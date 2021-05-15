NORTH ANDOVER – In the last four competitive seasons, from 2016-2019, the North Andover High School girls' lacrosse team has a combined record of 66-26, which included advancing to the Division 1 state final in 2016. The Scarlet Knights are a perennial power in not just the Merrimack Valley Conference every year, but in the Division 1 state tournament.
So starting the season out against such an elite program is certainly an uphill battle.
On Monday, the Tewksbury High Redmen took on that challenge and were defeated 21-5.
“This is always a tough team to play at any point in the season let alone the first game,” said third-year head coach Erin Murphy. “North Andover has a great program with a lot of skilled players consistently being added. Despite the score I am overall pleased with the way the girls played.”
Murphy added that North Andover controlled most of the possession and game in the first half, putting her defenders to the test right away.
“We didn’t have many scoring opportunities in the first half so our defense was really put to the test,” she said. “Some of our top defenders in this game were Michelle Hinkle, Jess Driscoll, Riley Sheehan, and Mackenzie Hickey. Hickey was brought up from JV when the introduction of eighth graders allowed me to take on more players at the varsity level.”
Those defenders did a great job of trying to keep NA at bay, as did goalie Michelle Kusmaul.
“Michelle also had a great game in goal for us with thirteen saves. She was without a doubt our loudest defender on the field constantly communicating with her defense where the ball was and when to crash. While we have some work to do with our defensive transition it was encouraging to see Michelle take charge of her defense and stop out of the crease in an attempt to move the ball out of our zone,” said Murphy.
Offensively, Tewksbury was able to generate some offense, especially in the second half. Jamie Constantino scored two, while, Maeve Cahill, Alexis Raymond and Erin McIntyre had one each.
“I am proud that my team never let up,” said Murphy. “No matter what the score was we played as if it was 0-0 constantly attacking the net when we found opportunities. Jamie did well for us on the draw with assistance from Lexi Polimeno, Kati Polimeno and Erin McIntyre on the circle. Getting control off the draw is crucial in any game but being able to take away that initial opportunity for North Andover was important.”
Tewksbury will be extremely busy with three games in five days, starting with a home-and-home series against Lowell. On Thursday, the Redmen host the Raiders for a 5:30 pm game and then go to Cawley Stadium the next night for a 6:00 pm start. On Monday, will be a road game at Chelmsford, another state contender each year.
“We have Lowell on Thursday and Friday,” said Murphy. “The last time we saw Lowell they had an impressive season. I am hoping we can put up a good fight and make it an exciting game for all.”
