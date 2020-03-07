CHELMSFORD – During last year’s magical run to the sectional championship and eventual spot in the Division 2 state championship game, the Tewksbury High Boys Hockey team seemed to come up the big goal, the big hit or the big save every time they needed it.
Last Friday night, it looked like more of the same would happen for the Redmen this season, as they battled back from a 2-0 second period to tie North Andover in the third period, but this time they ultimately came up just short in their quest to repeat as champions, falling to the Scarlet Knights by a score of 3-2 in the Division 2 North quarterfinals at Chelmsford Forum.
With the loss, the No. 3 Redmen ended their outstanding season with a record of 15-4-3, while No. 6 North Andover improved to 14-3-6 and advanced to the sectional semifinals where they will take on No. 2 Lincoln Sudbury.
Tewksbury got goals from senior forwards Campbell Pierce and Kyle Morris, while senior goalie Pat Letourneau was outstanding at times in net, making 22 saves, but it was not enough for the Redmen, who outshot the Scarlet Knights 18-6 in the first period and 35-25 for the game.
The first period was particularly frustrating for the Redmen, who controlled play throughout the frame, first with their physical style of play and then with a great edge in territorial play. It was North Andover however who got on the board first, when senior forward Jack Roe redirected a Jimmy Boyle shot past Letourneau to give his team a 1-0 lead 6:04 in the game.
The Redmen continued to control play after the goal, but they were unable to solve Scarlet Knights sophomore goalie Patrick Green, who stopped everything the Redmen threw his way. Sophomore forward Jason Cooke may have had the best opportunity of the period, off of a 2-on-1 setup by Campbell Pierce with 4:20 left in the period. But Green came up with a huge save to deny him, and he did so again moments later to deny Pierce on a great shot from the slot.
“Sometimes that happens, you run into a hot goalie,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “I thought the kid played great tonight.”
The teams were sent to their locker rooms with 3:46 left in the period, due to an apparent problem with the ice, and after cleaning the ice they returned an resumed the first period and then moved on to the second with just a one minute break.
When play resumed, it was Letourneau’s chance to step up and make some big saves and he did just that, denying a pair of great North Andover bids in the early going of the period, and then coming up with a huge save with about six minutes to go in the period on a great bid by North Andover on a shot right off of a faceoff.
“Pat played really well. He made the saves you are supposed to make,” Doherty said. “You can’t ask him to do anything else.”
North Andover did finally get one past Letourneau late in the period, when Andrew Perry pounced on a loose puck in front and stuffed it home for a 2-0 Scarlet Knight lead with 3:30 left in the period.
Facing a 2-0 deficit late in the second period, things looked pretty grim for the Redmen, particularly with the way Green was playing in net. But less than a minute later, Pierce, as he has done all season long, picked up his teammates with a huge goal, picking up a rebound in front to bring the Redmen within 2-1. Will O’Keefe and Tom Barbati picked up assists on the goal.
Doherty was happy, but not necessarily surprised, with the way his team responded to the two goal deficit.
“That was huge. One thing about our guys all year, they never folded up their tent and went home,” Doherty said. “They always came to play, and that is what they did tonight. I am very proud of them.”
The Redmen evened things up with 9:37 left in the game on a shot from just outside the faceoff circle by Morris that beat Green to his glove side, knotting the game at 2-2.
Letourneau had to make a great glove save to preserve the tie moments after Morris’ goal, but for the most part, Tewksbury actually seemed to be controlling play in the third period as well, maybe not to the extent they had in the first, but still getting the better of play.
Once again, however, it was North Andover who got the breaks this time around, with senior Jimmy Boyle scoring what would prove to be the game winner with 4:42 left in the game.
The Redmen had some chances late in the game, even in the final minute after pulling Letourneau, but Green continued to keep them at bay right to the final buzzer, putting an end to their season.
Moments after the game, Doherty was able to reflect on all that his team had accomplished this season.
“It was a great season. I mean, last year we really overachieved. We were young, and a lot of things went our way,” Doherty said. “This year we had a good group of kids coming back, but they were all still young, except for Campbell (Pierce) and Tommy (Barbati) and Kyle (Morris) and guys like that. Those guys kind of dominated play out there, which was great, but those younger guys are still young and still learning a little bit. They are only going to get better.”
And that is the good news for the Redmen, as despite losing key seniors like Pierce, Barbati, Morris, Letourneau, Michael Dell’Orfano, and Andrew Camelio, they will bring back a very talented team next season.
With a group that includes players like sophomores Jason Cooke, Caden Connors, along with juniors like Will O’Keefe, John Beatrice and Anthony Pecci, among others, the future looks very bright for the Redmen.
“We have a good core of kids coming back, and I am sure they are going to start tomorrow getting ready for next season,” Doherty said. “That’s how the program is.”
