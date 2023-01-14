Last Wednesday, the TMHS Boys Hockey team played an Endowment game against the defending Division 2 state champions of New Jersey, Northern Highlands Regional played at Fenway Park. Tewksbury was defeated 3-2 and one of the goals was scored by Matt Cooke (middle) who gets congratulated by teammates from left, Anthony DiFranco, Cullen Mangan (rear left) and Tyler Barnes. (photo by Eric Canha).