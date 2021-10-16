TEWKSBURY - With five consecutive victories, the Tewksbury High volleyball team is truly coming into its own That was never more evident then when the Redmen completed a season series sweep of Bedford, 3-0, Thursday night at Romano Court.
The victory over the Buccaneers was the second of back-to-back wins for Tewksbury, last week, the other being over Central Catholic, the night before, 3-1.
The Redmen have now won five in a row and improved their record on the season to 9-3.
Tewksbury has been getting better each week despite a rash of injuries and illness that has effected both the players and the coaching staff. The Redmen have been coming with a bit of a different lineup, each game, but continue to excel on the court.
"We are getting a lot better, we are finding more consistency," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "We're working really hard right now to get our other hitters going. We've definitely established our outside hitters with the Cuevas (twins Katie and Maddie), they get lots of kills. Now we're trying to get our middles going, our right sides going. We're short right now (middle and right-side hitters) but it's great to see other people step up when they get some playing time they weren't normally expecting. That's really cool to see."
Bedford has a talented squad with big hitters, good setters and defenders, and great height at the net, yet it was not able to solve the Redmen.
The first game was the toughest with Tewksbury getting extended a couple points before the sets got progressively easier, at least on the scoreboard, 27-25, 25-22, 25-16.
"Super happy to beat a team that - despite us winning in three - is a strong team," said Luppi. "We had to battle for every single point and every single win."
Katie Cueva and Maddie Cueva shared the lead in kills with seven. Junior setter Kiley Kennedy had a big night with 25 assists, while Katie Cueva had four service aces, and Carrina Barron and Ava Nordbruch each had two service aces.
"We're working on hitting spots and being tough," said Luppi. "When we play good teams, they are going to get their points, and that's okay, but we can't let that defeat us or change how we play."
When Bedford got rolling, it had some impressive runs, but Tewksbury kept cutting those runs short with some impressive defense, particularly libero Barron, who had some spectacular digs on some powerful swings from the Bucs' outside hitters. Barron's talent is wearing off on Katie Cueva, who also had some great digs among her six. Barron had 13 digs and defensive specialist Ava Fernandez had three digs.
"They have some big hitters and we played some really strong defense, which was just awesome to see," said Luppi. "I love when we play teams with strong hitters because it makes us better, especially my younger players who have not seen that before. That experience only makes us better."
Tewksbury's fourth consecutive win came against Central Catholic the night before, at Memorial Gym on the school's Lawrence campus Romano Court. The Redmen set the tone with a strong first set before the Raiders began to come on in the second game, and then won the third set. Tewksbury regained its form in the fourth set to take the match, 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13.
Outside hitters Katie Cueva and Maddie Cueva led the offense with eight kills each, but middle hitter Vanessa Green stepped up with a season-high seven kills, and middle hitter McKayla Conley had four kills.
"I've been really trying to get these numbers from my hitters," said Luppi. "Moving it around and letting my middles get a few more swings. It only helps my outsides because the opposing team can't predict where we are going."
Kiley Kennedy had another strong game with 20 assists, five digs and four service aces. Barron had 11 digs and four service aces. Maddie Cueva had two aces, and Katie Cueva had five digs.
"(Wednesday) night was great moving that around and trying to be tough," said Luppi. "If we make a few mistakes in a row, that's okay. We have our moments where we kind of collapse in on ourselves and get in a negative head space if the other team goes on a run. We've been battling hard to fight that and finding success not getting too frazzled when another team makes a nice play."
The Redmen face a challenging week ahead, beginning with what should be a great test on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) when they host Andover. Tewksbury will then try and complete a sweep at Lawrence on Friday (5:30 p.m.), before trying to avoid being swept on Monday (5:30 p.m.) at home against Billerica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.