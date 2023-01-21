In two games since losing senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica to an injured ankle, the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team has responded well.
Last Friday at home, the Rams beat Northeast Regional of Wakefield by a 63-39 score before falling to Essex Tech on Monday afternoon in a tight battle, 58-55, also at Shawsheen.
“The last week, we’ve really been trying to find a new identity for who we are as a team,” said Ram coach Joe Gore. “There are really 32 minutes now that are up for grabs and we’re trying to find guys who are hungry to fill those 32 minutes. That’s kind of been a work in progress for us over the last week and I think we’ve made some really good strides. Some new leaders have started to emerge and I think we’re starting to settle in a little bit. We still have a long way to go, but we’ve definitely taken some good strides.”
In the game against Essex, the Rams made plenty of good strides, nearly pulling off an exciting victory.
“We have some really good spurts,” Gore said. ‘We haven’t pieced it together for 32 minutes yet. I think our biggest challenge with some of the younger, inexperienced players at varsity is just being able to make that commitment for 32 minutes. That’s what we’re working toward. The potential is there, we just have to continue to work harder. I think we’re going to be pretty tough to beat when we get there, and we will.”
Against Northeast, the Rams played well.
“It was a good confidence booster for our guys,” Gore said. “We needed a win. It was a good opportunity for us to gain some confidence and for these young guys to start building some chemistry together.”
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington led the Shawsheen scoring with 16 points.
“He’s got a long way to go,” Gore said of Breen. “But when this kid peaks, he could be a machine. He’s really got potential.”
Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington added 13 points and sophomore Franck Moron of Billerica had 11.
In the battle with Essex, Gore said the Rams faltered late in the game.
“We got off to a slow start and we kind of panicked a little bit in the fourth quarter,” Gore said. “It was a great game for us to take a step in the right direction. Even though we lost, there were a lot of positives that came out of it. We’re hungry and guys are working hard and we’ll take that. We have a lot of basketball left in us.”
Moron scored 22 points to lead Shawsheen against Essex, Breen added 14 and senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington also contributed 14.
After a Wednesday game against Tewksbury, the Rams host Greater Lowell on Friday at 7 p.m. before a visit to Greater Lawrence on Tuesday.
Gore said Bourdeau’s ankle injury is healing well and the senior from Billerica and last year’s CAC MVP could return before the end of the regular season.
“That would be huge,” Gore said. “But we’re not going to rush it.”
GIRLS HOOP
The Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback in a 43-34 loss to Northeast Regional on Friday in Wakefield.
Shawsheen returns to the court on Friday on the road against Greater Lowell before another away game on Monday when the Rams go to Lynn Tech.
In Friday's game, Northeast led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter as Shawsheen managed only two baskets, a 3-pointer by senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica and a hoop by sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington.
In the second quarter, Northeast outscored the Rams by a 12-8 margin to take a 22-13 lead into halftime.
“Our biggest downfall was coming out without intensity,” said Shawsheen coach Samantha St. George. “We played at Northeast’s level instead of Shawsheen’s level. We didn’t pick it up until the fourth quarter.”
Sophomore Fiona Rexford of Billerica scored four points in the stanza while other baskets were scored by junior Lillian Dulong of Billerica and sophomore Maddie Robitaille of Burlington.
The teams combined to score just 11 points in the third quarter, six by Northeast and all five of Shawsheen’s points by McCarthy.
McCarthy would score seven of her 15 points in the final eight minutes, finishing with four 3-pointers.
Shawsheen brings a 5-5 overall record into Friday’s game.
“The girls have been really working hard,” St. George said. “Hopefully we can get back into the win column.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team made it five victories in a row on Saturday by blasting Wakefield, 9-3, at the Stoneham Arena.
“We are stepping it up big time,’ said a happy Ram coach Kate O’Shea. “We’re working hard.”
After winning just one game all of last year and starting this winter with an 0-5 record, the Rams have rebounded with what could be the first five-game winning streak in the history of the program.
The streak started with an overtime victory over Melrose before a 2-1 triumph against Newburyport. After shutting out Medford by a 2-0 score, Shawsheen defeated both Masconomet Regional and Wakefield in recent action, outscoring the two opponents by a 14-4 margin.
The Rams lost to this same Wakefield team by a 5-4 score on Dec. 19 in the fourth game of the season.
In the rematch, six different Rams had goals in game that saw Shawsheen play with only nine healthy players in uniform.
“We have a lot of injuries going around,” O’Shea said.
Rebecca Sobol of Bedford led the way with three goals, Anna McEachern of Bedford scored twice, and single tallies went to Alexis Fox of Wilmington, Paige Fuller of Wilmington, Olivia O’Brien of Bedford and Sophia Demeo of Bedford.
O’Brien actually had four points on the night, adding three assists.
Goalie Elianna Munroe of Billerica had another solid showing between the pipes for Shawsheen behind a defense that continues to be solid.
Shawsheen scored four times in the first period to take command early, quite a change from the first game between the two teams.
