BILLERICA – Trailing 16-4 at the end of the first quarter of their Large School State Vocational championship game was certainly not the game plan that head coach Joe Gore and his coaching staff had drawn up for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team when they squared off against Blackstone Valley Tech on Sunday night at Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
But game plan or not, that is exactly where the Rams found themselves against the Colonial Athletic League champions after the first eight minutes of play. Facing a center who stood 6’8 and guards who had shown not only the ability to knock down three point shots, but also to take the ball the length of the court for a dunk shot, things did not look promising for the Rams.
But one thing that was definitely in the Rams game plan was to not panic. And despite their somewhat dire situation they most certainly did not, cutting the Beavers lead to five by halftime before eventually winning going away by a score of 73-58 to win their first state vocational title since the 2008 season.
“Hats off to Blackstone. They are a very good team. They are a very good team and they are very well coached. But you know what, we just never quit,” Gore said. “We just told our guys to be patient, and that we are going to get our shots to fall.
“We shoot here every day. Really, it was just a matter of being patient and relying on our leadership. We have some really good captains and senior leadership that helped get us through that initial drought.”
The Rams were led by a tremendous performance from junior guard and captain Mavrick Bourdeau, who had a game high 36 points, including 20 in the third quarter alone, while senior guard and captain Jeff Kelly had 15 points.
After that initial drought, the Rams outscored the Beavers by 27 points, 69-42 the rest of the way. But this was not quite the blowout that the final score would indicate. Shawsheen still trailed 29-24 at the half, and did not take their first lead until midway through the third quarter. But after that, it was all Shawsheen.
Gore was thrilled with the way his team responded to adversity and with the way they stepped up in a big game.
“That’s what you hope for. Every team hopes that at the end of the season that you are playing impactful and important playoff type games,” Gore said. “You have to earn those opportunities. We preached that all year long. You earn those kinds of opportunities in practice, and we were happy we were able to host on our home court in front of our fans. It was just a ton of fun and I couldn’t be any prouder of our team.”
Facing that 16-point deficit entering the second quarter, the Rams actually went down 18-4 when Blackstone got an early basket, but then they began to claw their way back into the game. It was hardly noticeable at first, as they scored six straight points to cut the lead to 18-10 when junior center Aiden Macleod of Wilmington scored with 6:42 left in the half.
Blackstone once again extended their lead to 12 points at 26-14 with five minutes left in the half, but Shawsheen responded with a 7-0 run capped off by a three-pointer from the corner by freshman Franck Moron with 3:45 left in the half to make the score 26-21. Another three-pointer by Moron with 12 seconds left in the half sent the teams to their locker rooms with Shawsheen trailing by only five point at 29-24.
The third quarter was a tremendous battle for most of the way, with Blackstone at first extending their lead to seven points at 36-29 before Bourdeau scored eight straight points of his own to give the Rams their first lead of the when he nailed a short jumper from the free throw line to make the score 37-36 with 4:22 left in the quarter.
The teams continued to trade baskets throughout the next few minutes, with Shawsheen holding a slim 48-46 lead after a Blackstone basket with 1:15 left. But the Rams scored the final seven points of the quarter behind Kelly and Bourdeau to give themselves a comfortable 55-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bourdeau had 20 points in the quarter, continuing a run of great play down the stretch for the Rams.
“I just can’t say enough good things about him. He is one of the hardest working athletes in our school, so it is no surprise what he can do,” Gore said. “The kid is just so determined and confident and he is a leader. And when he plays like that, he makes everyone around him better. He is just a fun player to watch.”
Another fun player to watch for the Rams on Sunday night was senior captain Austin Quattrocchi, who was handed the extremely difficult task of defending Blackstone's outstanding 6'8 center Ryan Flauto. Not only did Quattrocchi limit Flauto to 12 points on the night, he scored eight of his own, frustrating his much bigger opponent throughout the game.
“This was Austin’s best game of the season. He was competing against a kid who had eight inches on him, but just the toughness and resilience that Austin has is incredible," Gore said. "We are so proud of him. He is such a tough kid and he works so hard, so we are happy to see him play the way he did today.”
