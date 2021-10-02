Throughout the calendar year, the Town Crier started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ which was put on hold during the summer months. We started it back up last week with Chet Flynn and carry on this week with Bob MacDougall.
He follows a list of other coaches who have appeared in this series including Mark and Al Donovan, Bill Ritchie, Bill Gordon, Tony Romano, Bob McCabe, Dennis McGadden, Ron Drouin, Leo DiRocco, Steve Levine and Flynn.
This story on Coach MacDougall originally ran in the May 26th, 2004 edition.
TEWKSBURY — In terms of wins and losses, and league and state championships, the only way to describe Bob MacDougall is “legend”.
In terms of what he’s done as a teacher and a three-sport coach at Tewksbury High School in some capacity since 1966 could only be described as “legendary”.
In terms of the way to describe MacDougall as a person is what legends are made of. He’s arguably the most sincere, loyal, dedicated, hard-working and fairest coach ever to don on the red colors of Tewksbury High School.
And now after 482 wins, six state championships, 36 league championships and 25 other various conference, relay and invitational titles, Coach MacDougall is walking away from the halls and the fields of Tewksbury High and into a new life, of retirement.
“He’s a Tewksbury legend,” said Steve Levine. “He put Tewksbury girls track on the map, but more importantly he made such an impact both academically and athletically to so many kids. He’s the finest teacher at Tewksbury Memorial High School. He’s an outstanding educator, and a legend as a coach.”
Added athletic director Bob Aylward, “There’s not enough different ways to describe Coach MacDougall. The man has such great integrity. He’s as loyal, as honest and as hard working as they come. He’s a tremendous coach, tremendous person and a tremendous teacher. We are so blessed to have him here for all of these years. We’re all going to miss him deeply.”
THE ROAD TO TEWKSBURY
Growing up in Melrose, MacDougall moved to Michigan where he ran cross country and track at Birmingham Seaholm High School. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he needed a teacher’s position and his aunt suggested he come back to Massachusetts and apply for a history teacher’s job at a place he never heard of: Tewksbury. He applied and began working in 1971. Including one week for having a severe case of the flu, MacDougall missed about 11 days of work in 33 years as a teacher.
“I tried to be encouraging and creative (in the classroom),” said MacDougall. “In the 33 years as a teacher I didn’t miss more than six days — well I did miss a week one year so I didn’t miss more than 11 days. I think you have to set that example to the students that you need to be there everyday.
“I think being a teacher and a coach is the same thing — you coach in the classroom and then you coach on the field. It’s not a matter of being a great teacher, what matters is what the kids do. People always ask me what I teach and I tell them I teach kids. That’s what we do — we teach kids, not subjects.”
His classes, so it’s been told, are extremely entertaining. He’s been the head of the Humanities Department, but more importantly he’s really made an impact on his students. Back in 1994 when the Town Crier had its first Coach of the Year Award, it went to both MacDougall and Levine. Then news editor Jeff Nazzaro, who had both gentlemen as teachers during his days in the Tewksbury school system, had this to say about his experience with MacDougall:
“I had the pleasure of being in two classes taught by Bob MacDougall ... as a junior I took AP American history with MacDougall. Ya wanna talk enthusiasm? Well come on down! This guy teaches every period like he’s just been named the next contestant on The Price is Right. His classes contain that one ingredient essential to any high school setting and particularly crucial to high school history forums: they are not boring. And Bob MacDougall’s students learn.
“As a senior, every student who has any inkling to learn anything important should take MacDougall’s social and political action course (SPA). Without invoking the least bit of hyperbole, SPA was the best class I took as a student enrolled in the Tewksbury Public Schools.
“With the SPA class, MacDougall encourages, in fact requires, his students to think. It seems almost as ridiculous to say that students were required to think as it does to say a gym teacher taught; but both situations should never be overlooked or taken for granted.
“Through mock trials, debates, philanthropic endeavors, classroom study and field trips, the SPA class offers a kaleidoscope of insights into government, politics and social awareness while forging the thinking skills of emerging scholars. There is no more important function a teacher can serve than to stimulate thought; and no teacher I ever saw served that function as well as Bob MacDougall.