“We have some games under us now,” O’Shea said. “Now, the girls are more familiar playing with each other. I can throw anyone with each other and they can figure it out where I couldn’t do that the first couple of games. Communication has also stepped up, we’ve worked on a lot of that.”
During the five-game streak, the Rams have allowed only seven goals while scoring 20.
“Elianna has been playing out of her mind,” O’Shea said of Munroe. “And we’ve been rolling with three defensemen. We had seven to start the year and we’re down to three. They’re playing a lot of minutes, but they’re hanging in.”
In a 4-1 win over Masco at the Lawrence Valley Forum, Demeo’s hat trick sparked the offense and Sobol had Shawsheen’s other goal.
The Rams led 4-0 after the first period against the Chieftains and then the defense did the rest.
“The girls are fired up,” added O’Shea. “It’s been awesome.”
After facing Melrose on Wednesday at home, the Rams host Gloucester on Saturday at 11 a.m. back at Lowell’s Janas Rink.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech ended the five-game winning streak of the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team on Monday afternoon with a 4-0 win at the Hallenborg Rink.
“They’re a really good team,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker. “We outshot them 32-28, we just couldn’t put the puck in the net. It was an up-and-down game. They just got the better of us.”
The loss came on the heels of back-to-back lopsided victories by the Rams over Nashoba Tech/Greater Lowell.
The Rams won on Thursday by a 7-0 score and then earned an 8-1 victory on Saturday.
In Thursday’s contest, the Rams led only 1-0 after the first period before erupting for five goals in period No. 2.
Freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington had the first Ram goal assisted by junior Keenan Considine of Wlmington.
In the second period, junior Chase Darcey of Billerica scored twice while senior Brady Darcey of Billerica, junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury and senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington had the other tallies. Sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford had two second-period assists and other helpers were added by sophomore Ben Gibbons of Wilmington, Brady Darcey and Nazzaro.
Considine had the third-period goal, assisted by sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington.
Senior goalie Aiden MacLeod of Burlington made 16 saves while chalking up a shutout.
In the rematch two days later, junior Mike Cedrone of Billerica played in net and earned his first varsity win, allowing only one goal.
“Cedrone did what he had to do,” Baker said. ‘He did a good job.”
Chase Darcey led the offense with three goals and freshman Jake Banda of Wilmington chipped in with his first varsity goal to highlight the offense.
Baker said the defeat against Essex might pay dividends down the stretch.
“It was a tough loss, but I wasn’t completely unhappy with the way we played,” the coach said. “We played tough. We just couldn’t bury the puck, we had chances – we hit a couple of posts, we hit a crossbar, you can’t do that stuff against good teams.”
The Rams are back on the ice Thursday night with a home game against Fitchburg/Monty Tech at 7:10 p.m. On Saturday, Shawsheen returns to the ice to face Rockport at 4 p.m. at the Dorothy Talbot Rink in Gloucester.
Rockport edged the Rams earlier this season by a 3-2 score in a game that Shawsheen dominated territorially.
“We have to get a win down there,” Baker said.
WRESTLING
Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship?
Check.
The Shawsheen Tech wrestling team battled Whittier Tech of Haverhill last Thursday with one of several goals on the radar, reclaiming the league title. At the end of the evening, the Rams had taken care of business with a 60-20 win.
“The kids really showed up,” said Ram coach Doug Pratt. “A couple of guys that actually lost to (Whittier) guys earlier in the year ending up pulling a couple (of victories) out.”
Jake Metcalf of Billerica won his match at 170 pounds against an opponent that pinned him during the Wilmington tournament earlier this season.”
Shawsheen scored the first 42 points of the match and cruised to the victory.
“It ended up being a good day for the boys,” added Pratt.
While nothing is certain, the victory at Whittier clears a path for the Rams to bring home the league crown officially next week. After facing Bishop Fenwich, Northeast Regional and Nashoba Tech on Wednesday and traveling to Tewksbury on Saturday for a quad meet against non-league opponents, the Rams could wrestle Greater Lawrence next Wednesday, Jan. 25 with a chance to be outright champions.
“Whittier is one of the better teams in the league,” Pratt said. “That’s a big step (toward the league title).”
On Saturday, the Rams won four matches at a big day of wrestling at Springfield Central High School.
“There were four mats going at once,” Pratt said.
On the day, the Rams topped Keene, N.H. by a 56-24 score and then won three tight matches, edging Lowell High by a 46-36 final, topping previously undefeated Natick by a 40-35 score and then defeating Vermont’s Mount Anthony Union High School for the first time in school history, 38-25.
Shawsheen, who won the Lowell Holiday Tournament for the first time in school history in December, added another “first” to an historic 2022-2023 campaign.
Undefeated in Springfield for Shawsheen was Bray Carbone of Billerica at 120 pounds, Caleb Caceres of Billerica at 145, James Tildsley of Billerica at 138 and Sid Tildsey at 152.
Metcalf, Ben Goltz (160) and Dante Graziano (106) all went 3-1 on the day.
Shawsheen is 12-2 overall on the season.
