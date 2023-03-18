Whether it be in winter sports conference playoffs or the opening weeks of the spring sports, many Tewksbury college athletes have been making their mark amidst the NCAA’s transition of seasons.
At UMass Lowell, freshman Owen Fowler and the No. 5 River Hawks punched their ticket to the TD Garden after defeating No. 4 Connecticut by a score of 2-1 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday.
Fowler’s assist in the game marked his sixth of the year for a total of eleven points. The freshman also picked up assists in both contests with Northeastern in the previous weekend’s home and home where the River Hawks split the series to conclude their regular season.
UML drops the puck with No. 2 Merrimack in the Hockey East Semifinals this Friday night at the TD Garden.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Plattsburgh State and senior Julia Masotta are making their tenth straight NCAA Division 3 Tournament Semifinal appearance following their 4-2 win over No. 7 Middlebury on Saturday.
Masotta notched two assists in the contest to boost her season assist total to 16. The senior also has netted 14 goals for a total of 30 points.
The Cardinals will be riding an 18 game winning streak to the Semifinals this Friday where they will meet with No. 1 Gustavus Adolphus College.
At Suffolk, senior Cassidy Gruning picked up an assist in a 6-0 win over the University of New England on February 25th in the CCC Semifinals. With the win, the Rams advanced to the CCC Championship game where they topped Endicott in a 2-1 thriller on March 4th.
The win marks the first CCC Championship in program history and punched their ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament where the Rams ultimately fell to No. 7 Middlebury by a score of 4-0 on March 8th in the program’s NCAA Tournament debut.
Gruning capped off her senior season with four goals and seven assists for 11 points while collecting a career total of 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points.
At Rivier, freshman Jessica Driscoll was named to the ECHA All-Rookie Team. Driscoll posted seven goals and five assists for 12 points and finished tied second for ECHA scoring while leading her team in power play goals.
The Raiders saw their season come to a close in the ECHA semi-finals to Anna Maria and graduate student Riley Cote on February 24th by a score of 3-1 where Driscoll picked up an assist.
Cote also picked up an assist in the winning effort over Rivier, marking her third of the season where she also posted two goals for a total of five points.
The AMCATS came up just short in the ECHA Championship game falling by a score of 3-2 to Worcester State.
At the University of New England, senior Carolyn Curley assisted on a goal in the Nor’Easters’ 3-0 win over Curry in the opening round of CCC tournament play on February 22nd.
The Nor’Easters run was cut short following a 6-0 loss to top-seeded Suffolk in the Semifinals on February 25th.
Curley finishes her season with six goals and four assists for a total of ten points. After four seasons at UNE, she has totaled 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points.
Curley was also voted as the CCC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
At Utica, freshman defenseman Tess Barrett and the Pioneers were defeated by Nazareth in the UCHC Championship by a score of 3-2 on March 4th.
Barrett assisted on a goal in the effort as she concluded her rookie season with two goals and ten assists for 12 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At Worcester State, seniors Erin and Elizabeth Gallella saw their season end in the MASCAC Semifinals in an 83-67 loss to top-seeded Bridgewater State on February 24th.
Elizabeth Gallella posted eight points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in the effort while Erin Gallella notched five points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a steal.
Erin Gallella finished her season with a 11.7 points per game average as a selection to the MASCAC All-Conference Second Team.
Elizabeth Gallella closed her season with an 8.8 points per game average.
At WPI, sophomore Adrianna Niles averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. On February 22nd, WPI fell to Springfield by a score of 61-56 in the NEWMAC Tournament Quarterfinal.
At Emmanuel, the Saints fell to St. Joe’s in the GNAC Championship by a score of 74-67 on February 26th. Junior Allison Wild contributed five points and a game high 12 rebounds in the effort.
Wild caps off her junior season averaging 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
MEN’S TRACK
On March 4th, senior Colby Wilson at Springfield closed out his indoor season at the AARTFC Indoor Championships in New York City. Wilson posted a long jump score of 6.49 meters.
Wilson took eighth place in the long jump (6.71 meters) at the New England Division 3 Championships on February 25th. The jump also earned Wilson all-region recognition.
SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
On the diamond, Jack Menard of Saint Michael’s has made one appearance thus far into the baseball season. On March 5th in a 16-9 loss to Bentley, Menard went 1.2 innings, striking out three but allowing three runs off four hits.
Saint Michael's is off to an 0-7 start to their season with games against Lenoir-Rhyne and Mount Olive this week.
At Husson, sophomore right-hander Ryne Rametta has appeared in two games this season as the Eagles are off to a 4-4 start to their campaign.
In a March 6th 13-3 win over Gordon, Rametta made his first collegiate start, throwing five innings and striking out three while allowing three runs off three hits.
In the first game of a doubleheader with Dominican University of Illinois on March 4th, Rametta pitched 0.1 inning in relief allowing one hit in a 13-8 loss.
The Eagles eye a doubleheader with Salve Regina University on Sunday.
At Saint Anselm, senior Travis MacMurdo has thrown an inning this season, collecting a strikeout while allowing four runs off two hits in a 17-0 loss to West Chester on March 3rd.
The Hawks are 3-13 to start the season with games against Saint Rose this weekend.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Fresh off her ice hockey season, senior Riley Cote wasted little time before getting her lacrosse gear on. She has helped Ana Maria get off to a red-hot start to her season, netting six goals and posting four assists through the first three games of the season.
On Saturday, Cote tallied a hat trick in an 11-10 win over Farmington. She also assisted on two goals as her five point game lifted Anna Maria to their first win of the season.
Anna Maria continues their season this week with games against Lasell and Saint Joseph’s.
At Bridgewater State, sophomore Erin McIntyre is off to a red-hot start, notching nine points through the first six games of the season.
Most recently, McIntyre had a goal and an assist in a 15-6 win over Wittenburg on March 6th. Through six games played, the sophomore has already totaled three two-goal games for seven goals on the season.
Bridgewater is 2-4 to start their campaign with games against MIT and Southern Maine this week.
At Husson, senior Devyn Veits has recorded six points from three goals and three assists just four games into the Eagle's season.
On Monday night, Veits scored a goal and notched an assist in a 15-13 win over Salem State.
The Eagles start their season 2-2 and await Thomas College on March 22nd.