“It’s no secret that I’m a writer. I mean I’m writing now, right? And though I eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in English, I first entered college as a history major. My second choice? Political Science. You do the math.”
That’s just example of the impact MacDougall has made in the classroom — and certainly if you ask other former students, they will echo those comments, if not add much more.
COACHING STYLE
You don’t have to find different and various ways to describe Bob MacDougall as a coach. It’s pretty easy. He makes you work extremely hard, he makes sure you improve, have fun, and that you do the best you can. Throughout all of that, he wins.
“Bob is very thorough as a coach,” said Levine. “He spends hours upon hours making sure he puts the girls in the right events. He has the right demeanor and the patience. Personally, he’s one of the guys I’ve always looked up too. Things he did, I would always emulate. He’s so patient with the kids — he’s dealt with all kinds of phases of kids through (33) years and I have such tremendous respect for him as a person and as a coach.
“He’s the finest coach I’ve ever been associated with. I really enjoy hanging around him. He does so much in terms of fund-raising and scholarships for his runners, his students and because of him there’s a Jr. High running program, and many students get as much money as they can for scholarships for college.
“One of his best qualities is his relationship with parents. I know I could never do what he does. I also know that when it comes to my teams (in track) that we succeed a lot because his word is golden. He makes suggestions to me and without a doubt, anything he says sticks and works.”
Despite the nearly 500 wins he had combined as a coach in boys and girls cross country and girls indoor and outdoor track, MacDougall is known more for one thing: his care for the kids.
“I really love those kids,” he said. “I know I will miss all of them. Whether a kid had average talent, no talent or a ton of talent, as long as they worked hard and improved is all I cared about.
“I remember one girl named Tina Manakos and all she wanted to do was break seven minutes in the mile. That’s all she ever talked about and it’s all she ever wanted to do. I remember after a long time that she finally did it — her father was there and I tell you she was so happy and to me that was probably one of the top highlights of my coaching career seeing a girl like that improve and just be so happy with what she did because of hard work. It took her two years to do it and it didn’t make any difference at all with the team, but it made all of the difference in the world to her and to me. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
His practices are said to be extremely difficult. It’s work, work and work some more. But in the end, as he can reflect on, results come.
“I did what I thought I had to do,” he said. “I tried to be as sensible as I could. Sometimes I think I didn’t work the kids hard enough, but you also have to realize when the kids reached their limits. It’s like home work, you do enough of it and results come. I always worked hard and I always told the kids that they would enjoy the results if they worked hard. They wouldn’t enjoy practicing as if it was a party, it was more like climbing Mount Everest fun. I think the love for me came from personal growth — that to me is so measurable.”
ACCOMPLISHMENTS ON THE TRACK
His wins and losses are truly incredible. So are the number of league and state championships he’s won. Bob MacDougall knows what it takes for a team to win. He’s done it since 1978. Of the four different teams he’s coached, he’s known more for his success with the girls cross country teams, and the outdoor girls track teams.
His cross country days are simply incredible. Since taking the job in 1978, MacDougall has an overall record of 177-72-1 with the girls program. He won a Division 2 state meet in 1988 and 1990, as well as a Division 3 state meet in 1995. His teams finished second in the entire state in both 1994 and 1995, and finished fourth in the entire state in both 1996 and 1997. His teams finished second at the Class B Meet in 1991, 1992 and 1994 and then in Class C in 1996, 1997 and 1998. He won 11 MVC Championships, five MVC Meet Championships, as well as being a two-time Bay State Invitational champion, a four-time Bedford Invitational champion and a two-time Northern Area Meet Champion.
In outdoor track, his record is an amazing 161-36, which includes State Class B Championships in 1991 and 1992, and a State C Championship title in 2000. His teams finished as Class C runner-up twice in 1994 and 1996, and also captured five Class C relay Championship titles, five MVC Conference Meet Championships, and 13 MVC Division 2 League titles.
He took over the reigns of indoor girls track coach in 1996 and compiled a very impressive 55-17 record, including seven MVC titles, and a Class C Runners-up performance at the 2003 meet. Only in boys cross country does he have a losing record of 89-114, but he did have four MVC Championship teams in his 20-year tenure.
