Those points helped Tewksbury increase its lead to 46-27.
Chelmsford opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to cut it back down to ten and with 5:30 remaining, Rametta drained an important three-pointer from the top of the key, extending the lead to 13 and giving the Redmen their first basket in just under five minutes of play.
“That was a big focus or one of our focus areas is when we get into the fourth quarter to continue to work on finishing games. We have been in four single digit games and I'm proud of the kids these last two Friday nights to come away with the win,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury had six players finish with between seven and eleven points. Olu and Eagan had 11 each, Rametta had 10, all in the second half, Kelly had nine, while, Seney (9) and Marsden (7) came off the bench and combined for 18, and Miller had his three. Olu and Kelly had seven rebounds each.
“I think we have a lot of good players and I expect the scoring to be pretty balanced every night. We want to coach confident players. Confidence comes from preparation and our players have prepared,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury faced Central Catholic on Tuesday with results not known as pf presstime. The Redmen will return home on Friday for the second game against Central Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.