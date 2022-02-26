FITCHBURG – There have been many years when the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team has brought more than four wrestlers to the Division One State tournament, and there have been many years when the Rams have put up more than 83 points at the Division 1 State Tournament. But it is unlikely the Rams have had many seasons where they were as efficiently successful as they were this past weekend in their performance at the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament held at Game On in Fitchburg.
The Rams sent four wrestlers to Fitchburg for the tournament and each one of them made the most of their opportunity, finishing in the top six of their weight class to earn a spot in this weekend’s All-State Wrestling Tournament, which will once again be held at Game On, beginning on Friday. Shawsheen captured championships in two weight classes, to go along with one third place finisher and one sixth place finisher.
The Rams finished with 83 points overall, which was good for a fifth place finish in the 46-team tournament. St. John’s Prep won the team title with 198.5 points, while Natick was second with 164.5, Central Catholic was third with 144.5 and Taunton was fourth with 84.5.
Shawsheen took home a pair of state titles, both of them won by freshmen, with Brayton Carbone taking home the title at 106 pounds while Sid Tildsley kept his undefeated season intact and won the title at 132 pounds. Carbone and Tildsley combined to make some program history for Shawsheen. In their long and storied history, the Rams had never before had a freshman win a state championship, before both wrestlers achieved the feat on Saturday.
Sophomore Caleb Caceres, meanwhile, earned third place honors at 138 pounds, while senior Lucien Tremblay qualified for All-States with a sixth place finish at 120 pounds.
“All four of our guys wrestled very, very tough,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “We told all four of them before the tournament that we felt like all four of them had a chance to be in the finals or at the very least place, and they were all able to place, which was great.
“It was a very good showing. The coaches were very happy and the kids should be very happy as well. That we were able to finish as high as we did with just four kids is a tribute to how good those four guys are.”
While all of the Rams wrestlers were successful, none could top Tildsley, who went 4-0 for the tournament with a pair of pins and a major decision on his way to an epic finals match where he won a dramatic decision in the closing seconds of regulation to win the title.
Tildsley got things started on Friday with a pair of wins by pin, before returning to the mat on Saturday and picking up a 14-2 major decision win over Tyler Kadish of Newton South in the semifinals. The win in the semis set Tildsley up with a rematch in the finals with Saint John’s Prep senior captain and defending state champion Adam Schaeublin. It was the fourth time this season that the two have faced each other, and for the fourth time, Tildsley came out on top, this time with a thrilling 6-4 victory after getting a takedown in the closing seconds of regulation.
The finals matchup between the two outstanding wrestlers was one of those matches where everyone else stopped to watch, and Tildsley certainly caught everyone’s attention, winning not only the state title, but also the tournament’s Division One Outstanding Wrestler Award.
“The kid from St. John’s Prep is a stud. They are both high quality wrestlers and it is always a battle between the two of them,” Pratt said. “Near the end of the match, they got into a bit of a scramble, and I don’t know if the other kid relaxed a little or what, but Sid got him with one second left. That kid is a quality wrestler and they keep making adjustments each time we face them, so we will have to make some adjustments as well, because more than likely we will see him again.
“Normally they would give the Outstanding Wrestler to a senior if they can, but this was such a great match between two great wrestlers, they felt that Sid was worthy of it, so that is a huge credit to him.”
If Tildsley’s championship match at 132 pounds was the most exciting match of the tournament, then it was followed closely in that category by Carbone’s win in the finals at 106 pounds where he earned a 4-2 overtime win over Yandel Morales of Andover.
Carbone had earned his way into the finals with a pair of pins in his first two matches, before winning a thriller in the semifinals, holding on late in the match to pull out an 8-7 decision over Louie Linton of Natick. That win put him into the finals with Morales, where he got a takedown late in the overtime period to win the state title.
“It looked like he was locked up in a cradle, but Bray flipped him over and got the takedown,” Pratt said. “It was a great match. 106 is a very tough weight class, but Bray is very strong down there. Ever since he we moved him down there, he has been great.”
Caceres nearly ended up in the finals as well at 138 pounds, losing a tough 4-3 decision to Vincent DeMaio of Methuen in the semifinals. The sophomore bounced back well, however, picking up a pair of wins to earn his third place finish, pinning Jake Ashman of Natick in the consolation semifinals in 3:06 before earning a 6-4 decision over Timothy O’Leary in his third place match.
“The kid he lost to in the semifinals is just an eighth grader, but he is a great wrestler,” Pratt said. “Caleb made a mistake and lost a scramble which gave the kid the winning points. But he will learn from that and we will make some adjustments. There is a good chance they will see each other again at All-States.
“But credit Caleb with the way he bounced back. A lot of kids would go in the tank after a loss lie that, but he bounced back well and did a great job to take third place.”
Tremblay went 2-3 for the tournament to earn his sixth place finish at 120, winning his first two matches by pin before losing to eventual champ Brandon Winn of Brockton in the semifinals. Tremblay would go on to drop two more matches, both by decision to take sixth place and move on to the All-State Tournament.
Pratt is looking forward to seeing how his wrestlers fare against the best competition in the state starting this Friday at the All-State Tournament.
“I think they can all do well. Lucien will have a tough road because of his sixth place finish, but he is capable of beating anyone, and I think he will bounce back well,” Pratt said. “The other three have really good shots. 106 will be a tough weight class as it always is, but Bray is tough and will battle. And Sid will probably be the favorite at 132, but anybody can be beaten. Caleb will have a tough road as well at 138, but he has a good shot to do really well.”