Certainly though coming away with six state championship titles, including being the only coach at TMHS to win two state titles in two different sports, is something MacDougall could never forget.
“I think winning a state championship is more difficult than anyone could ever realize,” he said. “When you have talented runners it would seem easy that you would win. But winning takes a tremendous effort. You have to have more talent than 35 other teams, and on that day, everyone has to do their best and you’re not always going to get that. That’s why I always enjoyed winning the Class C Relays because it’s an entire team effort.”
Throughout all of those years, seasons and wins, MacDougall coached thousands of kids, and many outstanding ones. When asked off the top of his head who would be considered in the group of elite athletes, he pointed out a handful.
“Bev Lueken was a two-time New England champion in the 100 meters,” he said. “Mary Alice Brady was a state champion in the 400 with a 56.8 time and when you finish with a time like that it’s a brand new ball game for everyone else. Lauren Andriolo was a very good athlete, Kim and Heather Ferrand were very good. Heather ran a 5:08 mile.
“More recently girls like Jen Takach, Nicole Morandi, Jen Lavallee, Kendra Hansford, Laura Petros, Andrea Toland and I think a girl like Shelby Leone (a freshman now at TMHS) will be in that group eventually. I know I’m missing some kids but all of those girls were very good athletes.”
MacDougall pointed out several meets that he remembered, including in 1984 when the track team finally defeated Andover for the first time. While he can pinpoint the more enjoyable victories, MacDougall was quick to point out that he really doesn’t have any regrets.
“No regrets,” he said. “I did everything that I could. I felt fulfilled and I know I wouldn’t have wanted to coach anywhere but Tewksbury. Sure I regret some little things, but no nothing major.”
THANKS FOR THE HELP
MacDougall said that his long tenure here at Tewksbury wouldn’t have been so enjoyable had it not been for a long list of people.
“It’s been a pleasure coaching here in Tewksbury, “ he said. “I’ve really had a great group of people around me. Coach (and athletic director Bob) Aylward has been tremendous and so supportive. (Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Christine) McGrath has been super.
“I know the bus company over the years has been tremendous. The newspaper coverage has been excellent. My assistant coaches, Gerry Rideout, Jen Brooks and Bill Piscione have all been really good and great to work with. And Steve (Levine) has been just terrific. He’s a great guy, a lot of fun and I don’t know if there’s a more honest and capable person out there than him.”
As for the future, many things will be up in the air when MacDougall officially gives his resignation to all three sports, and officially retires as a teacher. In terms of his life, the father of two, his daughter Becky and his son Dave, said he’s not quite sure what will come about.
“I’m going to take the next six months to scope out my life,” he said. “I’ve done some writing on the side, and who knows maybe I’ll get a part-time teacher’s job. I’m not sure if teaching will ever go away from me. My wife (Diane) is a psychotherapist and she’s moving into a new place and I’ll be helping her with that. I’m not sure what’s ahead besides that.”
Three coaching jobs will now be available, and perhaps four if the athletic department decides to give a separate coach for both boys and girls cross country like so many other schools do.
On top of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track positions which need to be filled up, other things such as the Summer Track program, the help in local road races and scholarships, and a Jr. High program all have to be retained in order for the success to continue on and off the field.
Aylward said that it will be a while before replacements are named for each of the sports. Jenn Brooks has been a ten-year assistant coach and her name will be thrown in the ring as well Bill Piscione, a longtime head and assistant coach between track and football. Jack O’Brien, who has been an assistant boys indoor and outdoor track coach who also completed his first season as girls soccer coach, said he is not interested in any of the jobs as of now.
“I think Jenn (Brooks) would do a fine job,” said MacDougall. “She has been so great to deal with. I don’t know if she wants it or not but if she does, I think she would be terrific. I just want someone who’ll keep everything going. I wanted to leave the programs in good shape and I think I’ve done that. I just want someone who’ll keep the summer programs going and fine someone who’ll start a Jr. High program.”
Whomever does take on the one or four coaching jobs, as well as everything else Bob MacDougall has done over 33 years, will certainly have extremely tough and Jolly the Green Giant shoes to fill. After all, legends like Bob MacDougall are not put on this Earth, or put in the Tewksbury School system every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.