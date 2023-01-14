BOSTON – On January 2nd, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins was played at historic Fenway Park.
Two days later, the Tewksbury High School boys hockey team stepped onto that same ice as a part of 2023 Frozen Fenway, coming just 10 months after skating off the TD Garden Ice as the Division 2 state champions.
In an endowment game against Northern Highlands High School of New Jersey organized through the National Hockey League, the Redmen dropped a close game by a score of 3-2. The loss will not count against their regular season record.
Due to both teams claiming state titles in their respective states last season, the two teams were provided the once in a lifetime opportunity to play at America’s most beloved ballpark just days after the Bruins.
Redmen Head coach Derek Doherty was happy to admit that his team earned Wednesday’s opportunity.
“(It was) fantastic, once in a lifetime for these kids,” said Doherty. “Some of them were able to play at the Garden (last year) and bounce them to here it’s great. They deserve it. We’ve been playing hard, obviously last year had a lot to do with it but we’re also playing hard back home. I think we earned the right to play here which was nice.”
Before the game, the Redmen did everything they could to soak in the moment, including coming out of the Red Sox dugout with style. Players had special taped sticks, eyeblack, winter hats, and a few Redmen players even showed off some exotic sunglasses paying homage to the swagger of Bruins goal scorer David Pastrnak.
That swagger continued into the first period, as sophomore Matt Cooke ripped a puck bar down, popping the goaltender’s water bottle for the goal in the opening period. Cooke celebrated accordingly, using his hockey stick as a baseball bat, taking a swing towards the Green Monster.
Juniors Tyler Barnes and Jeremy Insogna also assisted on the Cooke goal.
However, Northern Highlands responded back with some style of their own, scoring two goals in seven minutes.
Jacob Baratta netted a goal just minutes later to tie the contest, followed by another Northern Highlands tally with 19.4 seconds left in the period.
Doherty wasn’t too excited about his team’s showing in the first period, admitting that the atmosphere may have been a distraction at first.
“We didn’t have our best first period, and I think that’s because obviously the atmosphere and coming into a new place and getting excited about Fenway Park,” said Doherty.
The two Highlands goals that came in the first period was as of result of two defensive breakdowns. In the second, the Redmen were able to calm down and play a much more sound defensive game.
On offense, although controlling significant offensive zone time, Tewksbury managed to only record three shots on Daniel Moor to keep the score tied at 2-1.
In the third, it was critical for Doherty’s offense to simplify their game, with a primary focus of getting pucks on the cage.
“I thought the second and third we played a little better,” said Doherty. “We made some mistakes in our defensive zone, our coverage wasn’t great so we got to go over that in practice for sure,” said Doherty.
The third period was once again controlled by Tewksbury until a William Brown goal increased the Northern Highlands lead by a pair. From there, the Redmen dug deep into the Fenway Ice to attempt a comeback.
“The ice is a little choppy, you can’t be going east to west, you got to go north (and) south,” said Doherty. “We get a lot of east (to) west trying to tuck through people’s legs and stuff. You can’t do that here. You got to move that puck, try to move it quick and get quick shots on net. And I think both teams did that.”
With 9:24 remaining in the game, Cooke netted his second goal of the game, this time off a rocket from a step below the blue line that brought the deficit to one. Cooke’s linemates of Barnes and Insogna have been impressive all season, which was no exception for Frozen Fenway.
“Good line. A lot of energy, they play physical, they can score, they make things happen out there. Really good line,” said Doherty.
In the end, the late period push from Cooke and the Redmen was not enough for a Fenway comeback.
Throughout the game, senior goalie Ben O’Keefe managed to keep his team in the game, coming up big for a few timely saves. After the game, O’Keefe was simply grateful for the opportunity.
“First walking out there and knowing you’re about to go play a game on the same rink the Bruins just played on the other day and it’s such a famous ballpark it really shocks you,” said O’Keefe.
For a game that goes down as a scrimmage, O’Keefe was also impressed with the turnout of Redmen nation, putting the cherry on top of the special afternoon.
“And having your whole team behind you having the same feeling and the crowd out there too was a big turnout for just a scrimmage. You feel the love of the sport and the pride of the town,” said O’Keefe.
